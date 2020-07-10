When Roswell, New Mexico returns for its third season, it will be with a new showrunner at the helm, TV Guide has confirmed. Carina Adly MacKenzie, who co-ran the first two seasons of The CW sci-fi drama with Christopher Hollier, is no longer with the show.

"Carina Adly MacKenzie has departed as executive producer/co-showrunner of Roswell, New Mexico," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. "The third season of the series will return to The CW as part of the network's 2021 midseason lineup."

In a statement posted to Twitter, MacKenzie said, "I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I obviously don't take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands."

"I am so proud of what we built over the last two years," she continued, "and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, the decision comes after a lengthy period of friction between MacKenzie and Warner Bros. Television, as well as with the writers' room and various cast members. However, MacKenzie dispelled that claim in her social media post on the subject, writing, "This decision has nothing to do with any of the cast, crew, or writers. I love them in an epic forever handprints-on-my-soul kinda way."

A new showrunner has yet to be announced, but a replacement will likely be announced soon.

Roswell, New Mexico follows Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), the daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns to her hometown of Roswell after a period away and discovers her teenage crush is an alien living in secret.

Season 3 of Roswell, New Mexico will air in 2021 on The CW.