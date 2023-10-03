Budget-Friendly Amazon Fire TVs and Streaming Sticks are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you thought Amazon was done with the major sales events after this summer's Prime Day event, you were extremely wrong. On top of Black Friday in November, Amazon is trotting out another of its own custom shopping holidays, which it's calling Prime Big Deal Days. You may as well consider it as Prime Day Round 2. While Big Deal Days actually takes place on October 11-12, Amazon is starting the party early with major markdowns on its own devices. As such, now is a great time to save big on new Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks and related accessories if you're a Prime Member.

As the name of the sale--Prime Big Deal Days--would indicate, this sale is for Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for $15 per month or $140 per year--or if you haven't been a member in the past year, you can grab a 30-day free trial. A $15 subscription should be quite easy to make back in savings during this sale, so if you see a deal you like you might as well go for it.

Amazon's Fire TV umbrella includes both actual television sets as well as standalone Fire TV streaming devices that you can use with whatever TV you already have. Basically all of the devices under this umbrella are on discount right now, from the high-end 4K QLED Omni series to the dirt-cheap Insignia brand of Fire TVs. If you need a screen to watch some content on, you can find one that fits your needs here. We've included a list of some of the choice deals below. Check it out.

As mentioned, Prime Big Deal Days runs for 48 hours on October 10-11. Expect to see major discounts on pretty much every kind of thing Amazon sells. A lot of those deals will be temporary lightning deals, so you'll need to stay on your toes if you want to take full advantage. If you've participated in Prime Day or Amazon's Black Friday sales, you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

