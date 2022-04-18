When Lucy Donato (Arielle Kebbel) first burst onto the scene in the spring premiere of 9-1-1, it was hard to not draw parallels between her and Buck (Oliver Stark), the resident "daredevil" of the LAFD's Station 118. In fact, Lucy, who previously worked at the 147, was first introduced as an audacious, quick-witted firefighter who is "as quick at making life or death decisions as she is at speaking her mind."

But in TV Guide's exclusive clip from Monday's episode of the hit FOX procedural drama, the young firefighter is left particularly shaken after a death-defying rescue nearly cost a woman her life—and Buck takes it upon himself to keep things in perspective for the newest member of the 118.

"My first year here, there was this guy hanging from a roller coaster. I didn't get to him in time, and he fell," Buck tells Lucy, referencing an episode in the show's first season. "I spent a lot of time running that one back in my mind. What if I got to him faster? What if the truck had been at a better angle? What if we just grabbed my damn hand?"

When Lucy asks if he had any epiphanies, Buck, who has always worn his heart on his sleeve, tells his counterpart "that it didn't matter what brilliant, hypothetical scenario I could end up with. He was still gonna be dead. That lady, she didn't die, because you caught her . . . Look, your luck could change tomorrow. So we take the wins when we can get them."

But that's not the only helping hand that Buck will be lending in this week's episode. At the end of the last episode, Eddie (Ryan Guzman), at the behest of his therapist, decided to reach out to some of the people with whom he had served in Afghanistan, only to discover that they had all died. The news pushed Eddie past his breaking point, sending him into a violent spiral and forcing him to confess that he's afraid that he's "never going to feel normal again" in an emotional chat with Buck.

Eddie is "very tightly coiled, and he has been for a long time, and I feel like we finally reached the moment where we're ready to light the match," 9-1-1 co-showrunner Kristen Reidel recently told TV Guide. "He finally reaches the point where he has to not only admit he needs help, but he has to be willing to accept it and to embrace it, and that will definitely be part of his journey."

Following the incident, Eddie will begin his therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor's guilt, and he will lean on members of his former found family for support, especially his best friend Buck. Meanwhile, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who recently broke up with Chimney (Kenneth Choi) after overcoming her struggles with postpartum depression, fears the worst when their daughter Jee-Yun falls ill, and Athena (Angela Bassett) will investigate when a bike rider is impaled on a stop sign.

