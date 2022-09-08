Happy Disney+ Day to ARMY all around the world! The first major surprise of the Disney+ Day event was the drop of BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage: LA concert special, which landed on the streaming service globally at midnight PT on Thursday morning. It was announced earlier in the summer that HYBE, BTS' management company, had struck a deal with Disney and fans were expecting the concert special to drop in the fall on Disney+ Asia, with the special going worldwide at a later date. Now, it's available for ARMY and new fans around the world to enjoy! Borahae, BTS!

Permission to Dance on Stage: LA showcases BTS' four 2021 concerts in Los Angeles – which took place Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2 – and were the group's first concerts in front of a live audience since the fall of 2019. BTS was originally set to embark on a world tour in 2020 to support their Map of the Soul 7 album, but the tour was postponed indefinitely and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The members revealed in June 2022 that the tour was meant to be their last outing as a group before taking a break to focus on solo efforts. The pandemic forced them into a holding pattern, even after the Map of the Soul 7 tour was canceled. HYBE and BTS created the Permission to Dance concert experiences, which took place in Los Angeles, Seoul, and Las Vegas, to allow the group another chance to reconnect with fans in person, as well as perform several tracks they created during the pandemic.

The PTD special is now available for the masses to stream as often as they want, which is a comfort as BTS has begun scaling back group activities to begin work on their aforementioned solo projects. The special includes the first performances of "ON," "Black Swan," "Dis-ease," "Dynamite," and the concert's namesake single, "Permission to Dance," in front of a live audience, and each song is performed with all seven members – no solo performances – to emphasize the power of the seven members together.

Permission to Dance on Stage: LA has a total runtime of two hours and ten minutes and features the entire on-stage performance as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the septet – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – getting ready between songs.

Other Disney+ day titles to drop on the service in celebration of Disney+ day include Thor: Love and Thunder and the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as the puppet-maker Geppetto.

