Buckle up — BTS is hitting the road with James Corden. On Sunday, The Late Late Show With James Corden announced on social media that the South Korean boy band will be the next guests on Corden's Carpool Karaoke. The segment will air Tuesday, Feb. 25.

In a promotional photo, all seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — can be seen squeezed into Corden's van. Looks comfy!

This will be BTS's second Late Late Show appearance of the year; in January, fans were calling out for the K-pop group to do Carpool Karaoke with Corden after they debuted their single "Black Swan" on his show.

The Carpool Karaoke segment will air just days after the release of BTS's next album, Map of the Soul: 7, on Friday, Feb. 21. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Grammys, RM teased the album, saying, "Whatever you're expecting it is — it's going to be better and harder."

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on CBS.