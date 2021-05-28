Join or Sign In
More soapy drama is on the way
Bridgerton was a huge hit for Netflix when it debuted in December 2020, so it was no surprise when Netflix renewed the Shondaland Regency-era drama for Season 2 — and then for two more seasons after that, all before Season 2 has even premiered. We can't wait to return to the soapy, opulent world of the Bridgerton family, which was introduced through the steamy romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (Rege-Jean Page).
However, the cast will get a shakeup when Bridgerton Season 2 shifts the focus to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne's older brother, as he looks to find a wife to help him produce an heir for the Bridgerton family estate. The second season will be based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second novel in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novel series. In the novel, Anthony finally decides it is time to settle down, but he refuses to fall in love due to his intense fear of dying young like his father and leaving a beloved wife behind. Luckily, fate has other plans for the surliest member of the Bridgerton family, who had his heart broken by a stubborn opera singer in Season 1.
What can we expect in Bridgerton Season 2? Even if we have a long time to wait for new episodes, here is everything TV Guide has compiled about the season so far.
In May, Charmed star Rupert Evans joined the cast of Bridgerton Season 2. He'll play Edmund Bridgerton, the family patriarch, and will presumably appear via flashbacks, as Edmund has already died in the present day.
There is no official premiere date for Bridgerton Season 2 yet, but the series is scheduled to return to production this spring. However, given all of the grand balls and big set pieces that need to be filmed with many extras, the series is a large production, and getting that many people together is a huge undertaking during the COVID-19 pandemic. So don't expect any new Bridgerton episodes until late 2021 at the earliest, with 2022 being a more likely bet.
Actor Rege-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for Season 2. A note from Lady Whistledown shared on the Bridgerton Instagram account confirmed that Page will not be available for filming Season 2 but will always be part of the Bridgerton family. The note did confirm that Dynevor will return as Daphne, a devoted wife and sister, who will help Anthony on his journey to love. However, book fans are acutely aware that this news will drastically alter the infamous Pall Mall scene.
Sex Education star Simone Ashley is joining the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 as Kate Sharma. She is described as a "headstrong young woman who suffers no fools -- Anthony Bridgerton very much included."
In the second Bridgerton novel that will be the basis for the upcoming episodes, Anthony's love interest is named Kate Sheffield. The book's version of the character also suffers no fools, which means we shouldn't expect big changes in the dynamic between the two characters at the center of an enemies-to-lovers storyline, but with Ashley's casting, it's obvious that the creative team behind Bridgerton is committed to making this an inclusive romance that everyone can see themselves in.
In early April, Deadline reported that newcomer Charithra Chandran has been added to Bridgerton Season 2. She'll play Edwina Sharma, the younger sister of Kate, and the woman Anthony initially becomes interested in as a prospective wife. Chandran will be joined by Merlin star Rupert Young, who will play Jack, "a newcomer to the Ton with a connection to one of the most notorious families." The character of Jack was created for Season 2 and is not from the books, but we suspect he may have something to do with that Featherington family cliffhanger at the end of Season 1.
As for the rest of the cast, Jonathan Bailey will obviously return, as will his Bridgerton siblings -- Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Eloise (Claudia Jesse), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Wil Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) will also need to be present, as she has to report on all the gossip going down as her alter ego, Lady Whistledown.
Season 2 won't be the last season! On April 13, Vanity Fair reported that Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 ahead of the Season 2 premiere. "Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, told the outlet. She added that Netflix plans to "be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."
Bridgerton Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.