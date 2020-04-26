The second Saturday Night Live at-home edition kicked off with a very special guest: Brad Pitt, portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci as he attempted to clarify some of the mixed messaging that has come from the president about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci. First, I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails," Fauxi said to kick off the segment. "Now, there's been a lot of misinformation about the virus, and yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines." Pitt's Fauci then went on to tackle some of the most criticized statements from the president, starting with footage of his suggestion that a vaccine was going to be available to the public without much delay.

"'Relatively soon' is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Yeah, the vaccine is going to come fast," PittFauci said. "But if you were to tell a friend, 'Yeah, I'll be over soon,' and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off."

He then went on to tackle Trump's statement that the virus would dissipate on its own, with NotFauci saying, "A miracle would be great. Who doesn't love miracles? But miracles shouldn't be Plan A. Even Sully tried to land at the airport first." Perhaps the funniest part came when he simply didn't have a response to offer for Trump's latest briefing, in which Trump had notoriously suggested that disinfectant or UV light injections might be something to pursue as a treatment option.

Later, while addressing speculation that Fauci would be fired soon, Pitt's version said, "Yeah, I'm going to get fired. But 'til then, I'm going to put there putting out the facts to whoever's listening. And when I hear things like the virus will be cured by taking Tide Pod challenge, I'll be there to say, 'Please don't.'" To close the bit, Pitt then removed his Fauci wig to praise the real-life Dr. Fauci for his "calm and clarity in these unnerving times." Pitt also thanked "medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line."

Pitt later appeared to announce the night's surprise musical guest, Miley Cyrus. The actor previously appeared on SNL in 1998.

Saturday Night Live airs on weeknights at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.