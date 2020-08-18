Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish, and More Read Children's Books by Black Authors in Netflix's Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices Trailer

In very pure news, Netflix has released a trailer for Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, a new series in which your favorite celebrities will read children's books by Black authors that highlight the Black experience. The show premieres Tuesday, Sept. 1. And sure, its target audience is preschoolers, but we all need something positive right now.

Bookmarks will feature readings from Lupita Nyong'o, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Jill Scott, Marsai Martin, Kendrick Sampson, Grace Byers, Caleb McLaughlin, Karamo Brown, Misty Copeland, and Jacqueline Woodson, and will be hosted and executive produced by Marley Dias, the 15-year-old author who founded the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign. The books highlighted in the show center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action, and seek to help families have tough conversations.

The books featured in the series will be Melanie Goolsby's ABC's For Girls Like Me, Ibram X. Kendi's Anti-Racist Baby, Thomishia Booker's Brown Boy Joy, Derrick Barnes' Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut, Copeland'sFirebird, Grace Byers'I Am Enough, Karamo Brown and his son Jason's I Am Perfectly Designed, Natasha Tarpley's I Love My Hair, Julius Bernard Lester's Let's Talk About Race, Andrea Davis Pinkney's Pretty Brown Face, Lupita Nyong'o'sSulwe, Jacqueline Woodson's The Day You Begin, and Shane W. Evans' We March.

Bookmarks consists of 12 five-minute long episodes. In addition to Dias, Fracaswell "Cas" Hyman, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, David E. Talbert, and Lyn Sisson-Talbert will also executive produce, with Hyman also acting as showrunner.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

