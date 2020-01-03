TV legends Wendie Malick and Marilu Henner show up on the first Bob Hearts Abishola of 2020, playing two snooty, stuck up broads who hang out at a snooty country club where Dottie (Christine Ebersole) — mother of Bob — hangs out. It's not entirely a happy social visit: although Jen (Malick) and Trish (Henner) are wearing smiles on their faces as they come to pay respects to Dottie, they most definitely have their knives out, especially since Dottie's there with Abishola's Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley). In "There's My Nigerians," poor Dottie has been in a slump, and Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) start to do what they can to help lift her spirits.

Part of that plan includes enlisting Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde, and they accompany Dottie to the country club. Of course, there aren't very many people at Dottie's club who look like them — a fact that Jen and Trish are all too happy to delight in tormenting Dottie with, using veiled insults. As you see in the clip, when Jen and Trish come around to roll out the welcome wagon, everyone soon learns that wagon is hauling a whole lot of shade in it.

Marilu Henner, Barry Shabaka Henley, Wendie Malick, Shola Adewusi, Christine Ebersole, Bob Hearts Abishola Photo: CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola returns Monday, Jan. 6 at 8:30/7:30c

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)