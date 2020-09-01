ABC's black-ish is gearing up for the November 2020 election and is prepping two election-themed episodes directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love.) The back-to-back episodes are scheduled for broadcast on October 4. Also of note, these "Election Special Pt. 1" and "Election Special Pt. 2" are not the show's season premiere episodes.

The long-running comedy has never shied away from difficult subject matter, telling sensitive storylines ranging from the history of Juneteenth to Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) post-partum depression and trying to mother a growing family while balancing her demanding career in medicine. Like all TV shows faced with COVID-19 challenges, black-ish only recently returned to production after the pandemic shut down productions all over the world for the summer. The creative team wanted to press to get these episodes on the air before the November 3 election, but ABC has yet to announce an official premiere date for black-ish Season 7 or any of its other scripted programs, but did announce dates for new fall reality programming.

In the past, black-ish has made smart use of animation, often using it to explain important events in Black history, reminiscent of ABC's classic Schoolhouse Rock segments. An animated segment was also a key part of the previously shelved Season 4 episode that premiered on Hulu earlier this summer.

Deadline first reported the news.