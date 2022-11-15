Black Friday 2022: Amazon Echo Buds are on Sale For Up To Nearly 45 Percent Off — Starting at $70

Want an audio upgrade? Amazon's early Black Friday sale on their very own premium wireless earbuds. Sounds like a good deal to us!

Right now, the Echo Buds (second generation) are on sale starting at $70. There are deep discounts on two pairs; one with a standard charging case ($70, was $120) and another with a wireless charging case ($90, was $140).

The earbuds, themselves, are the same, while the only difference are their included charging cases. Either way, both pairs are $50 off, or up to nearly 45 percent off of retail prices.

Step up your audio game — save $50 for Black Friday Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds

Echo Buds, $70 (was $120) Amazon

Regular price: $120

$120 Sale price: $70

On sale for $70 (was $120) at Amazon, the Echo Buds (second generation) with standard charging case feature crystal clear and full audio with hefty and booming bass with up to 15 hours of battery life.

These earbuds also have noise-canceling settings to block out just about all background noise, so you can really enjoy the movies and TV shows you're watching or the music and podcasts you're listening to on your smartphone or tablet. This pair even has the Alexa assistant built-in for instant voice search and hands-free navigation.

Meanwhile, the retail giant has the Echo Buds (second generation) with wireless charger on sale too, but for $90, or $50 off -- that's a nearly 40 percent savings.

