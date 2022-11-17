Black Friday 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $40

Join or Sign In
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Black Friday deals — up to nearly 60 percent off
Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Black Friday has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget.
We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands, like Sony, Samsung, Roku, Vizio, and more. In fact, we even found some soundbars that come with wireless subwoofers to really give you that immersive movie theater-like experience in your living room.
Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.
Scroll down and shop the best Black Friday soundbar deals, below:
