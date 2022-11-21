Black Friday 2022: Here are the Best Amazon Prime Video Deals — Stream Hit Movies & TV Shows For Up to Half off

Looking for something new to watch? Well, you're in luck. You can save big on hit movies -- thanks to these Black Friday Amazon Prime Video deals.

Right now, you can save up to half on hit movies, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Me Before You, Nobody, and more -- all via Prime Video. Now you have no excuse to find something new to watch, especially with prices starting at just $2.

Steve Martin and John Candy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles Paramount Pictures

Please note: These deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Check out the titles on sale, below:

