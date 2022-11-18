Looking to finish up your reading list? The Amazon Kindle can help you out with that and all sorts of models are on sale during Black Friday.

You can score up to nearly 35 percent on select Kindle models at Amazon -- with prices starting at $95. The Amazon Kindle is still one of the best ways to take thousands of ebooks with you on one lightweight device. It's ideal for taking on a vacation, reading on a flight, at the lake, or just about anywhere.

All sorts of Amazon Kindle e-readers are on sale for Black Friday. Amazon

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.

Kindle Paperwhite

Regular price: $140

$140 Sale price: $95 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $95, or $45 off its list price -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings. This e-reader features adjustable brightness, so you can read indoors or outdoors (even in sunlight), while it can store thousands of e-books, magazines, comic books, Audible audiobooks, and more. The Kindle Paperwhite also has a battery life of up to a whopping 10 weeks per charge -- that's weeks and not hours.

Want more models? Check out other Amazon Kindles on sale, below:

Want more deals? Check out the best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.