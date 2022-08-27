Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire have joined as series regulars
Fall is the perfect time to settle in for a crime drama, and Season 3 of Big Sky will arrive just in time to be that for us this autumn. The ABC show is undergoing some changes this season, including a new name, new cast members, and a new time slot on the fall TV schedule.
Season 3 has been officially dubbed with the byline "Deadly Trails," which gives an inkling as to what's in store for the plot this season. Country legend Reba McEntire is joining the cast as Sunny Brick, "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family," and a "successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers," which sounds suspicious AF. Season 3 will take us on one of Sunny's hiking expeditions that goes awry and proves to be Jessie Hoyt and Cassie Dewell's most formidable mystery yet.
Of course, Reba isn't the only new face to join the Montana crew. We were introduced to Jason Ackles' character Beau Arlen in the Season 2 finale, and it's been confirmed he will be a series regular in Season 3. The popular actor from Supernatural and The Boys came onto the Big Sky scene with a smooth western drawl and will continue as the newly appointed sheriff in Helena and Jenny's new boss.
Big Sky: Deadly Trails is moving to a new night. The series will now air on ABC's Wednesday night lineup, along with The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics.
Big Sky: Deadly Trails will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21
Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick are obviously returning as private detective Cassie Dewell undersheriff Jenny Hoyt. Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) and J. Anthony Pena (The Oath), are also being promoted series regulars as Tonya and Mo. New cast members for Season 3 also include Henry Ian Cusick as Avery, Luke Mitchell as Sonny's son Cormac Brick, Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), and Madalyn Horcher as New Yorkers Luke and Paige, and Seth Gabel as Walter, the wilderness recluse.
ABC dropped a first-look trailer, narrated by Reba McEntire's new character, who says "in the untamed wilderness, you never know what's going to be coming around the bend." She goes on to warn, "once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again...and you might not."
Season 3, Big Sky: Deadly Trails, will air on ABC this fall, with episodes available next-day on