Biden Inauguration: Rewatch President's Speech, Lady Gaga's Anthem, Jennifer Lopez's Performance, and the Celebrating America Special

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn into their new offices on Wednesday, Jan. 20, just before noon ET. Their historic inauguration was a star-studded event; Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America, The Beautiful," and Garth Brooks sang "Amazing Grace." The ceremony also featured a stirring reading from Amanda Gorman, the United States Poet Laureate, who captured the nation's attention with a work she finished after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Former president Donald Trump did not attend the Biden-Harris inauguration. However, former vice president Mike Pence did make an appearance. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton were also at the U.S. Capitol to witness Biden's inauguration.

Later on Wednesday, the occasion was marked by a special hosted by Tom Hanks. The special, Celebrating America, featured celebrity guests including Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake, and it struck a very different tone than much of the news we've seen on TV recently.

Here's everything you need to know about how to rewatch the Biden-Harris inauguration and the inauguration special.







How to rewatch Joe Biden's Inauguration Day 2021

Whether you missed the live airing of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' swearing-in ceremony or are looking to rewatch the big event, the full inauguration was streamed on YouTube. Watch the video above to see the inauguration in full, including memorable performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, a poem ready by Amanda Gorman, and more.











How to rewatch the Celebrating America special

If you missed the 90-minute special, Celebrating America, it streamed live on YouTube and can now be revisited. The special was presented with the purpose of highlighting "the strength of U.S. democracy, the perseverance of the country's citizens and the ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before."







Which celebrities attended and performed at the inauguration special?

Tom Hanks hosted the special, and there were performances from Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, John Legend, the Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Ant Clemons. Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda also made an appearance, and Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington joined as presenters.











Which politicians attended the Biden-Harris inauguration?

While Donald Trump departed Washington, D.C., before the ceremony, and former president Jimmy Carter -- who is 96 -- stayed home due to COVID-19 concerns, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all attended the swearing-in ceremony and accompanied Biden and Harris to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance. Outgoing vice president Mike Pence attended the swearing-in ceremony.