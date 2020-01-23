Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

Now Playing American Horror Story Stars Play Who Said It: AHS or Lady Gaga?

In the best casting news we've heard all month, FX has snagged GLOW star Betty Gilpin to play conservative talking head Ann Coulter on Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX confirmed to TV Guide Thursday.

Gilpin will be joining previously announced stars Clive Owen, who will headline as former President Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein, as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Billy Eichner as political commentator and web site founder Matt Drudge.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Impeachment: American Crime Story, which is the anthology's third installment, is based on the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin and will unpack the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal like only Murphy can.

Sarah Burgess will write and executive produce alongside Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Falchuk, director Richard Shepard, Brad Simpson and actress Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky is a producer, as are Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad, and Jemima Khan.

Deadline reported the casting news first.

The premiere is slated for late 2020, possibly in time for the presidential election, or by the winter of 2021.