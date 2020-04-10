Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) may have made it out of the desert, but he's not out of the woods. In this exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Bad Choice Road," a painfully sunburned Jimmy — who is at least sporting a hilarious T-shirt — meets up with Lalo (Tony Dalton) to warn him that his alias might not hold up. He raised some red flags when he paid that $7 million bail. But while Jimmy is the one doing the warning, it's Lalo who really sends an ominous message.

"You and me, we're not done," Lalo tells Jimmy in the clip. "We're gonna do things. Big things. Friend of the cartel, right?"

After his grueling experience in the desert in the latest episode, Jimmy looks like he's second-guessing the value of that friendship.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.