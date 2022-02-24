It's almost showtime for colorful criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), née Jimmy McGill. After a long wait, Season 6 of Better Call Saul premieres in April. The AMC drama, which TV Guide named the best show on TV right now after Season 5, is barreling toward what's sure to be an intense ending, and although a few characters' fates were already set in stone in Breaking Bad, there's still plenty up in the air. Will Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) be ruined by her choices? Can Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) get out of the cartel life? Even the story of Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic, Jimmy's future assumed identity, isn't wrapped up yet.
Season 5 left Jimmy and Kim on the precipice of something unforgivable as Kim suggested scheming to ruin the reputation of their former boss, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), in order to score a major payoff. "That sort of Robin Hood complex that she's had from the beginning always seemed just a little bit dangerous to me," Seehorn told TV Guide after the season ended. That danger could be compounded by Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), who's on the loose after Nacho's plot to take him down failed.
As we look ahead to the end of the series, here's everything we know so far about Better Call Saul Season 6.
Premiere date
Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, April 18 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+. Two episodes will air back to back on April 18 to kick off the season.
The final season consists of 13 episodes — expanded from the show's usual 10 — and will be split into two halves, with seven episodes in the first half and six in the second half. But the midseason break won't last too long; the second part of the season premieres July 11.
Teasers
For some of us, the most exciting Super Bowl commercial this year was the one that dared to ask, "Who's here to see Saul Goodman?" The first footage released from Season 6 was peppered into an AMC+ teaser shared during the big game, narrated by Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus Fring. The teaser kicks off with Saul greeting potential clients at the nail salon, and it offers a glimpse at Esposito as Gus and Seehorn as Kim — in a very un-Kim-like shirt or jacket.
The Season 6 premiere date announcement came with a black-and-white clip of Jimmy as his assumed identity, Gene, taking down a flyer that offers a hefty reward for information that could lead to his arrest.
Bob Odenkirk will return as Jimmy McGill completes his transformation into Saul Goodman. He'll be joined by Rhea Seehorn as Kim, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus, Patrick Fabian as Howard, Michael Mando as Nacho, Tony Dalton as Lalo, and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut.
One actor who might not return is former series regular Michael McKean, who played Jimmy's older brother, Chuck, in the first three seasons. McKean has appeared in a pair of flashbacks since Chuck's death — one of which landed him a guest acting Emmy nomination. But speaking to TV Guide in the summer of 2020, the actor said he didn't want to risk diluting Chuck's power by returning too often. "I think maybe the essence of a really successful haunting is not to make too many in-person appearances," McKean said at the time. Then again, anything can happen.
Season 6 is expected to bring the action in the Breaking Bad prequel even closer to the events of its predecessor — it might even overlap — but no cameos from Breaking Bad stars have been announced. Bad alumni Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada did reprise their roles as Hank Schrader and Steve Gomez, respectively, in Season 5 of Better Call Saul.
Spoilers
A New York Times Magazine profile of Odenkirk, published in February 2022, offers a handful of tantalizing glimpses at the final season. The article takes place partly during the filming of a night scene at a house with snow on the ground — which could suggest that it's a Gene scene. The scene involves Odenkirk sneaking around the house in a wordless cat-and-mouse chase with another character.
Rhea Seehorn told NYT Magazine that the final season is "quite funny, and then very dark — brutally dark. They turned the volume up on all of it. Whatever direction someone was already going in, they made it more extreme."
Kim's fate has been a question mark hanging over the series since the beginning. When she spoke to TV Guide in 2020, prior to filming the final season, Seehorn said she believed there are a lot of endings more tragic than death for Kim. "If they wanted tragic, it's not necessarily the most tragic thing for her to just be picked off. To just kill off everybody that's not in Breaking Bad, that's probably not the most interesting and it might not even be the most tragic thing that could happen to her. I mean, I say that, and then watch, I'll be dead," Seehorn said. "But her being in jail, her having to run, her altering herself or revealing herself to be so different that she actually could stay and tolerate what he does is equally tragic."
Odenkirk told TV Guide in 2020 that he expected to spend more time with Jimmy's life as Gene in the final season, a story that has been teased at the start of each season premiere. "I do think they want to tell the story of how this guy moves forward, in some way," he said. "I want to tell that story."
Co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, who were writing the final season when they spoke to TV Guide in 2020, offered different takes on what kind of fate Jimmy deserves. "I love the story of someone who has done a lot of bad things nonetheless redeeming themselves," Gilligan said. Gould took a harder look at everything on Jimmy's conscience. "I think he has a moral burden for everything that Walter White does," Gould said. "Can he redeem himself after all that?"
Gould also told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020, "I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you're going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light. I think we're going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn't know. We're going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn't know. And we're going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light."
How to watch
Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, April 18 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.
Better Call Saul Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.