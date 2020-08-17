Most of the truly exciting debuts in August are not happening on Hulu. But that's OK! Because a number of great films are available to stream via Hulu this month, including Top Gun, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and even My Best Friend's Wedding. So there's a little bit for everyone. Also, if you love HGTV as much as I do — and I know you do, don't pretend like you don't — there is a slew of programming coming your way now that the calendar has changed, including several seasons of House Hunters International and Season 1 of Mediterranean Life.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu This Month

Top Gun



Available Aug. 1

The Top Gun sequel, known as Top Gun: Maverick, is one of the many movies delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and while we're incredibly bummed we have to wait until 2021 to see the next chapter, this just means we all now have plenty of time to get in the danger zone and watch (or rewatch, as is probably the case), the original '80s action film set at a training facility for Navy pilots starring Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, and Kelly McGillis.





My Best Friend's Wedding

Available Aug. 1

My Best Friend's Wedding is a classic, an exceptional romantic comedy that subverts many of the genre's tropes and features a sparkling performance from Julia Roberts. If you've never seen the film (I assume at least some of you exist), Roberts stars as Jules, a food critic who realizes she is in love with her best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney), after he tells her he's marrying someone else (Cameron Diaz). What follows is a wild series of events that at one point involves Jules chasing Michael in a stolen bread van through the streets of Chicago. I am not sure why I thought that was the scene to highlight to sell you on this film, but I am sticking with it.





The Peanut Butter Falcon

Available Aug. 6

If you're looking for a much-needed pick-me-up and haven't yet experienced the warmth of The Peanut Butter Falcon, which follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young boy with Down syndrome who dreams of attending a wrestling school, now is your chance to check out the film. It details his escape from a care facility and subsequent adventure with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a fisherman who befriends Zak and agrees to take him to the school. Seriously, this movie will fill your heart with joy.





House Hunters International

Available Aug. 15

You've seen enough House Hunters International by now to know how this goes: someone who makes hats for monkeys and their significant other who collects antique umbrellas have decided they want to move to the most picturesque place in Italy or Spain or some other beautiful location with a budget of $1.3 million. It makes very little sense, the math really doesn't add up, and we all know there are reality TV shenanigans involved, but even after all these years (the seasons hitting Hulu in August are 129 through 134, which are from a couple of years ago), it's still incredibly fun to live vicariously through these people who still don't understand you can paint a house the way you like it. And since no one is allowing Americans to travel right now because of the coronavirus, this is the best way to explore the world.





Mediterranean Life

Available Aug. 15

If House Hunters International is a bit Too Much for you, Mediterranean Life is similar — it features prospective buyers looking for homes along the beautiful Mediterranean Sea — but is somewhat more... palatable? If you've ever dreamed of visiting the French Riviera, Croatia, Spain, etc., the show might make you green with envy, but it's also a beautiful virtual vacation that costs no more than your monthly Hulu subscription or cable bill.





Find Me in Paris Season 3

Available Aug. 21

Apparently the month of August is all about not being in the U.S.; the third and final season of Hulu's Find Me in Paris follows Lena (Jessica Lord) as she completes her final year at the Paris Opera Ballet School and competes against the best of the best in the ballet world to make company. And this is all while learning about her true identity as a Time Travel Heir.

