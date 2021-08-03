These Are the Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in August

Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers Hulu

On one hand, how is it August? On the other, hooray, it's August! My "hooray" has nothing to do with the weather or the vibe of this month in general, but instead with Hulu's programming calendar. This month, Hulu will finally bring us the long-awaited premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, which stars Nicole Kidman doing another crazy accent and wearing another crazy wig, on Aug. 18, and Only Murders in the Building, which is about Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez investigating a murder, on Aug. 31. Also, on Aug. 9, there's Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's new FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, about a group of misbehaving teens living in a Native community in Oklahoma.

As for things you probably already recognize, American Horror Story Season 10 (it's being called American Horror Story: Double Feature) premieres on August 26, and the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine debuts on August 13.

Our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu next month are below, but here's everything coming to and leaving Hulu in August. If you're looking for even more suggestions, click over to our full list of recommendations.

The Best Shows and Movies on Hulu in August

Reservation Dogs

Series premiere August 9

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo co-created this comedy about four teenagers living on a reservation in Oklahoma who, after the death of their friend, turn to petty crime in order to make money in the hopes of getting out of their hometown. The series is a laid-back good time that sparkles because of Waititi's signature comedic style, and in her review for TV Guide, Candice Frederick described it as "the chillest time you'll spend watching TV." I can't think of a better endorsement than that.



Together Together

Available August 10

I keep telling people to seek out this sweet indie, which had a theatrical release before movie theaters really opened up, and now everyone can watch it for free*! Ed Helms and Patti Harrison star as a man who wants a baby and the woman he's chosen to be his surrogate, respectively, and it's one of those movies where nothing really happens, but also everything happens. Helms and Harrison are great as two people who don't really know what to do with or how to relate to each other, but have been thrown together for the better part of a year due to their circumstances. It made me laugh, it made me cry, and I hope it does the same for you. (* Well, with a Hulu subscription.)



Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Season 8 premiere August 13

It's been so long since we've seen the gang over at the Nine-Nine, and now Brooklyn's favorite precinct is closing its doors for good. In its final season, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) adjust to life as new parents, and in an attempt to comment on the ways the world has changed during the hiatus, the series will apparently address police brutality in its final episodes.



Nine Perfect Strangers

Series premiere August 18

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley just can't stop adapting Liane Moriarty novels into very dramatic miniseries. This latest one is not very Big Little Lies-y at all, for the record. Instead, it's set at a wellness resort hosted by Masha (Kidman, doing an accent and wearing a wig, as is her wont), who has invited nine strangers on a 10-day retreat that promises to help them deal with their own personal demons. From there, things kind of start to spiral out of control. Kidman is joined by a stacked cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and a whole lot of other famous people. Between Nine Perfect Strangers, Old, and The White Lotus, it appears that this is the summer of the sinister resort vacation.



American Horror Story: Double Feature

Season 10 premieres August 26

American Horror Story is finally back, which means our long national nightmare is over. Or maybe it's just begun, depending on how much of a scaredy cat you are. In typical Ryan Murphy fashion, we don't know many details about this latest iteration, but we do know that, as the title suggests, it will be split into two parts. The first is called "Red Tide," which seems to deal with some kind of freaky sea creatures, and the second is "Death Valley," which is all about aliens. Expect to see the usual Murphy mainstays like Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe, with the newest addition to the group being Macaulay Culkin.



Only Murders in the Building

Series premiere August 31

Isn't it nice just to see Steve Martin and Martin Short do stuff together? I think it's nice. It makes me happy. That's why I'll be watching their latest series, which co-stars Selena Gomez, about three neighbors who decide to investigate a mysterious death in their swanky New York City apartment building. Yes, it's about murder, but it also looks like a lot of zany fun!



Want to know what else is out on August? Here's everything coming to and leaving Hulu in August and here are our picks for what came out on Hulu in July.