If you need something to watch on Amazon Prime Video, these are the best TV show and movie options coming to the service in April 2020. Highlights include arthouse horror movie The Lighthouse and sweet sci-fi series Tales From the Loop.

Our picks are below, but here is the full list of what's new on Amazon Prime in April.

The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon This Month

James Bond Collection

Available: Wednesday, April 1

James Bond movies are always shuffling on and off the various streaming services. This particular batch, however, is notable for its breadth and the fact that all the movies are in upgraded 4k UHD, so every martini is crisp and clear, not murky and dirty. This collection includes every Bond movie up until the Daniel Craig ones, which means it spans from Sean Connery's first outing in Dr. No to Pierce Brosnan's last in Die Another Day. Hopefully that's enough to hold you over until No Time to Die comes out in November.





Vida Season 1

Available: Wednesday, April 1

Heat up your quarantine with this sexy Starz half-hour drama making its Prime Video debut. Season 1 follows Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) Hernandez, estranged Mexican American sisters who are forced to return to their old neighborhood of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, after their mother dies. They learn that their mother had a secret: She was married to a woman. So they have to process that, as well as their feelings about each other, their pasts, and their own love lives. The third and final season arrives on Starz later this month.





Tales From the Loop Season 1

Premieres: Friday, April 3

This sci-fi series is inspired by the work of artist Simon Stålenhag, who paints robots and spaceships into idyllic landscapes, and it's something like heartland retrofuturism. It's set in what may or may not be the '80s in Mercer, Ohio, home of the Mercer Center for Experimental Physics, also known as The Loop, a mysterious place run by Russ Willard (Jonathan Pryce). "What the Loop is and what it does isn't really the point of the series, which takes place in an underpopulated, unsettlingly beautiful alternate universe in which science fiction concepts double as ways to explore emotional truths," Keith Phipps wrote in his review for TV Guide. If you like the uplifting episodes of Black Mirror, check this one out. [Review]





The Lighthouse

Available: Thursday, April 16

It's better to go into this bizarro horror movie from visionary director Robert Eggers (The Witch) knowing very little. Here's what you need to know: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson play old-timey lighthouse keepers who go insane from cabin fever. Willem Dafoe saying "How long have we been on this rock? Five weeks? Two days?" is a big ol' mood right now.





Bosch Season 6

Premieres: Friday, April 17

I'm gonna keep it real with you, chief: I've never watched a second of Bosch. Not because I wouldn't like it, I'm sure I would. I love cranky detectives. But it's already in Season 6 and I don't have time to catch up. But dads whose opinions I respect love Bosch, so if you take comfort in incredibly competent cop procedurals, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is your man. In Season 6, Bosch tries to save Los Angeles from domestic terrorists.





Selah and the Spades

Premieres: Friday, April 17

Selah and the Spades, the directorial debut of Tayarisha Poe, is a high school movie, but one of those high school movies with a very specific vibe. Set at an elite boarding school, the film runs its hands along the hard edges of the high school experience, following the five student factions that run the school, including the drug-dealing Spades run by the show's central character Selah. There's nothing glossy about the drama's depiction of school life — this isn't High School Musical or Riverdale — which takes on a Shakespearean (or even Westerosi) air as each faction keeps the others in check and senior Selah looks for a successor. It's beautiful to look at, and its predominantly black cast — which includes Emmy-winner Jharrel Jerome and soon-to-be-household-name Lovie Simone — offers a perspective rarely seen in the genre.

