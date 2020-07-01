This Fourth of July, you might not be in the mood for the typical celebrations. Maybe you're sick of the fireworks or you've made the wise decision not to brave the inevitable crowds. You might just be inclined to simply take a day of rest for yourself. As always, TV will be a comfort you can count on.

There are plenty of marathons for you to enjoy this Fourth, no matter what your mood. The Office is playing all day on Comedy Central for all of your comedy needs, Below Deck on Bravo will scratch the trashy reality TV itch, and if you finally want to catch up on Westworld, there's a marathon for that, too. There are also some great movie blocks, like the entire Twilight saga on Freeform, a good chunk of the Fast and the Furious movies over on TBS, and, of course, AMC will be playing the holiday classic Independence Day on a loop well into the evening. Whatever you're feeling, there's something on TV for everyone.

Here's a rundown of what marathons you'll be able to catch this Saturday, July 4. (All times listed are ET.)

House (12 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., E!)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (12 a.m. - 11 p.m., Food Network)

Ridiculousness (3 a.m. - 11 p.m. MTV)

SpongeBob Squarepants (6 a.m. - 8 p.m., Nickelodeon)

Below Deck (6 a.m. - 6 p.m., Bravo)

The Office (8 a.m. - 12 a.m., Comedy Central)

Criminal Minds (10 a.m. - 11 p.m., WE)

Martin (11 a.m. - 2 p.m., BET)

Chrisley Knows Best (11 a.m. - 11 p.m., USA)

Twilight (11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Freeform)

Westworld (11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., HBO2)

The Fast and the Furious (12 p.m. - 2 p.m., TBS)

Top Gun (12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Paramount Network)

Independence Day (1 p.m. - 11 p.m., AMC)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2 p.m. - 4 p.m., TBS)

Storage Wars (2 p.m. - 11 p.m., FYI)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2:30 p.m. - 5:40 p.m. Freeform)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4 p.m. - 6 p.m., TBS)

Thor: The Dark World (4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., FX)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (5:40 p.m. - 8:40 p.m., Freeform)

Fast and Furious (6 p.m. - 8 p.m., TBS)

Iron Man 3 (7 p.m. - 10 p.m., FX)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (8:40 p.m. - 11:20 p.m., Freeform)

Captain America: The Winter Solider (10 p.m. - 1 a.m., FX)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (11:20 p.m. - 2 a.m., Freeform)