Bosch, Amazon's adaptation of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, is an authentic crime drama detailing the life of LA homicide detective and private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Our list of recommendations features other great police dramas, some murder mysteries, and shows with complicated men at their center.

Bryan Fuller's Hannibal, which tells the story of the complex relationship between cannibalistic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), is a striking piece of art. These shows also feature charismatic serial killers and the people who are likewise obsessed with understanding them. Seriously, there are more than you'd expect.

Showtime's finance drama is taking a coronavirus-necessitated hiatus, but in the meantime, Billions fans can fill the Giamatti-sized hole in their hearts with some of these other great, Billions-esque shows. Whether it's a one percent of the one percent New York City setting, twisty legal and financial dealmaking and double-crossing, or flavorful dialogue, these shows are all a little bit Billions.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network's neo-Western soap about the Dutton family, the owners of America's largest ranch who are constantly fighting with outside wannabe usurpers and among themselves. This list of similar shows features some dysfunctional family dramas, a contemporary Western, an engrossing crime thriller, and a macho soap.

We can't get enough of History's epic historical drama about badass dudes with funny haircuts fighting their enemies and each other for power. If you're here for more history or just here to see someone get their head cut off, you'll find what you need in these shows that are similar to Vikings.

It's OK to watch something other than Kevin spill a big bowl of chili for the 136th time, which is why we've compiled this list of shows that will help you ween yourself off The Office by expanding your TV watching just beyond Scranton. And we're not including the obvious picks like Parks and Recreation and The Office U.K., because you've seen those already.

Just because you won't get to enjoy another vicarious cup of coffee at Luke's Diner or witness Lorelai (Lauren Graham) randomly turn into a weather woman whenever she smells snow doesn't mean there isn't still something worth watching next. Here are a few ideas for what to watch next if you loved Amy Sherman-Palladino's fast-talking Gilmore Girls.

The OA, Netflix's one-of-a-kind fantasy/sci-fi experience, stars co-creator Brit Marling as Prairie, a young woman who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years and calls herself The OA, but more important, she is no longer blind. Our list of recommendations features twisty sci-fi shows, series that may or may not be about the multiverse, and plenty more that will make your head hurt (but in a good way).

Homeland, a political thriller starring Claire Danes as a CIA officer and Mandy Patinkin as her mentor at the agency, traveled the globe throughout its eight seasons on Showtime. Our list of recommendations takes you further undercover and features tense stories of espionage, globe-trotting action dramas, and pulse-pounding games of cat and mouse.

Justified, based on a short story by crime author Elmore Leonard, is a modern Western starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as his quick-witted foe Boyd Crowder. Our list of recommendations features other recent TV Westerns with complicated relationships, stylish crime dramas, and some of the best dialogue on television.

Extraction, Netflix's latest action extravaganza, stars Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary who goes to a foreign country on a mission and shoots his way out after being double-crossed. Our list of recommendations features movies starring other big-name actors with big guns, rock-solid tale of revenge, and Asian action films that let the punching do the talking.

Outer Banks Photo: Netflix

Outer Banks, Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama that pits the haves against the have-nots on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, is a soapy melodrama about John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends' search for lost treasure during one fateful summer. Our list of recommendations features shows that are also set in picturesque locales, explore young love, and are also filled with more soap than a case of Irish Spring.

The Last Dance, ESPN's sensational docuseries following Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' final championship season, gave us our sports fix when we needed it most. Our list of recommendations features other documentaries that directly expand on stories that were part of The Last Dance, profiles of Michael Jordan-esque sports figures, and great basketball documentaries.

Suits, USA Network's long-running legal drama, follows Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), an arrogant but charming lawyer, and his fraudulent but brilliant protégé Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Our list of recommendations features other memorable USA shows, even more excellent legal dramas, and programs that include central bromances.

Sweet Magnolias, Netflix's new romantic soap starring Joanna Garcia Swisher as a soon-to-be-divorced mother of three who finds a chance to start over with a hunky former Major Leaguer in South Carolina, is a swoon-worthy story laced with small town charm. Our list of recommendations features other series with sweeping romances, shows with quaint small town atmosphere, and dramas that explore second chances at love.

If you enjoyed Spike Lee's Vietnam War film Da 5 Bloods and are looking for something similar to watch, you have a lot of options, because there are so many different parts of the movie to choose from. This eclectic list features seven movies that thematically connect with all the different parts of Da 5 Bloods.

