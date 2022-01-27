The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in January on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and More

January is your TV's time to shine. Why go out into the dead of winter when you can stay on your couch under a blanket and catch up on all the great new shows and movies that have debuted on streaming lately? The month has been packed with returning favorites and hits in the making, like HBO Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Gilded Age, Netflix's Ozark, and Amazon's As We See It.

Spend some quality time with your best friend, your television, by catching up on this month's hottest new releases. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in January on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix.

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, The Tender Bar Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is kicking off the new year just like every gossip columnist is: by focusing on Ben Affleck. The Boston icon does his best New Yawk accent in the George Clooney-directed dramedy The Tender Bar, about an aspiring writer (played as a kid by Daniel Ranieri and as an adult by Tye Sheridan) who lives on Long Island, has a deadbeat dad, and learns all of life's most important lessons from his bartender uncle (Affleck). The month's other big release is the new series As We See It, which revolves around three twentysomething roommates — Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) — who are on the autism spectrum. The show comes from a master of making everyone cry, Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims.

Here's our full list of picks for Amazon Prime Video, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in January.

Temura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett Lucasfilm Ltd.

January is Boba Fett's time to shine. The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison as the bounty hunter himself and Ming-Na Wen as mercenary Fennec Shand, is releasing new episodes on Wednesdays all month long on Disney+. Other highlights this month include new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Jan. 19) and the Disney+ premiere of Marvel's Eternals. OK, so maybe they're not all highlights.

Here's our full list of picks for Disney+, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's everything new on Disney+ in January.





John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and Alia Shawkat, Search Party Jon Pack/HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max are really taking their New Year's resolutions to bring you some awesome things to watch seriously. January 2022 has been packed, with the final season of Search Party starting things off on Jan. 7, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria on Jan. 9. The John Cena DC Comics series Peacemaker premiered Jan. 13, and The Gilded Age, the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, dropped Jan. 24. And for all you fans of sci-fi gems, HBO Max is the new streaming home of the excellent Fringe as of Jan. 15.

Here are our picks for HBO and HBO Max in January, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's everything new on HBO Max in January.





Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary ABC/Prashant Gupta

Haaaaave you met the show Hulu hopes will be your new favorite comedy? The streaming platform's biggest original release in January is How I Met Your Father, a new How I Met Your Mother spin-off starring Hilary Duff, which premiered Jan. 18. And as always, Hulu has next-day streaming rights to many of your favorite broadcast shows, meaning you can look forward to new episodes of the final season of black-ish, the great new sitcom Abbott Elementary (seriously, check it out!), and horror series The Bachelor.

Here's our full list of picks for Hulu, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's everything new to Hulu in January.





Ozark (Netflix) STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

At last, everyone's favorite blue-tinted money launderers are back. Ozark returned to Netflix on Jan. 21 for the first half of its fourth and final season, which pulls the whole Byrde family into deeper trouble than ever. Too Hot to Handle, the reality show about hot people trying not to get it on, is somehow already on its third season; it premiered Jan. 19. And Kristen Bell stars in a satirical dark comedy thriller with a mouthful of a name — The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — a parody of voyeuristic Hitchcockian thrillers. Get your binoculars ready.

Here's our full list of picks for Netflix, but if you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in January.





Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam Trae Patton/NBC

If your cord isn't cut or you still get TV over that fancy coat hanger on your roof, then you probably want to watch some new network television shows from NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS, and The CW. They're coming in fast, like The Cleaning Lady, a thriller about an immigrant who becomes a cleaner for the mob, and Jimmy Fallon's new music-based celebrity party show That's My Jam. But which ones should you watch? We go through all the new releases and help you figure out which ones are worth your time.

