The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in February on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and More

February is fun because so many movies and shows are either really romantic or really overcompensating. Amazon Prime Video has two new rom-coms this month, plus a new season of the famously charming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but Netflix has Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Happy Valentine's Day! Want more scares? Zoë Kravitz stars in a new HBO Max thriller movie, Kimi, about a woman who believes she's found evidence of a murder, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in a new HBO Max thriller series about a woman who moves into a creepy new house. Plus, Hulu has the tense new survival thriller No Exit, and while Pam & Tommy is not a horror series, what happened to Pamela Anderson is certainly horrifying.

Need some good news? The Proud Family is back for a revival on Disney+, and Sweet Magnolias returns for Season 2 on Netflix. And if romance is your speed, TV Guide has also rounded up all the romantic movies you can stream this month. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in February on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix.

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has finally booked her next gig. More than two years after its third season, the fast-talking, Emmy-winning series returns for Season 4 on Feb. 18 on Prime Video. New episodes will be released two at a time each Friday. If you're impatient, the streamer is also serving up a quick marathon when the first season of Reacher drops all at once on Feb. 4. Head here for TV Guide's review of the new series, which finally gets Jack Reacher's muscles right.

Here's our full list of picks for TV shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime is feeling the love this Valentine's season. The month kicks off on Feb. 4 with Book of Love, a rom-com starring Sam Claflin as a stuffy English writer and Verónica Echegui as a translator who makes his book into a hit in Mexico by turning it into an erotic novel. But the real highlight comes when a Charlie Day-Jenny Slate rom-com (!!) drops on Feb. 11. The movie, I Want You Back, stars Day and Slate as strangers who bond over being recently dumped, then team up to win back their exes by destroying their relationships.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Amazon Prime Video.

If you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Amazon Prime in February.

Penny, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+

Time to dust off your shiny old lime green boombox and turn up the volume on one of the best TV theme songs of the early 2000s (by Solange featuring Destiny's Child! You just don't get theme songs like that anymore). The Proud Family is back for a revival, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, that bumps the action up to the present day — so Penny is still a teen in this one, but she has a smartphone now. The series premieres Feb. 23. Plus, The Book of Boba Fett wraps up its first season on Feb. 9.

Here's our full list of picks for TV shows on Disney+.

No, there aren't any new Marvel movies coming to Disney+ in February, though you can check out new specials about the making of Hawkeye on Feb. 9 and Eternals on Feb. 16. (Both documentaries are part of the Marvel Studios: Assembled series.) But Disney+ is getting some fun new additions to its library this month, like Never Been Kissed on Feb. 4 and Free Guy on Feb. 23.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Disney+.

If you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's everything new on Disney+ in February.





Abubakar Salim and Amanda Collin, Raised By Wolves Coco Van Oppens

TV Guide's Tim Surette has described Raised by Wolves as "artsy bouillabaisse... in which androids dressed in skintight garbage bags raise kids (but kill most of them)," and if that doesn't get you hyped to watch weird stuff, I don't know what does. Aaron Guzikowski and Ridley Scott's sci-fi extravaganza is back on HBO Max for Season 2, which kicks off Feb. 3. On Feb. 10, Gugu Mbatha-Raw gets Hitchcockian in The Girl Before, a four-part thriller about a woman who moves into a mysterious, minimalist house with secrets to hide, and celebrities test their relationships in Steph Curry's game show About Last Night.

Here's our full list of picks for TV shows on HBO Max.

Finally, Zoë Kravitz gets her own The Woman in the Window-style thriller. In Kimi, a new Steven Soderbergh film premiering Feb. 10, Kravitz plays an agoraphobic (but still super chic) tech worker who stumbles on evidence of what she believes is a violent murder while reviewing a data stream. There's also a new Carole King and James Taylor concert documentary, Just Call Out My Name, out Feb. 10. And on Feb. 23, HBO and HBO Max will premiere the new documentary Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches, featuring performances of some of Douglass' most pivotal speeches by Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker, and Jeffrey Wright.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on HBO Max.

If you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's everything new on HBO Max in February.





Lily James, Pam & Tommy Erica Parise/Hulu

Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day, but Hulu also released Pam & Tommy on Groundhog Day, so overall I'd say it was kind of a wash. The off-the-wall new series, which looks back on the frantic events surrounding the 1995 leak of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee's (Sebastian Stan) sex tape, will definitely distract you during these long, cold winter days. Check out TV Guide's review. Another Hulu original series, Dollface, returns for Season 2 on Feb. 11. Plus, you can look forward to new episodes of Snowfall starting Feb. 24, a day after the Season 5 premiere on FX.

Here's our full list of picks for shows on Hulu.

Forget rom-coms; the biggest new movie this month on Hulu is super tense. No Exit, a new survival thriller premiering Feb. 25, follows a woman (Havana Rose Liu) who gets trapped with a group of people at a remote rest stop during a blizzard. When she finds an abducted child in a van outside, it becomes apparent she's stuck with a kidnapper. For a different kind of nightmare, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, starring Bradley Cooper, is on Hulu as of Feb. 1.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Hulu.

If you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's everything new to Hulu in February.





Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Aaron Epstein/Netflix

In 2022, Netflix belongs to Julia Garner. After owning the first half of the final season of Ozark in January, she's back on Feb. 11 in Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes' new series about the fake heiress who scammed New York socialites. As Anna Delvey, Garner gives us the gift of an accent that'll have everyone googling, "Does Anna Delvey really talk like that?" Netflix is also dishing out the partly improvised comedy Murderville on Feb. 3 and Sweet Magnolias Season 2 on Feb. 4, but before you think they're frontloading all the good stuff, buckle up: The long-awaited Vikings spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, premieres Feb. 25.

Here's our full list of picks for shows on Netflix.

The Kanye West documentary you've been waiting for comes to Netflix this month. The three-part film jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which charts Ye's career and life over two decades, begins rolling out weekly on Feb. 16. It's hard to think of a more fascinating documentary subject, and reviews for Part 1, which premiered at Sundance, make this one sound as watchable as you'd expect. For something completely different, watch teens get chainsawed in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Feb. 18. And while you're checking out the new releases, save time for the best movies leaving Netflix this month. Don't miss Good Time and The Edge of Seventeen before they go.

Here's our full list of picks for movies on Netflix, as well as our picks for the best movies leaving Netflix this month.

If you want to sort through the list of new releases yourself, here's a list of everything new to Netflix in February.





Kiki Layne and Stephan James, If Beale Street Could Talk Annapurna Pictures/Hulu

If you're in the mood for love stories this Valentine's Day, don't let all those Texas Chainsaw Massacres get you down. TV Guide has rounded up multiple lists of the best and most popular romance movies and where to stream them. Whether you're looking for the best rom-coms to stream right now, the best romantic dramas on streaming, the best romantic movies on Netflix specifically, or an all-around list of the best Valentine's Day movies to watch, it's all right here. All you need is the box of chocolates.

Looking for more recommendations for what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on TV shows you love, we have those too, as well as recommendations for Netflix (movies/shows), Amazon Prime Video (movies/shows), Hulu (movies/shows), Disney+ (movies/shows), HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Peacock.