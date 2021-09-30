The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week

If you have weekend plans, throw them in the garbage, tell your friends you have food poisoning, and drop your phone in the nearest porta potty. There are simply too many good new shows and movies on TV to watch starting tonight. Jake Gyllenhaal has some incredibly exciting phone calls in the Netflix thriller The Guilty, the life of a housecleaner is under examination in Maid, and HBO Max dives into da yoots of The Sopranos gang with The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel movie. Next week ain't too shabby either with a new Dave Chappelle comedy special and CBS's American adaptation of the excellent British comedy Ghosts.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Oct. 1-7 is below

The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal, The Guilty Joe Bayler/Netflix

Friday on Netflix

If you enjoy watching celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal talk on the phone, do I have the movie for you! The latest from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua stars Gyllenhaal as a 9-1-1 operator who gets a call from a kidnapped woman that he just can't shake, so he goes out of his way to help her out. But -- DUN DUN -- things aren't what they seem. The Guilty is based on a 2018 Danish crime thriller and was adapted by Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote True Detective. If you watch this with a friend and want to impress them with some trivia, tell them Fuqua directed the entire thing from a van after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Margaret Qualley, Maid Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Miniseries premieres Friday on Netflix

This adaptation of Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive isn't what I would call a cheery series even though it's billed as a comedy-drama. Margaret Qualley -- the main reason to watch -- captures the struggle of a single mother living in Washington state who escapes an abusive relationship by taking up housecleaning to pay bills and provide for her daughter. Early episodes are a non-stop parade of depressing events, but that's kind of the point. Maid wants to show the mental and physical exhaustion of living below the poverty line, and how the poor are marginalized in society while they serve the rich. There are some questionable optics, though: The lead character is an attractive white woman who has access to means and support, whereas many POCs in her same situation do not. Educate yourself on the source before you read all the hot takes! [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Michael Gandolfini and Alessandro Nivola, The Many Saints of Newark Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Premieres Friday on HBO Max (and in theaters)

As far as reboots/revisits/reimagines/re-whatevers of beloved properties go, The Many Saints of Newark -- the Sopranos prequel film that promises to give us the Tony Soprano origin story we've been waiting years for -- seems like it will be among the more promising ones. Even if it's not perfect, it's still has a lot going for it: the involvement of Sopranos creator David Chase (he pulled double duty on the film as screenwriter and producer), a stacked cast led by James Gandolfini's son Michael (cue my tears), and narration provided by Christofuh himself, Michael Imperioli (though the character only appears on screen as a baby). The film takes us back to 1960s New Jersey when Tony was just a teenager learning the ropes from his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), a conflicted mobster dealing with his own host of personal and professional issues. (Sound familiar?) The starry ensemble is rounded out by Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr., and Corey Stoll. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH NEXT WEEK

Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Sierra Capri, On My Block Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Season 4 Monday on Netflix

On My Block returns on Monday for a bittersweet fourth and final season. The new episodes will explain how Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) fell out and exactly what went down in the two year time jump revealed at the end of Season 3. It's senior year so decisions about college and what a post-Freeridge life will look like for each of the teens come into question as they try to outrun the sins of their past and just have a good time at prom. The show remains as funny and emotional as ever, but knowing the nature of goodbyes we're going to give you the advance tip that you're going to want to have tissues on hand for this one. -Megan Vick [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Dave Chappelle Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images

Tuesday on Netflix

Dave Chappelle stirred up controversy in his last Netflix stand-up special, 2019's Sticks & Stones, with his defense of Michael Jackson and Louis C.K., as well as some jokes about transgender people, among other things. It appears that didn't make him any more cautious going into Closer, his sixth and final chapter of his Netflix comedy specials, as the trailer for the special opens with Chappelle saying, "Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly." Chappelle is a master of his art, which always makes him worth watching, but let's hope he doesn't say any dumb shit. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Burkely Duffield, Sydney Park, Asjha Cooper, Jesse Latourette, and Dale Whibley, There's Someone Inside Your House David Bukach, Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

After the success of this summer's Fear Street trilogy, Netflix is back with another entry into the teen horror movie genre, and this one looks like a blast. It has a pretty classic premise: After Makani (Sydney Park) abruptly moves from Hawaii to a small town in Nebraska, the students at her new school start getting steadily picked off by a masked killer set on exposing their darkest secrets. Every slasher movie wants to be the next Scream, but There's Someone Inside Your House actually seems like it's channeling the right spirit to be something of its own. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, and Richie Moriarty, Ghosts CBS

Series premiere Thursday at 9/8c on CBS, Paramount+ Premium; next day on Paramount+

In the age-old tradition of Americans adapting British TV shows, here's Ghosts! Inspired by the 2019 BBC comedy series of the same name (streaming on HBO Max), the CBS version is about a couple who decide to convert the huge estate they've inherited into a bed and breakfast. The problem is that there are a bunch of ghosts -- all preserved from their time and place of death, like the scout leader with an arrow through his neck -- already living there, uh oh! They decide to do everything they can to run the living out of their home -- until one-half of the couple suffers an accident that leaves her able to see the deceased. The new network shows have been, uh, all over the place thus far, so let's see how this one goes! -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]



Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Cooper van Grootel, Marianly Tejada, Mark McKenna, One of Us Is Lying Nicola Dove/Peacock

Series premiere Thursday on Peacock

I can only describe this show as "The Breakfast Club gone wrong," but let me to try to elaborate for you anyway: This series centers around five teens who are forced to do detention together, but when one of them dies in what appears to be a freak accident, everyone who walked out of the room alive immediately becomes a suspect in the case. It looks demonstrably stupid, and I will be watching every episode. The first three come out Thursday, with the rest of the season following over the next two Thursdays. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON PEACOCK]

