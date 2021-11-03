The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Yellowstone Season 4, Dexter: New Blood

Tonight's a great night to try something different for a change. Like, maybe flip on Apple TV+ to watch an under-the-radar foreign thriller that no one is talking about but maybe people should because it's good! The moody Korean paranormal drama Dr. Brain follows a brain scientist who figures out how to retrieve the memories of the dead, and as you can guess, it comes with some side effects. Or maybe tonight is the night you do the same old thing, so go ahead and fire up Netflix (again) and watch its latest big movie, the action western The Harder They Fall, starring Regina King, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield. Later this week there's a new season of Big Mouth, Yellowstone, and Dexter.

THE BEST MOVIES AND SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

Lee Sun-Kyun, Dr. Brain Apple TV+

Dr. Brain

Series premiere Wednesday on Apple TV+

No, it's not the next Squid Game, but if you've had Korean thrillers on your mind since the Netflix sensation dominated pop culture, this looks like a great, creepy follow-up. The six-episode series stars Parasite's Lee Sun-kyun as a specialist in brains who, after his family is involved in a tragic and mysterious accident, figures out a way to see memories of the dead to find out what happened. Yep, he's hacking brains! [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Regina King, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall David Lee/Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast is joined by stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. Early reviews are positive. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Isabella Gomez, Head of the Class Nicole Wilder/HBO Max

Thursday on HBO Max

No, this isn't that multicam sitcom reboot starring Isabella Gomez; it's a new multicam sitcom reboot starring Isabella Gomez. The One Day at a Time alum stars in HBO Max's Head of the Class, a reboot of the 1986-1991 ABC sitcom, as a young, unconventional teacher named Alicia Gomez who wants her high-achieving students to focus on more than just grades. Kids these days! Her laid-back approach to teaching doesn't always make Alicia popular with the parents at the school, including overachiever Darlene Hayward, née Merriman (Robin Givens, reprising her role). Watch it if you miss One Day at a Time — or the original Head of the Class. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Dominic Valente/Hulu

Thursday on Hulu

Padma Lakshmi's delicious travel and food docuseries is back with a new four-part special that's all about the holidays — and because this is Taste the Nation, you know you're in for a lot more than fruitcake. In the new season, Lakshmi highlights Hanukkah traditions in New York, deconstructs Thanksgiving with the Wampanoag Nation in Massachusetts, enjoys a Cuban Christmas in Miami, and celebrates the Korean New Year in Los Angeles. You'll come away educated and very, very hungry. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



Big Mouth Netflix

Season 5 available Friday on Netflix

It's lovebug season on Big Mouth. The hormonal teens of Bridgeton Middle School are getting some new friends this year as their crushes and broken hearts appear to them as lovebugs and hate worms, creatures that can shift from one form to the other like caterpillars into butterflies — or Bruce Banner into the Hulk, whichever you prefer. Pamela Adlon joins the cast as Jessi's lovebug, Sonya; Brandon Kyle Goodman voices Nick's lovebug, Walter; and Keke Palmer is Missy's hate worm, Rochelle. There's also a claymation Christmas special, which finally answers the question of what the Hormone Monsters would look like in the world of the Heat Miser. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson Apple TV+

Season 3 premieres Friday on Apple TV+

If you miss sitting in class debating questions like "Was Emily Dickinson a wartime poet?" but would also like to see Wiz Khalifa play the human embodiment of death, do we have a show for you! Dickinson's third and final season picks up in the heat of the Civil War, as Emily (Hailee Steinfeld), her family, and her friends are reevaluating their relationships — and their lives — in a time of national upheaval. Ziwe (also a writer on this season) guest stars as Sojourner Truth; Chloe Fineman appears as Sylvia Plath; and Billy Eichner guests as Walt Whitman. We'll miss everything about this delirious comedy, but we might miss the cast list the most. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Amazon Prime Video

Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the eccentric late 19th and early 20th century artist Louis Wain, known for his cat portraits, who falls for his sisters' governess (Claire Foy), in this fanciful biographical drama. Reviews for the film have been polite but rarely glowing — which is to be expected from a film created and directed by the dark and whimsical Will Sharpe (Flowers) — but it's got Benedict Cumberbatch and cats, so there are a lot of very online people who will certainly love it. Plus, Olivia Colman narrates. [TRAILER | WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO]



Tom Hanks, Finch Apple TV+

Friday on Apple TV+

Wilson, is that you? Tom Hanks gets typecast as another solitary man with an unconventional companion in the post-apocalyptic drama Finch. Hanks plays the titular Finch, an ailing inventor and the last man on Earth, who builds a robot to keep his dog safe after he dies. As the three set out on a journey across the country, Finch teaches the robot (played in motion capture by Caleb Landry Jones) what it means to be alive. Oh boy. Watch out for this one if you're a weeper. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Arthur Harrison, Attica Showtime

Saturday at 9/8c on Showtime

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry's gripping new documentary goes inside the 1971 uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility, exposing the inhuman conditions that led to the prisoners' revolt and connecting the dots to the racial injustices in America today. It's a horrifying, bloody, illuminating look at the country's prison-industrial complex, told through archival footage and interviews with the people who were there. This one will stick with you. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Season 4 premiere Sunday at 8/7c on Paramount Network

Succession with cowboy hats, otherwise known as Yellowstone, is finally back for another season of violence, melodrama, and infighting on the ranch. The explosive Season 3 finale left plenty of characters' fates in the air; now, it's time to find out who lives, who dies, and who planted that bomb. New faces this season include Jacki Weaver as a CEO who faces off against John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Piper Perabo as a protestor, and Kathryn Kelly as a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. Here's everything we know about Yellowstone Season 4. [TRAILER]



Michael C. Hall and Alano Miller, Dexter: New Blood Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Limited series premiere Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime

The Dark Passenger returns! Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was the hottest fictional serial killer of the late early 2000s before a divisive (to put it kindly) final season killed fans' goodwill. He'll try to earn it back with Showtime's 10-episode revival, New Blood, which finds Dexter living under a new name in a sleepy New York town. He wears parkas now and everything. Here's everything we know about Dexter: New Blood, including the surprising original series stars who are reprising their roles. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



Joe Pera Talks With You Adult Swim

Season 3 premieres Monday at 12:30 a.m. ET on Adult Swim

It's difficult to describe Joe Pera Talks With You, because it's really the kind of thing you just have to watch to understand, but I'll give it a shot: It's a comedy show hosted by a soft-spoken man — comedian Joe Pera, playing a fictionalized version of himself, also named Joe Pera — in which he, yeah, pretty much just talks to you about mundane things for a little bit. This season will address topics like helping a friend pick out a chair, cooking pierogis, and choosing classroom-appropriate movies, all presented in Pera's signature meandering, easygoing style. Each episode is only 11 minutes long, and yes, it airs super late at night, but I promise this weird little oddball gem is worth staying up for. This is the most wholesome show on TV by a mile. [TRAILER]



David Harewood, Melissa Benoist, and Chyler Leigh, Supergirl The CW

Two-part series finale premieres Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW

One episode isn't enough to wrap up Supergirl, so the farewell is two episodes back to back. In the first hour, Kara (Melissa Benoist) teams up with her super friends to rescue an ally kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (Jon Cryer). The final hour is reserved more for the emotional side of things, with a last battle vs. Nyxly and Lex but also a — say it with me — wedding! [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Bertie Carvel and Jeremy Irvine, Dalgliesh Acorn TV

Series premiered Monday on Acorn TV

The British churn out murder mysteries faster than they can produce murder mystery victims, but there's no shortage of fascinating corpses in Acorn TV's latest drama, Dalgliesh. Based on the books and set in 1970s England, the titular detective (Bertie Carvel) investigates three murder cases in the six-episode first season (each investigation is a two-parter), including a nurse in training who was poisoned during a training exercise and a homeless man and a former Tory MP who both had their throats slashed. Dalgliesh is, as most British TV detectives are, stoic and observant, and the series isn't afraid to go through the details as Dalgliesh puts the case together. Unlike most British TV detectives, you needn't worry about any messy personal life taking the spotlight over the case. It's a solid, if not extraordinary, British murder mystery to add to your list. [TRAILER | WATCH ON ACORN TV]



Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Son of Monarchs

Son of Monarchs

Tuesday on HBO Max

If you're in need of a contemplative, philosophical visual treat rather than the wham-bam onslaught of a summer blockbuster, the Mexican film Son of Monarchs is a nice visit. The film festival-winner follows a geneticist who specializes in Monarch butterflies and dips into themes of ecological disaster and migration/immigration, but the real draw here is the kaleidoscope of imagery that alternates between the macro and micro to draw parallels between the butterflies and human existence. [TRAILER]

