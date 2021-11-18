You should consider taking your Thanksgiving break a week earlier, because you're going to need some time off to get through the pile of new shows and movies to watch tonight, this weekend, and next week. Tonight is an especially strong Thursday, with the premiere of the latest Psych movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, on Peacock, Mindy Kaling's new comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max, and a new docuseries on the troubles behind the scene of the fashion brand Von Dutch on Hulu. And things don't lighten up over the weekend, with Amazon's epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation, and Season 2 of Hulu's historical comedy The Great.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Nov. 18-24 is below

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For Hulu

Thursday on Hulu

At the intersection of true crime and things Lindsay Lohan wore in the early 2000s, you'll find Von Dutch. The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For promises to reveal the wild true story behind the Y2K-era fashion brand, infamous not only for its trucker hats but also, apparently, for money laundering and first-degree murder. Do you think this three-episode docuseries, which features interviews with the likes of Paris Hilton, will do anything to talk Gen Z out of bringing back turn-of-the-millennium fashion? -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



Lead Me Home Netflix

Thursday on Netflix

It is unfathomable that there aren't more documentaries on the homeless, which is why I'm really looking forward to this short doc on a community that is in dire need of empathy. Lead Me Home explores homelessness from different perspectives as it follows subjects living on the streets up and down the West Coast, while also covering the programs and resources — or lack thereof — that tackle what is still a growing issue. It's directed by Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk; Shenk was co-director of Netflix's Athlete A. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and... Vanessa Hudgens, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Thursday on Netflix

If you haven't been keeping up with the shamelessly cuckoo Princess Switch movies, you might be saying, "Wait, there are three of these now?" There sure are, and this time it's a heist. Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) and Lady Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens with a British accent) are simply trying to host a Christmas festival when they discover that the priceless relic loaned to them by the Vatican (yes, you read that right) has been stolen. To get it back, they have to team up with Margaret's cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens in a blonde wig) and her various criminal associates. Fingers crossed they find a way to somehow add a fourth Vanessa Hudgens to the mix. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez, Psych 3: This Is Gus James Dittiger/Peacock

Thursday on Peacock

C'mon, son! Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are back in action in the third Psych movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, which pivots on a very personal mystery: What is Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) real name? What starts as an effort to track down Selene's husband so she can get a divorce and marry Gus before their child is born goes sideways when the guys realize she's hiding something — but as usual, the case is mostly an excuse for madcap silliness. Expect plenty of obscure references, jokes about Peacock, and the return of old friends, none more beloved than Lassie (Timothy Omundson), who's finally back on the force. We're slicing up a pineapple in celebration. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON PEACOCK | REVIEW]



Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur, The Sex Lives of College Girls HBO Max

Thursday on HBO Max

I'm a simple person, and if you tell me Mindy Kaling is producing a show about weirdo teen girls, I will absolutely be watching that show. This one follows four roommates in their first year at Essex College, navigating their new sex lives and dealing with the various struggles brought on by higher education. It looks funny and sweet in that way Kaling's shows usually are, and I don't need much more than that to be satisfied. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, Cowboy Bebop Geoffrey Short/Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

Forget Twitter accounts and the children's shows you grew up on, the new hotness in remakes is anime. Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese animated series Cowboy Bebop (also streaming on Netflix) is all sorts of entertaining, retaining the series' oddball mix of science-fiction, Westerns, comedy, and jazz. John Cho and Mustafa Shakir star as Spike and Jet, bounty hunters who get tied up with all sorts of planet-hopping criminals, causing all sorts of destruction through violent shootouts along the way. I've only seen a little bit of the anime, but I love how the new series dips into its source material while also branching out on its own. Superfans of the anime may not feel the same. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Elle Fanning, The Great Hulu

Season 2 available Friday on Hulu

Huzzah! Tony McNamara's The Favourite-flavored royal remix is back for Season 2, which finds Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally claiming the Russian throne and owning her title as Catherine the Great (it's the titular role!). Thrust into a new dynamic with Peter (Nicholas Hoult), Catherine will continue to spar with her court, her husband, and her mother (Gillian Anderson!) over how best to rule. She's also having a baby, but no pressure. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



King Richard Warner Bros.

Friday on HBO Max and in theaters

There's been a lot of buzz for Will Smith's performance in this heartfelt drama about Richard Williams, dad of famed tennis stars Venus and Serena, who helped build them up into the accomplished athletes they are today. It's an underdog story, it's a biopic, Beyoncé wrote a triumphant banger of a song for it — we already know this one is going to win a bunch of Oscars and make us all cry. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Procession Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Robert Greene's gutting documentary comes to Netflix just two months after making its debut at Telluride, a quick turnaround that belies how much time went into this movie. Shot over three years, Procession focuses on six men who each suffered abuse by Catholic priests in the diocese of Kansas City, Missouri, when they were boys. Greene's project is unique: The men, working with both Greene and a therapist who uses theater in her work, create short films about their trauma. It's an unmissable story of how to reckon with evil. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Andrew Garfield, tick tick...Boom! Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a type: musicals about guys who are worried their time is running out. And why mess with success? Miranda makes his directorial debut with this film adaptation, already racking up good reviews, of Rent creator Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical. Andrew Garfield stars as the struggling playwright, who's anxious that he hasn't accomplished enough by his upcoming 30th birthday. (The story is made more poignant by Larson's real-life early death at the age of 35, the night before Rent's off-Broadway premiere.) Garfield is a hit in this, Vanessa Hudgens is in her element, and Bradley Whitford does a rock-solid Sondheim impersonation. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



The Wheel of Time Amazon

Season 1 premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video

It's no billion-dollar Lord of the Rings TV series (that's coming soon courtesy of Prime Video), but Amazon's Wheel of Time is based on another popular high fantasy book series and has its own goals of becoming the next Game of Thrones. It's got the usual fantasy boxes to check off: a prophecy about a powerful young person who will save the world, vast world-building that requires its own atlas to keep track of, British accents (why is everyone always British?), and a roster of characters that will take you a few seasons to familiarize yourself with. But after you get past the initial premise — a magician (Rosamund Pike) takes five young people on an adventure to figure out which one of them is "the dragon reborn" — and the deeper you go beyond the initial episodes, the more this looks like it could actually be the next big thing, thanks to an engaging universe and characters you might actually care about. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO | REVIEW]



Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars ABC/Eric McCandless

Season finale Monday at 8/7c on ABC

It seems like everyone has been keeping up with Dancing with the Stars in some capacity this season, and even if "some capacity" for you means via social media highlights, you're probably interested in the fact that one of the more interesting seasons in a while is wrapping up. But let's just be honest here, we all know it's tween sensation JoJo Siwa's — who made history when she became one half of DWTS' first same-sex dancing duo — competition to lose. Good luck to everyone else! -Allison Picurro



Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast Adam Rose/Netflix

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

Tuesday on Netflix

I'm always trying to get my picky 7-year-old daughter to try something other than mac n' cheese and bean and cheese burritos, but it's a futile effort as she would literally rather starve to death. If you're in my boat, maybe Netflix's adorable puppets Waffles and Mochi can help. Waffles + Mochi is food education packaged in a fun way, with the hope that if people (mostly kids) know food better, they'd be inclined to eat healthier. But beyond that, the series, produced by Michelle Obama, is a multimedia delight filled with fun skits, famous chefs, and singing vegetables, like Pee-Wee's Playhouse set in a fridge. It's a real treat. This one-off special is centered around the holidays. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Natalie Wilson, Black and Missing HBO

Black and Missing

Series premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on HBO, HBO Max

Remember when the country was absorbed in the missing persons case of Gabby Petito? She wasn't the only person who was missing at the time, and the fact that the media latched on to the story drew backlash for racial bias. Where was the coverage of all the missing minority women? HBO's docuseries Black and Missing follows Derrica and Natalie Wilson, sisters-in-law and founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, an organization that brings awareness to Black missing persons cases. Two episodes air Tuesday, and the final two are Wednesday at the same time. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Henry Lawfull, A Boy Called Christmas Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas

Wednesday on Netflix

The Santa Claus origin story you've been looking for is right here! The Netflix original Christmas fantasy film adapts the 2015 book and tells the story of young Nikolas, who travels to the North Pole in search of his father and comes across a town of elves and other Christmas goodies. It's a family-friendly affair, as evidenced by the adorable CGI mouse that accompanies young Nik. Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, and Henry Lawfull star. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye Disney+

Series premiere Wednesday on Disney+

Disney+'s quest to give each and every Marvel character their own show has reached Hawkeye, the Avengers' ace archer played by Jeremy Renner. In this series, Clint Barton's Hawkeye, as Ronin, partners up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take out enemies from his past. And because this takes place around Christmastime, it will forever be at the center of debates about whether or not it's an actual Christmas TV show or not. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON DISNEY+]



Amy Schumer, The Humans Wilson Webb/Courtesy of A24/SHOWTIME

Wednesday at 8/7c on Showtime

Showtime gets on the same-day-as-theaters bandwagon with the at-home release of the A24 film The Humans, a very talky family drama praised by critics at the Toronto Film Festival in September. In a refreshing twist, it's set at Thanksgiving rather than Christmas, and lets the conversations between a family set the drama that is sometimes compared to a horror film, despite the absence of monsters and murder. No, the horror is about the human condition and familial relationships! Truly scary, indeed. Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and Amy Schumer star. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Lark Voorhies, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saved by the Bell Trae Patton/Peacock

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Peacock

Peacock's very self-aware continuation of the 1990s teen comedy returns maybe even more aware than it was in the first season. This time, Bayside High battles its valley rivals in a spirit contest, while also continuing the battle between the privileged students and the bussed-in woke kids that made up most of Season 1. And yes, most of the original cast returns. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON PEACOCK]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Prayers for the Stolen Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Mexico's official Oscar entry this year is this stirring coming-of-age drama that illuminates the human consequence of Mexico's war on drugs. Directed and written by Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen follows three girls growing up in the shadow of the drug cartels, in a rural Mexican town where girls regularly disappear overnight. To keep them safe, their mothers shear their hair short, but they can't stop their daughters from finding places to rebel. The movie is a portrait of girls and women under constant threat of violence and a tribute to the friendship that keeps them going. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Jeff Lowe, Tiger King Netflix

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Netflix

March 2020 will go down in history as the month the world changed for millions people. Oh right, the pandemic and global lockdown went into effect, but I was talking about the release of Tiger King, Netflix's ultra-insane, ultra-popular true crime series that was a perfect complement to the panic of quarantine. Somehow, Netflix is doing a second season despite its star, Joe Exotic, being behind bars and Joe's arch enemy, Carole Baskin, refusing to participate in the new episodes (Baskin's lawsuit to prevent the use of footage of her in Season 2 has been fruitless so far). From the looks of the trailer, Season 2 will catch up with some of the stars to see how Tiger King changed their lives and further investigate the disappearance of Baskin's husband, Don Lewis. Also, more jet skiing! -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]

