The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell's The Shrink Next Door, Psych 3: This Is Gus

If you've ever watched The Morning Show and thought, "What if this, but with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, and instead of doing a morning news show, Paul Rudd is Will Ferrell's therapist, and they've both got bushy eyebrows?" have we got a show for you! The actors, one of whom was recently named the Sexiest Man Alive (no spoilers!), star in Apple TV+'s new dark comedy The Shrink Next Door, and even though it's not necessarily great TV, it's certainly something to talk about. Elsewhere in our picks for the week, Showtime's zany Yellowjackets is a "ladies doing cannibalism" drama you won't want to miss. Later, stay tuned for Psych 3: This Is Gus and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, because threequels are the new sequel.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Archie Yates, Home Sweet Home Alone Philippe Bosse/Disney+

Friday on Disney+

There isn't a single good reason to reboot Home Alone, unless you're really curious how anyone could make that plot work in the age of cell phones. But listen, maybe some of us are a little curious how anyone could make that plot work in the age of cell phones! Home Sweet Home Alone stars Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates as Max, a boy who winds up at home alone (obviously) when his family goes on vacation without him, leaving him to violently defend his house against burglars played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney. The internet is outraged about this, but this movie is not for the internet. This movie is for parents who are running out of holiday programming to show their kids. Cheers to that. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON DISNEY+]



Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Red Notice Netflix

Friday on Netflix

If your libido needs a jumpstart, you could do worse than watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. And Netflix is hoping that you do, because the streamer spent a reported $200 million on the flick (the most ever for Netflix). Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and, according to the trailer, there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but reviews are pretty terrible. However, even some critics who think it sucks admit that it's kind of fun. I'm inclined to turn off the brain for two hours and agree with them. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, The Shrink Next Door Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday on Apple TV+

Like a really dark Anchorman reunion, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star as psychiatrist and patient, respectively, in this miniseries. Rudd plays Dr. Ike Herschkopf, and Ferrell plays Marty Markowitz, a fabric store owner who feels out of control in his own life. The longer the two work together, the darker things get, the blurrier the boundaries become, and it quickly becomes clear, to everyone but Markowitz, that his therapist is taking advantage of him. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson co-star, and the show is written by Succession's Georgia Pritchett. If you've ever wanted to see beloved actors wear bushy eyebrow wigs, now is your chance! -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown Paramount+

Series premiere Sunday at 9/8c on Paramount+

Not to be confused with Mare of Easttown, Mayor of Kingstown is set in a fictional Michigan town with an economy driven by incarceration. Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McClusky, a member of a powerful local family in Kingstown. And few producers on TV right now are doing stories about powerful families in controversial industries like Yellowstone super-producer Taylor Sheridan, who co-created this series with Hugh Dillon. That pedigree, combined with a cast list led by stars like Renner, Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest, and Aidan Gillen, makes the plot of this series almost secondary. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]



Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Series premiere Sunday at 10/9c on Showtime

It isn't enough in TV these days for people to survive a plane crash, eat the ones who didn't, and form some sort of tribunal council in which someone rules with an iron fist. Now we have to catch up with these castaways later in life after they're rescued. It was true for Lost, it was true for Amazon's The Wilds, and now it's true for Showtime's Yellowjackets, which follows a high school girls soccer team that gets stranded on an island when their plane crashes. Decades later, the adult versions of the girls — played by Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress — are hiding many secrets, and the fun of the show, which is told across both timelines, is figuring what happened on the island and who *gulp* got eaten on the island. It's pretty heavy, but it also has fun with that heaviness. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



Tom, Art, and John Cullen, Storm Lake Dolores Cullen

Storm Lake

Monday at 10/9c on PBS

The fact that you're reading this on your laptop or phone and not on a piece of paper is indicative of the state of journalism today, which the indie documentary Storm Lake looks into by following The Storm Lake Times, a family-run newspaper in Iowa dedicated to keeping journalism alive. But these aren't randoms who just happen to have a printing press; The Storm Lake Times editor Art Cullen won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for uncovering a conspiracy between agriculture giants and local officials. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON PBS]



Grant Gustin and Brandon Routh, The Flash Katie Yu/The CW

Season 8 premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW

Superhero shows on The CW have become synonymous with crossover events, and this year's biggie is Armageddon, a five-episode event that will see Barry Allen and his crew meet up with other stars of the Arrowverse to save us all from an alien threat. Sorry, that's all the details we've been given so far. Unlike recent Arrowverse crossover events, this one will take place entirely within The Flash's season due to COVID restrictions. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Prayers for the Stolen Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Mexico's official Oscar entry this year is this stirring coming-of-age drama that illuminates the human consequence of Mexico's war on drugs. Directed and written by Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen follows three girls growing up in the shadow of the drug cartels, in a rural Mexican town where girls regularly disappear overnight. To keep them safe, their mothers shear their hair short, but they can't stop their daughters from finding places to rebel. The movie is a portrait of girls and women under constant threat of violence and a tribute to the friendship that keeps them going. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Jeff Lowe, Tiger King Netflix

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Netflix

March 2020 will go down in history as the month the world changed for millions people. Oh right, the pandemic and global lockdown went into effect, but I was talking about the release of Tiger King, Netflix's ultra-insane, ultra-popular true crime series that was a perfect complement to the panic of quarantine. Somehow, Netflix is doing a second season despite its star, Joe Exotic, being behind bars and Joe's arch enemy, Carole Baskin, refusing to participate in the new episodes (Baskin's lawsuit to prevent the use of footage of her in Season 2 has been fruitless so far). From the looks of the trailer, Season 2 will catch up with some of the stars to see how Tiger King changed their lives and further investigate the disappearance of Baskin's husband, Don Lewis. Also, more jet skiing! -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For Hulu

Thursday on Hulu

At the intersection of true crime and things Lindsay Lohan wore in the early 2000s, you'll find Von Dutch. The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For promises to reveal the wild true story behind the Y2K-era fashion brand, infamous not only for its trucker hats but also, apparently, for money laundering and first-degree murder. Do you think this three-episode docuseries, which features interviews with the likes of Paris Hilton, will do anything to talk Gen Z out of bringing back turn-of-the-millennium fashion? -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



Lead Me Home Netflix

Thursday on Netflix

It is unfathomable that there aren't more documentaries on the homeless, which is why I'm really looking forward to this short doc on a community that is in dire need of empathy. Lead Me Home explores homelessness from different perspectives as it follows subjects living on the streets up and down the West Coast, while also covering the programs and resources — or lack thereof — that tackle what is still a growing issue. It's directed by Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk; Shenk was co-director of Netflix's Athlete A. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and... Vanessa Hudgens, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Thursday on Netflix

If you haven't been keeping up with the shamelessly cuckoo Princess Switch movies, you might be saying, "Wait, there are three of these now?" There sure are, and this time it's a heist. Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) and Lady Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens with a British accent) are simply trying to host a Christmas festival when they discover that the priceless relic loaned to them by the Vatican (yes, you read that right) has been stolen. To get it back, they have to team up with Margaret's cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens in a blonde wig) and her various criminal associates. Fingers crossed they find a way to somehow add a fourth Vanessa Hudgens to the mix. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez, Psych 3: This Is Gus James Dittiger/Peacock

Thursday on Peacock

C'mon, son! Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are back in action in the third Psych movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, which pivots on a very personal mystery: What is Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) real name? What starts as an effort to track down Selene's husband so she can get a divorce and marry Gus before their child is born goes sideways when the guys realize she's hiding something — but as usual, the case is mostly an excuse for madcap silliness. Expect plenty of obscure references, jokes about Peacock, and the return of old friends, none more beloved than Lassie (Timothy Omundson), who's finally back on the force. We're slicing up a pineapple in celebration. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON PEACOCK]



Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur, The Sex Lives of College Girls HBO Max

Thursday on HBO Max

I'm a simple person, and if you tell me Mindy Kaling is producing a show about weirdo teen girls, I will absolutely be watching that show. This one follows four roommates in their first year at Essex College, navigating their new sex lives and dealing with the various struggles brought on by higher education. It looks funny and sweet in that way Kaling's shows usually are, and I don't need much more than that to be satisfied. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



RECENTLY RELEASED

The Challenge: All Stars Juan Cruz Rabaglia Paramount+/MTV

Season 2 premiered Thursday on Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars returns for a sophomore season after the initial outing proved that Paramount+'s MTV nostalgia programming is working. The shorter spin-off brings back classic Real World vibes, with people hanging out, bonding, and fighting over who should clean the dishes, rather than the Big Brother-type alliance plotting currently taking over the flagship series. The second season also brings back more All Stars, like Tina Barta, Jodi Weatherton, and Brad Fiorenza, who are sure to shake things up and make those late-night toga parties turn real rowdy, real quick. -Megan Vick [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]



Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae, The Game Josh Stringer/Paramount+

Series premiered Thursday on Paramount+

The Game is coming out of retirement again. The long-running Girlfriends spin-off started as a backdoor pilot on UPN, aired for three seasons on The CW, and was later brought back by BET. Now, the comedy-drama about the world of professional football lives again on Paramount+. The new revival's 10-episode first season moves the action from San Diego to Las Vegas and brings back some key players — Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, and other original cast members will also make appearances — alongside new characters played by Tim Daly, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, Toby Sandeman, and more. Put 'em in, coach! -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]



Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young, South Side Comedy Central

Season 2 released Thursday on HBO Max

Like The Other Two, South Side was originally a Comedy Central show that got picked up by HBO Max, which means there's a good chance you missed it when Season 1 aired over two years ago. The series follows two friends in Chicago who are trying to become venture capitalists but are stuck working boring day jobs until it happens. It's one of those hangout shows where nothing really happens, but it makes you laugh a lot and the characters are great. I predict its audience is going to get a boost in Season 2, so you should get in on the ground floor now while you can still say, "I liked it before it was popular." -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]

