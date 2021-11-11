The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Game, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell's The Shrink Next Door

Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and even TV's obsession with revivals can be good when the revival is a show you like. Today, revival culture brings us a new take on football comedy-drama The Game, which started as a Girlfriends spin-off on The CW and BET and now lives again on Paramount+. South Side is on the move too; the underrated comedy jumps to HBO Max for Season 2, more than two years after it premiered on Comedy Central. Later in the week, you can check out newly minted Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd in The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

The Challenge: All Stars Juan Cruz Rabaglia Paramount+/MTV

Season 2 premieres Thursday on Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars returns for a sophomore season after the initial outing proved that Paramount+'s MTV nostalgia programming is working. The shorter spin-off brings back classic Real World vibes, with people hanging out, bonding, and fighting over who should clean the dishes, rather than the Big Brother-type alliance plotting currently taking over the flagship series. The second season also brings back more All Stars, like Tina Barta, Jodi Weatherton, and Brad Fiorenza, who are sure to shake things up and make those late-night toga parties turn real rowdy, real quick. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]



Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae, The Game Josh Stringer/Paramount+

Series premiere Thursday on Paramount+

The Game is coming out of retirement again. The long-running Girlfriends spin-off started as a backdoor pilot on UPN, aired for three seasons on The CW, and was later brought back by BET. Now, the comedy-drama about the world of professional football lives again on Paramount+. The new revival's 10-episode first season moves the action from San Diego to Las Vegas and brings back some key players — Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, and other original cast members will also make appearances — alongside new characters played by Tim Daly, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, Toby Sandeman, and more. Put 'em in, coach! [TRAILER]



Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young, South Side Comedy Central

Season 2 available Thursday on HBO Max

Like The Other Two, South Side was originally a Comedy Central show that got picked up by HBO Max, which means there's a good chance you missed it when Season 1 aired over two years ago. The series follows two friends in Chicago who are trying to become venture capitalists but are stuck working boring day jobs until it happens. It's one of those hangout shows where nothing really happens, but it makes you laugh a lot and the characters are great. I predict its audience is going to get a boost in Season 2, so you should get in on the ground floor now while you can still say, "I liked it before it was popular." [TRAILER]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Archie Yates, Home Sweet Home Alone Philippe Bosse/Disney+

Friday on Disney+

There isn't a single good reason to reboot Home Alone, unless you're really curious how anyone could make that plot work in the age of cell phones. But listen, maybe some of us are a little curious how anyone could make that plot work in the age of cell phones! Home Sweet Home Alone stars Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates as Max, a boy who winds up at home alone (obviously) when his family goes on vacation without him, leaving him to violently defend his house against burglars played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney. The internet is outraged about this, but this movie is not for the internet. This movie is for parents who are running out of holiday programming to show their kids. Cheers to that. [TRAILER | WATCH ON DISNEY+]



Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Red Notice Netflix

Friday on Netflix

If your libido needs a jumpstart, you could do worse than watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. And Netflix is hoping that you do, because the streamer spent a reported $200 million on the flick (the most ever for Netflix). Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and, according to the trailer, there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but reviews are pretty terrible. However, even some critics who think it sucks admit that it's kind of fun. I'm inclined to turn off the brain for two hours and agree with them. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, The Shrink Next Door Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday on Apple TV+

Like a really dark Anchorman reunion, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star as psychiatrist and patient, respectively, in this miniseries. Rudd plays Dr. Ike Herschkopf, and Ferrell plays Marty Markowitz, a fabric store owner who feels out of control in his own life. The longer the two work together, the darker things get, the blurrier the boundaries become, and it quickly becomes clear, to everyone but Markowitz, that his therapist is taking advantage of him. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson co-star, and the show is written by Succession's Georgia Pritchett. If you've ever wanted to see beloved actors wear bushy eyebrow wigs, now is your chance! [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown Paramount+

Series premiere Sunday at 9/8c on Paramount+

Not to be confused with Mare of Easttown, Mayor of Kingstown is set in a fictional Michigan town with an economy driven by incarceration. Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McClusky, a member of a powerful local family in Kingstown. And few producers on TV right now are doing stories about powerful families in controversial industries like Yellowstone super-producer Taylor Sheridan, who co-created this series with Hugh Dillon. That pedigree, combined with a cast list led by stars like Renner, Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest, and Aidan Gillen, makes the plot of this series almost secondary. [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]



Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Series premiere Sunday at 10/9c on Showtime

It isn't enough in TV these days for people to survive a plane crash, eat the ones who didn't, and form some sort of tribunal council in which someone rules with an iron fist. Now we have to catch up with these castaways later in life after they're rescued. It was true for Lost, it was true for Amazon's The Wilds, and now it's true for Showtime's Yellowjackets, which follows a high school girls soccer team that gets stranded on an island when their plane crashes. Decades later, the adult versions of the girls — played by Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress — are hiding many secrets, and the fun of the show, which is told across both timelines, is figuring what happened on the island and who *gulp* got eaten on the island. It's pretty heavy, but it also has fun with that heaviness. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



Tom, Art, and John Cullen, Storm Lake Dolores Cullen

Storm Lake

Monday at 10/9c on PBS

The fact that you're reading this on your laptop or phone and not on a piece of paper is indicative of the state of journalism today, which the indie documentary Storm Lake looks into by following The Storm Lake Times, a family-run newspaper in Iowa dedicated to keeping journalism alive. But these aren't randoms who just happen to have a printing press; The Storm Lake Times editor Art Cullen won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for uncovering a conspiracy between agriculture giants and local officials. [TRAILER | WATCH ON PBS]



Grant Gustin and Brandon Routh, The Flash Katie Yu/The CW

Season 8 premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW

Superhero shows on The CW have become synonymous with crossover events, and this year's biggie is Armageddon, a five-episode event that will see Barry Allen and his crew meet up with other stars of the Arrowverse to save us all from an alien threat. Sorry, that's all the details we've been given so far. Unlike recent Arrowverse crossover events, this one will take place entirely within The Flash's season due to COVID restrictions. [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Santos, and Manuel Urizaentefied, Gentefied Netflix

Season 2 released Wednesday on Netflix

Netflix's charming and energetic comedy Gentefied, a multicultural series about a Mexican-American family in Los Angeles, is one of the streamer's hidden gems. Whereas the first season focused on the family's struggle to keep its beloved taco shop afloat — and the different opinions among the family about how to do that — they all agree on Season 2's big problem: figuring out how to make sure their grandfather is OK and protected from deportation back to Mexico. Gentefied is a fun comedy with a very specific vibe. [TRAILER]



Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, Passing Netflix

Released Wednesday on Netflix

Though Netflix's movies are mostly in the business of being the modern-day equivalent of the straight-to-DVD shlock, every once in a while Netflix finds itself with a real award contender. Passing is one of those for this year, having already been praised at Sundance. The film, shot entirely in black and white, stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as two Black friends from childhood who reconnect in 1920s New York when they're older. But the difference in their lives is stark: Negga's character chooses to pass for being white while Thompson's character does not. [TRAILER]

