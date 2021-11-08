The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Supergirl Finale, Netflix's Passing

It seems like just yesterday that Supergirl flew into our lives (on CBS! OK, actually that feels like ages ago), and now it's ready to hang up its cape. They grow up so fast! The CW superhero drama signs off Tuesday with what promises to be an explosive two-hour series finale. If you're looking for something a little more low-key, settle in for under-the-radar gem Joe Pera Talks With You, which returned very early on Monday morning for a new season on Adult Swim. Later in the week, check out Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga in Passing, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door, Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler in Mayor of Kingstown, and almost every cool lady in Hollywood in Yellowjackets.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Nov. 8-14 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Joe Pera Talks With You Adult Swim

Season 3 premiered Monday at 12:30 a.m. ET on Adult Swim

It's difficult to describe Joe Pera Talks With You, because it's really the kind of thing you just have to watch to understand, but I'll give it a shot: It's a comedy show hosted by a soft-spoken man — comedian Joe Pera, playing a fictionalized version of himself, also named Joe Pera — in which he, yeah, pretty much just talks to you about mundane things for a little bit. This season will address topics like helping a friend pick out a chair, cooking pierogis, and choosing classroom-appropriate movies, all presented in Pera's signature meandering, easygoing style. Each episode is only 11 minutes long, and yes, it airs super late at night, but I promise this weird little oddball gem is worth staying up for. This is the most wholesome show on TV by a mile. [TRAILER]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

David Harewood, Melissa Benoist, and Chyler Leigh, Supergirl The CW

Two-part series finale premieres Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW

One episode isn't enough to wrap up Supergirl, so the farewell is two episodes back to back. In the first hour, Kara (Melissa Benoist) teams up with her super friends to rescue an ally kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (Jon Cryer). The final hour is reserved more for the emotional side of things, with a last battle vs. Nyxly and Lex but also a — say it with me — wedding! [TRAILER]



Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Santos, and Manuel Urizaentefied, Gentefied Netflix

Season 2 available Wednesday on Netflix

Netflix's charming and energetic comedy Gentefied, a multicultural series about a Mexican-American family in Los Angeles, is one of the streamer's hidden gems. Whereas the first season focused on the family's struggle to keep its beloved taco shop afloat -- and the different opinions among the family about how to do that -- they all agree on Season 2's big problem: figuring out how to make sure their grandfather is OK and protected from deportation back to Mexico. Gentefied is a fun comedy with a very specific vibe. [TRAILER]



Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, Passing Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Though Netflix's movies are mostly in the business of being the modern-day equivalent of the straight-to-DVD shlock, every once in a while Netflix finds itself with a real award contender. Passing is one those for this year, having already been praised at Sundance. The film, shot entirely in black and white, stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as two Black friends from childhood who reconnect in 1920s New York when they're older. But the difference in their lives is stark: Negga's character is able to pass for being white while Thompson's character does not. [TRAILER]



The Challenge: All Stars Juan Cruz Rabaglia Paramount+/MTV

Season 2 premieres Thursday on Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars returns for a sophomore season after the initial outing proved that Paramount+'s MTV nostalgia programming is working. The shorter spin-off brings back classic Real World vibes, with people hanging out, bonding, and fighting over who should clean the dishes, rather than the Big Brother-type alliance plotting currently taking over the flagship series. The second season also brings back more All Stars, like Tina Barta, Jodi Weatherton, and Brad Fiorenza, who are sure to shake things up and make those late-night toga parties turn real rowdy, real quick. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]



Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae, The Game Josh Stringer/Paramount+

Series premiere Thursday on Paramount+

The Game is coming out of retirement again. The long-running Girlfriends spin-off started as a backdoor pilot on UPN, aired for three seasons on The CW, and was later brought back by BET. Now, the comedy-drama about the world of professional football lives again on Paramount+. The new revival's 10-episode first season moves the action from San Diego to Las Vegas and brings back some key players — Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return as Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, and other original cast members will also make appearances — alongside new characters played by Tim Daly, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, Toby Sandeman, and more. Put 'em in, coach! [TRAILER]



Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young, South Side Comedy Central

Season 2 available Thursday on HBO Max

Like The Other Two, South Side was originally a Comedy Central show that got picked up by HBO Max, which means there's a good chance you missed it when Season 1 aired over two years ago. The series follows two friends in Chicago who are trying to become venture capitalists but are stuck working boring day jobs until it happens. It's one of those hangout shows where nothing really happens, but it makes you laugh a lot and the characters are great. I predict its audience is going to get a boost in Season 2, so you should get in on the ground floor now while you can still say, "I liked it before it was popular." [TRAILER]



Archie Yates, Home Sweet Home Alone Philippe Bosse/Disney+

Friday on Disney+

There isn't a single good reason to reboot Home Alone, unless you're really curious how anyone could make that plot work in the age of cell phones. But listen, maybe some of us are a little curious how anyone could make that plot work in the age of cell phones! Home Sweet Home Alone stars Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates as Max, a boy who winds up at home alone (obviously) when his family goes on vacation without him, leaving him to violently defend his house against burglars played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney. The internet is outraged about this, but this movie is not for the internet. This movie is for parents who are running out of holiday programming to show their kids. Cheers to that. [TRAILER | WATCH ON DISNEY+]



Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Red Notice Netflix

Friday on Netflix

If your libido needs a jumpstart, you could do worse than watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. And Netflix is hoping that you do, because the streamer spent a reported $200 million on the flick (the most ever for Netflix). Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and, according to the trailer, there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but reviews are pretty terrible. However, even some critics who think it sucks admit that it's kind of fun. I'm inclined to turn off the brain for two hours and agree with them. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, The Shrink Next Door Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday on Apple TV+

Like a really dark Anchorman reunion, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star as psychiatrist and patient, respectively, in this miniseries. Rudd plays Dr. Ike Herschkopf, and Ferrell plays Marty Markowitz, a fabric store owner who feels out of control in his own life. The longer the two work together, the darker things get, the blurrier the boundaries become, and it quickly becomes clear, to everyone but Markowitz, that his therapist is taking advantage of him. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson co-star, and the show is written by Succession's Georgia Pritchett. If you've ever wanted to see beloved actors wear bushy eyebrow wigs, now is your chance! [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown Paramount+

Series premiere Sunday at 9/8c on Paramount+

Not to be confused with Mare of Easttown, Mayor of Kingstown is set in a fictional Michigan town with an economy driven by incarceration. Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McClusky, a member of a powerful local family in Kingstown. And few producers on TV right now are doing stories about powerful families in controversial industries like Yellowstone super-producer Taylor Sheridan, who co-created this series with Hugh Dillon. That pedigree, combined with a cast list led by stars like Renner, Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest, and Aidan Gillen, makes the plot of this series almost secondary. [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]



Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Series premiere Sunday at 10/9c on Showtime

It isn't enough in TV these days for people to survive a plane crash, eat the ones who didn't, and form some sort of tribunal council in which someone rules with an iron fist. Now we have to catch up with these castaways later in life after they're rescued. It was true for Lost, it was true for Amazon's The Wilds, and now it's true for Showtime's Yellowjackets, which follows a high school girls soccer team that gets stranded on an island when their plane crashes. Decades later, the adult versions of the girls — played by Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress — are hiding many secrets, and the fun of the show, which is told across both timelines, is figuring what happened on the island and who *gulp* got eaten on the island. It's pretty heavy, but it also has fun with that heaviness. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Big Mouth Netflix

Season 5 released Friday on Netflix

It's lovebug season on Big Mouth. The hormonal teens of Bridgeton Middle School are getting some new friends this year as their crushes and broken hearts appear to them as lovebugs and hate worms, creatures that can shift from one form to the other like caterpillars into butterflies — or Bruce Banner into the Hulk, whichever you prefer. Pamela Adlon joins the cast as Jessi's lovebug, Sonya; Brandon Kyle Goodman voices Nick's lovebug, Walter; and Keke Palmer is Missy's hate worm, Rochelle. There's also a claymation Christmas special, which finally answers the question of what the Hormone Monsters would look like in the world of the Heat Miser. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson Apple TV+

Season 3 premiered Friday on Apple TV+

If you miss sitting in class debating questions like "Was Emily Dickinson a wartime poet?" but would also like to see Wiz Khalifa play the human embodiment of death, do we have a show for you! Dickinson's third and final season picks up in the heat of the Civil War, as Emily (Hailee Steinfeld), her family, and her friends are reevaluating their relationships — and their lives — in a time of national upheaval. Ziwe (also a writer on this season) guest stars as Sojourner Truth; Chloe Fineman appears as Sylvia Plath; and Billy Eichner guests as Walt Whitman. We'll miss everything about this delirious comedy, but we might miss the cast list the most. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Amazon Prime Video

Friday on Amazon Prime Video

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the eccentric late 19th and early 20th century artist Louis Wain, known for his cat portraits, who falls for his sisters' governess (Claire Foy), in this fanciful biographical drama. Reviews for the film have been polite but rarely glowing — which is to be expected from a film created and directed by the dark and whimsical Will Sharpe (Flowers) — but it's got Benedict Cumberbatch and cats, so there are a lot of very online people who will certainly love it. Plus, Olivia Colman narrates. [TRAILER | WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO]



Tom Hanks, Finch Apple TV+

Friday on Apple TV+

Wilson, is that you? Tom Hanks gets typecast as another solitary man with an unconventional companion in the post-apocalyptic drama Finch. Hanks plays the titular Finch, an ailing inventor and the last man on Earth, who builds a robot to keep his dog safe after he dies. As the three set out on a journey across the country, Finch teaches the robot (played in motion capture by Caleb Landry Jones) what it means to be alive. Oh boy. Watch out for this one if you're a weeper. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Scoot McNairy and Eric Etebari, Narcos: Mexico Juan Rosas/Netflix

Season 3 released Friday on Netflix

The final season of Narcos: Mexico comes without its big bad. Diego Luna, who played cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons, won't be in Season 3 after his character was (Season 2 spoiler!) arrested in last season's finale. But that only increases the chaos as other wannabe kingpins battle to fill his loafers, escalating into a torrent of violence in Mexico that Narcos: Mexico never shies away from. Things will come to a spectacularly bloody ending. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Arthur Harrison, Attica Showtime

Premiered Saturday at 9/8c on Showtime

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry's gripping new documentary goes inside the 1971 uprising at the Attica Correctional Facility, exposing the inhuman conditions that led to the prisoners' revolt and connecting the dots to the racial injustices in America today. It's a horrifying, bloody, illuminating look at the country's prison-industrial complex, told through archival footage and interviews with the people who were there. This one will stick with you. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]



Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Season 4 premiered Sunday at 8/7c on Paramount Network

Succession with cowboy hats, otherwise known as Yellowstone, is finally back for another season of violence, melodrama, and infighting on the ranch. The explosive Season 3 finale left plenty of characters' fates in the air; now, it's time to find out who lives, who dies, and who planted that bomb. New faces this season include Jacki Weaver as a CEO who faces off against John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Piper Perabo as a protestor, and Kathryn Kelly as a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. Here's everything we know about Yellowstone Season 4. [TRAILER]



Michael C. Hall and Alano Miller, Dexter: New Blood Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Limited series premiered Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime

The Dark Passenger returns! Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was the hottest fictional serial killer of the late early 2000s before a divisive (to put it kindly) final season killed fans' goodwill. He'll try to earn it back with Showtime's 10-episode revival, New Blood, which finds Dexter living under a new name in a sleepy New York town. He wears parkas now and everything. Here's everything we know about Dexter: New Blood, including the surprising original series stars who are reprising their roles. [TRAILER | WATCH ON SHOWTIME]

