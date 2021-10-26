The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Selena + Chef Season 3, Colin in Black and White

It's Halloween week (Halloweek, if you will), but you wouldn't really know it from the premieres coming down the pipeline over the next few days. The best horror programming on the list is Season 3 of Selena + Chef, which hits HBO Max on Thursday, but only because it features Selena Gomez doing her best slasher movie villain cosplay when she wields those knives. (To be clear, she's using them to chop vegetables and stuff.) For other non-scary options, there's Colin in Black and White, which is giving us Colin Kaepernick's origin story, and Army of Thieves, the prequel film to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which features -- sorry! -- way fewer zombies.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Kate Siegel, Hypnotic Netflix

Hypnotic

Wednesday on Netflix

Midnight Mass and The Haunting's Kate Siegel cements her role as one of Netflix's go-to scream queens with Hypnotic, a psychological thriller about a woman (Siegel) who starts seeing a mysterious hypnotherapist (Jason O'Mara) to manage her anxiety. We'll give you one guess as to whether she should trust the guy. Hypnotherapists are gonna love this one! From the looks of it, Hypnotic also falls into the "don't answer your phone" category of horror movies, which is a lot harder to pull off in an era when nobody answers their phone anyway. Dulé Hill also stars. [TRAILER]



Jessica Williams and William Jackson Harper, Love Life Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

Season 2 premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Maybe the first season of Love Life slipped under your radar, but Season 2 stars William Jackson Harper, so it's time to take notice. The Good Place actor will lead the new season of the anthology series as Marcus Watkins, a man trying to rebuild his life after his marriage ends unexpectedly. He wants another committed relationship, but dating, in case you haven't heard, is complicated. This is Harper's rom-com leading man era. Let's celebrate that. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Selena Gomez, Selena + Chef HBO Max

Season 3 premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building isn't Selena Gomez's only hit series right now. Don't sleep on Selena + Chef, a charmer of a cooking show that's already churned out two pandemic seasons, with the third course coming to HBO Max on Thursday. Like it says on the tin, Selena + Chef finds Gomez inviting chefs into her home (virtually) to teach her how to cook. No one has ever been cooler about starting the occasional kitchen fire — and her knife skills are still slasher-movie scary, making this an oddly perfect Halloween watch. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Star Trek: Prodigy Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Series premiere Thursday on Paramount+

The kids get a Star Trek of their very own with Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series about a group of teen aliens who discover an abandoned starship and set out to escape their lives and search for adventure. On top of some exciting new additions to the Star Trek universe — including John Noble and Jimmi Simpson as the show's main villains — the series also welcomes back Kate Mulgrew as a hologram version of Captain Kathryn Janeway, and Robert Beltran recurs as Chakotay. Prodigy may be the first show in the franchise aimed explicitly at younger viewers, but fans of all ages should dig it. [TRAILER]



Nathalie Emmanuel, Army of Thieves Stanislav Honzik/ Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black and White Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

Colin Kaepernick's most powerful statement was a silent one. The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest — and was wrongly blackballed from the league because of it — is no longer silent in his new Netflix series, which he co-created with Ava DuVernay. It's part autobiography and part social justice docuseries as it bounces back and forth between a dramatization of his life growing up (starring Jaden Michael as a young Colin, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his parents), metaphorical reenactments of history (comparing an NFL combine to a slave auction will hit you hard), and Kaep talking to the camera about his life and mindset as he attempts to disrupt the owner-athlete power dynamic. At times, it's a bit cheesy, but as he talks about influences like Allen Iverson, how he was forced to cut his braids because of a team that didn't exist before, and how hard he worked to be embraced for his culture, it's always impactful. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Paramount Players

Friday on Paramount+

Paranormal Activity, but make it Amish: What else do we have to say? Ring in Halloween weekend with the first Paranormal Activity movie in six years, the story of a young woman named Margot (Emily Bader) whose search for her biological parents leads her to an Amish community. She brings a friend along to film what she thinks will be a touching journey into her family history. Obviously, what she finds is way creepier. Fans of scary kids with weird dolls, this is one's for you. [TRAILER]



Isaiah Hill, Swagger Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday on Apple TV+

Why watch one great athlete's origin story this weekend when you can watch two or three? Inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, Swagger is a youth basketball story told through the eyes of 14-year-old hoops phenom Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) and his coach, Ike (O'Shea Jackson Jr.). Like Colin in Black and White, Swagger is direct about the realities of growing up Black in America, and it looks like a winning sports drama, too. [TRAILER]



Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker, John Bishop, Doctor Who James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

Season 13 premieres Sunday at 8/7c on BBC America

Jodie Whittaker is taking one last trip through time and space for the road. Lucky number Season 13, a six-episode event series officially known as Doctor Who: Flux, marks the beginning of the end of Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor, as well as Chris Chibnall's era as showrunner. (After this season, Whittaker and company will also return for three specials set to air in 2022.) And they're going out with a bang, which, in the world of Doctor Who, means you can expect plenty of returning monsters — we're talking Weeping Angels, Cybermen, Sontarans, Ood (!), the works. The Doctor is joined in the TARDIS this season by Mandip Gill's Yaz and a new character, Dan (John Bishop), because apparently it was too much to ask for there to just be women in the TARDIS just this once. Sorry Dan, I'm sure you're great. [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Issa Rae, Insecure Merie Wallace/HBO

Season 5 premiered Sunday at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

It's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Insecure. After five seasons, the comedy is wrapping up this year, but it's not letting its heroine off the hook just yet. In the final season, Issa (Issa Rae) is trying to manifest a "drama-free and happy" life, but that seems like it might be a difficult vibe to achieve when the fates of so many of her relationships, most importantly the ones she has with Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis), are uncertain. I can't wait to find out what Mirror Issa has to say about this latest crop of problems. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm John P. Johnson/HBO

Season 11 premiered Sunday at 10:40/9:40c on HBO and HBO Max

Larry David would have LOVED the pandemic as an instant excuse to avoid social obligations, but where's the fun in watching that? Season 11 of David's Curb Your Enthusiasm puts Larry in a post-pandemic world where he still has to mill about with those who bother him the most: everyone. Following the events of Season 10, Larry will be saddled with lawsuits that pinch his wallet, and he'll get involved in local politics. The guest list sounds great too: Woody Harrelson, Lucy Liu, Kaley Cuoco, Seth Rogen, and many familiar faces from seasons past. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Karimah Westbrook, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Chelsea Tavares, All American Troy Harvey/The CW

Season 4 premiered Monday at 8/7c on The CW

All American returns Monday for Season 4 to answer the burning questions from the Season 3 finale, like did Coop (Bre-Z) survive getting shot, did Layla (Greta Onieogou) get out of Carrie's (Anna Lore) clutches, and who won the state championship football game? Tensions are still high on all fronts as everyone finds out about what happened to Coop and the fallout from the big game continues to ripple out after the three-day time jump. On top of all that, it's still senior year, and the crew have big decisions to make about college and what lies ahead in their futures. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]



Jaye Ladymore, 4400 Lori Allen/The CW

Series premiered Monday at 9/8c on The CW

Like The Leftovers, but inside out and on The CW, 4400 explores what happens when thousands of people (4,400, to be exact) who all vanished without a trace from different points in the last century are returned at the same time in 2021. A remake of the 2004 series The 4400, the series spins its premise by making most of the returned characters members of marginalized communities — it's a commentary on all the progress America still hasn't made. The first episode is heavy-handed, and the characters get more cartoonish the further back in time they're from, but the story is pressing enough that we're rooting for it to live up to its potential. [TRAILER]

