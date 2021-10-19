The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: ABC's Queens, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building

They say it takes three shows or movies to make a pop culture trend, but when two shows have something really, really specific in common, I say two is enough. ABC's new series Queens, premiering after the new season of The Bachelorette, is basically the network drama version of Girls5eva: Four women in their 40s reunite for a shot at recapturing their '90s girl group stardom. It was fun the first time, and it's fun the second time, too! But if that specific trend isn't your thing, hold tight: This week also brings an epic sci-fi movie (Dune), an epic sci-fi show (Invasion), and the final season of a beloved comedy (Insecure), for starters.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Season 1 finale Tuesday on Hulu

With their crime-solving superpowers combined, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are (probably) about to crack the case that started it all: Who killed Tim Kono? This fall's coziest mystery series has already been renewed for Season 2, but it's a safe bet that the Season 1 finale of Only Murders in the Building will reveal what really happened to Mabel's (Gomez) old friend — after it reveals what Jan's (Amy Ryan) whole deal is. Get your array of dips ready. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



Michelle Young, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 18 premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC

There are only two constants in the world of TV. One is David Boreanaz (that guy always has a show!). The other is the Bachelor franchise. The TV empire that never sleeps returns with a new season of The Bachelorette, which turns its blinding spotlight on Michelle Young, the runner-up on Matt's season. Tune in to watch the kindergarten teacher hand out a bunch of roses to guys with job descriptions like "motivational speaker," "wellness coach," "NFL player," and "pizzapreneur." [TRAILER]



Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez; Queens ABC/Kim Simms

Series premiere Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC

This fall's new broadcast shows have been pretty lackluster so far, but here's a pitch that should perk up your ears: Girls5eva, but make it a drama. ABC's Queens focuses on four women who were once known as the Nasty Bitches, a '90s hip-hop sensation. Now in their 40s, they reunite for a shot at recapturing their old glory. The ladies are played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, so you know they've got the pipes for it. [TRAILER]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Night Teeth

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Lucy Fry, Night Teeth Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Are vampires cool anymore? They are when Megan Fox is playing one. Fox is just one of the hot vamps lurking around in Netflix's horror thriller Night Teeth, which follows an unsuspecting college student named Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) on a wild night. When Benny is hired to drive a pair of vampires (played by Lucy Fry and Debby Ryan) to a series of parties, he gets caught up in a battle between their world and his. Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, and Raúl Castillo also star. [TRAILER]



Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Timothée Chalamet, Dune Warner Bros.

Thursday at 6/5c on HBO Max and in theaters



So, spices, am I right? Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Hebert's famously dense sci-fi epic is coming to HBO Max a day earlier than expected (it's also showing in theaters), giving you extra time to make sense of Timothée Chalamet's role in this futuristic space opera — but less time to read the book, if you've been trying to finish it. The movie is clearly just one part of what Villeneuve hopes will be a two-part story, but it's a dizzyingly immersive tale anyway. Will it make sense if you haven't read the novel? Some say absolutely yes. Others say absolutely no. One thing you can say for sure: It's certainly Dune. [TRAILER]

Selma Blair Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

Thursday on Discovery+



Selma Blair has been open about her life with Multiple Sclerosis since she went public with her diagnosis, but Introducing, Selma Blair is something else entirely. The intimate documentary from director Rachel Fleit is an unflinching look at the actress' journey, sitting with her in the excruciating low points and celebrating with her when the news is good. And if you didn't already, it'll make you love Blair, who's funny and charming even as she's bracingly honest about her pain. It's not an easy watch, but it'll stick with you. [TRAILER]

Sam Neill, Invasion Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday on Apple TV+



It's a great fall to be an Apple TV+ subscriber who loves sci-fi epics with titles that end in -ion. Hot on the heels of Foundation, which is still airing its first season, Apple TV+ is bringing you Invasion, a drama about an alien invasion that makes strange things happen all over the globe. It's like Arrival meets Fringe meets War of the Worlds, and it looks like it's going to get apocalyptically intense. The series stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. [TRAILER]

Emilia Jones and Connor Jessup, Locke & Key Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix



The TV drama with the highest concentration of keys per minute is back and key-ier than ever. After a first season that played it a little too safe, Locke & Key is letting loose in Season 2, which picks up with the Lockes finally enjoying themselves in Keyhouse now that they think they've banished Dodge through the Black Door. They haven't. Dodge, now in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck), is right under their noses. What will Kinsey (Emilia Jones) do when she finds out she's dating a demon? [TRAILER]

Maya and the Three Netflix

Limited series premieres Friday on Netflix



Kids get a lot of movies and a lot of decade-long TV shows, but you know what they don't get enough of? Miniseries. Prestige TV's favorite art form gets a little more family friendly with Maya and the Three, an animated nine-part limited series about a warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldana) on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and defeat the underworld gods threatening humanity. The Mexican fantasy series also features the voice talents of Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Stephanie Beatriz, Danny Trejo, Queen Latifah... you get the idea. It's stacked. [TRAILER]

Issa Rae, Insecure Merie Wallace/HBO

Season 5 premieres Sunday at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

It's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Insecure. After five seasons, the comedy is wrapping up this year, but it's not letting its heroine off the hook just yet. In the final season, Issa (Issa Rae) is trying to manifest a "drama-free and happy" life, but that seems like it might be a difficult vibe to achieve when the fates of so many of her relationships, most importantly the ones she has with Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis), are uncertain. I can't wait to find out what Mirror Issa has to say about this latest crop of problems. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]







Jaye Ladymore, 4400 Lori Allen/The CW

Series premiere Monday at 9/8c on The CW



Like The Leftovers, but inside out and on The CW, 4400 explores what happens when thousands of people (4,400, to be exact) who all vanished without a trace from different points in the last century are returned at the same time in 2021. The series is a remake of the 2004 series The 4400, because that's how things get rebooted now. You just add or subtract a "the" from the title. It's not confusing. [TRAILER]

RECENTLY RELEASED

Jeremy Strong, Succession David Russell/HBO

Season 3 premiered Sunday at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

In my house, October 17 has officially been named a national holiday — that's how excited I am about the return of the Roys in all their unhinged glory. Things are shaping up to be extra unhinged in Season 3, which picks up in the immediate wake of Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) televised betrayal of his dad (Brian Cox), leaving the rest of the family, as well as everyone else in the world, to deal with the fallout. What results is a full-scale blood war between Kendall and Logan as they battle for control of Waystar Royco, with the rest of the siblings (plus Cousin Greg) forced to choose sides. Let the memes begin. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]

