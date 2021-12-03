The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Money Heist Finale, HBO Max's Sex and the City Revival

It's the end of the world! Oh, wait, sorry, it's just the end of two television shows. Today you can catch the final episodes of Money Heist, Netflix's Spanish crime drama, and the final episodes of PEN15, Hulu's comedy about the horrors of middle school. If neither of those are speaking to you, there are things you can look forward to watching next week, like the nostalgia fest that is ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday on Monday, the nostalgia fest that is NBC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, and the nostalgia fest that is HBO Max's Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That. Next week will be a great time for anyone who is very passionate about the past.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT





Jaime Lorente, Belén Cuesta, and Úrsula Corberó, Money Heist Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Final episodes premiere Friday, Dec. 3 on Netflix

Netflix's most popular international show not called Squid Game comes to a close this week, with an explosive conclusion that will have you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. The final five episodes of the Spanish crime drama pick up after the death of a beloved character (don't watch the trailer if you're not caught up and don't want to be spoiled), as the team tries to fight their way out of the Bank of Spain while the army closes in on them. Not everyone will make it out alive. -Liam Mathews







Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, PEN15 Hulu

Season 2, Part 2 premieres Friday, Dec. 3 on Hulu

Stock up on glitter gel pens for the most anticipated TV return of all time, at least for millennials who still have stress dreams about being late to class: PEN15 is finally back to finish up Season 2 (which will unfortunately be its last). More than a year after the stellar first half of the season was released on Hulu, co-creators and stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine are digging up even more embarrassing middle school memories and forcing us all to face them together. The final batch of episodes might be their cringiest yet, putting Anna and Maya through big life changes — like dating older boys, losing loved ones, and navigating the fallout from Anna's parents' divorce — on top of all the usual edge-of-13 milestones. It's bat mitzvah season, baby! This show is awful — on opposite day. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK





A Very Boy Band Holiday ABC

Monday, Dec. 6 at 8/7c on ABC

TV's latest nostalgia play is this special, which features members from beloved boy bands of yore gathering to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by performing various Christmas songs. You can expect to see members of NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake, obviously), New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, New Edition, and 98 Degrees dressed in their holiday best. Call me when they get One Direction to reunite for one of these things. -Allison Picurro



Olivia Colman, Landscapers Stefania Rosini/HBO

Series premieres Monday, Dec. 6 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

If you've recently found yourself looking around at all the TV shows airing right now and thought, "Needs more prestige miniseries based on real crime cases," I have some good news for you. Inspired by the actual story of Christopher and Susan Edwards, Landscapers stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as a married couple sentenced to life in prison for murdering Susan's parents and subsequently burying them in their backyard. Personally, I'd be captivated watching Olivia Colman read a really long CVS receipt, and you can rarely go wrong with an HBO crime series (The Undoing need not interact), so I'll be tuning in. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary ABC/Prashant Gupta

Series premieres Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, Wednesday on Hulu

There are plenty of shows about kids in school, but like our current society, we've somehow overlooked teachers and relegated them to bit parts. (IFC's very funny and very not-watched Teachers being an exception.) The country's most difficult and underpaid job gets the focus in this ABC workplace sitcom from A Black Lady Sketch Show's Quinta Brunson, who also stars as an idealistic teacher working in a Philadelphia public school where the children are puking and pissing monsters, funding is non-existent, and principals run power trips over the teachers. If it weren't for the barrage of funny jokes, this show might be a little depressing because it loves to find its humor in our broken education system! Vote to pay our teachers more, people. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Live in Front of a Studio Audience ABC

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on ABC

Look out, Annie Live, it's Tootie Live! A broadcast network live special that's actually pretty impressive, ABC's Emmy-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns with a pair of classic sitcoms reenacted with big-name actors. ABC somehow got Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Allison Tolman to play the girls from The Facts of Life (along with Ann Dowd as Ms. Garrett), and Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, and Damon Wayans to play the big three from Diff'rent Strokes. Maybe the actors want to honor the classics, or maybe they see an opportunity to scoop up an Emmy in a less competitive category. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Jeff Johnson, Will Smith, Erik Weihenmayer, Welcome to Earth National Geographic for Disney+/Kyle Christy

Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Disney+

Remember when Zac Efron hosted a travel show? Will Smith is doing his version of that, but instead of learning about wellness and sustainability, he's scaling active volcanoes and going deep-sea diving. Action star stuff. The Disney+ National Geographic series Welcome to Earth follows the actor on globe-trotting adventures — guided by expert explorers, mountaineers, and scientists — that would make his daredevil movie characters proud. Smith admits in the trailer that he's never climbed a mountain before this, but he pretends for a living; he'll probably make it look easy. Do not try this at home. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis, And Just Like That... HBO/HBO Max

Series premieres Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max



The ladies of Sex and the City are back! Well, three of them are, anyway. Whether we like it or not, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are returning to TV with this revival series. The women are in their 50s now, and I don't exactly know what that will mean for them, but I expect we'll get a lot of jokes about the '90s, how much New York has changed, and plenty of voiceover musings from Carrie about the passing of time. I couldn't help but wonder... if this show will be any good, but I guess (I hope?) it can't get any worse than the monstrosity that was Sex and the City 2. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

RECENTLY RELEASED

Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, Nicole Scherzinger, Celina Smith, and Harry Connick, Jr., Annie Live Paul Gilmore/NBC

Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8/7c on NBC

Live television events are really the only upper hand that broadcast networks have over streaming services now, so NBC is going ahead with a live musical production of Annie. Newcomer Celina Smith plays the famed orphan who is adopted by the wealthy Daddy Warbucks (Harry Connick Jr.), much to the dismay of orphanage owner Miss Hannigan (Taraji P. Henson). Maybe someone will fart on TV; it's live television, baby! -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Kenny G, Listening to Kenny G HBO

Listening to Kenny G

Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8/7c on HBO, HBO Max

Maybe the words "Kenny" and "G" send chills down your spine, unearthing deep-seated trauma from that time you got stuck in an elevator. That notion isn't ignored in this fun documentary about the curly-locked saxophonist, which not only looks at the legend himself, but also his polarizing position among musicians and normal folk alike. Director Penny Lane uses Kenny G as a jumping-off point for questions about taste, making this more than just a typical music documentary. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

