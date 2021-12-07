The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Live in Front of a Studio Audience, The Expanse Season 6

There are two things to check out on network TV tonight: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, a nostalgia grab that's actually kind of impressive in the way pulling off big spectacles on live TV is always impressive, and the series premiere of Abbott Elementary, which might just make you feel bad about what a little demon you were to your teachers in school. Both air on ABC. Later in the week is the premiere of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, and the return of Amazon's sci-fi hit The Expanse, which is back for Season 6. This week has a little bit of everything.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT





Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary ABC/Prashant Gupta

Series premieres Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, Wednesday on Hulu

There are plenty of shows about kids in school, but like our current society, we've somehow overlooked teachers and relegated them to bit parts. (IFC's very funny and very not-watched Teachers being an exception.) The country's most difficult and underpaid job gets the focus in this ABC workplace sitcom from A Black Lady Sketch Show's Quinta Brunson, who also stars as an idealistic teacher working in a Philadelphia public school where the children are puking and pissing monsters, funding is non-existent, and principals run power trips over the teachers. If it weren't for the barrage of funny jokes, this show might be a little depressing because it loves to find its humor in our broken education system! Vote to pay our teachers more, people. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Live in Front of a Studio Audience ABC

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on ABC

Look out, Annie Live, it's Tootie Live! A broadcast network live special that's actually pretty impressive, ABC's Emmy-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns with a pair of classic sitcoms reenacted with big-name actors. ABC somehow got Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Allison Tolman to play the girls from The Facts of Life (along with Ann Dowd as Ms. Garrett), and Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, and Damon Wayans to play the big three from Diff'rent Strokes. Maybe the actors want to honor the classics, or maybe they see an opportunity to scoop up an Emmy in a less competitive category. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK





Jeff Johnson, Will Smith, Erik Weihenmayer, Welcome to Earth National Geographic for Disney+/Kyle Christy

Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Disney+

Remember when Zac Efron hosted a travel show? Will Smith is doing his version of that, but instead of learning about wellness and sustainability, he's scaling active volcanoes and going deep-sea diving. Action star stuff. The Disney+ National Geographic series Welcome to Earth follows the actor on globe-trotting adventures — guided by expert explorers, mountaineers, and scientists — that would make his daredevil movie characters proud. Smith admits in the trailer that he's never climbed a mountain before this, but he pretends for a living; he'll probably make it look easy. Do not try this at home. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis, And Just Like That... HBO/HBO Max

Series premieres Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max



The ladies of Sex and the City are back! Well, three of them are, anyway. Whether we like it or not, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are returning to TV with this revival series. The women are in their 50s now, and I don't exactly know what that will mean for them, but I expect we'll get a lot of jokes about the '90s, how much New York has changed, and plenty of voiceover musings from Carrie about the passing of time. I couldn't help but wonder... if this show will be any good, but I guess (I hope?) it can't get any worse than the monstrosity that was Sex and the City 2. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Lucian-River Chauhan, Riz Ahmed, and Aditya Geddada, Encounter Amazon Studios

Friday, Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime Video



Riz Ahmed follows up his Oscar-nominated turn in last year's The Sound of Metal with this paranoid sci-fi thriller that looks like a mix of Take Shelter and War of the Worlds. Ahmed plays Malik Khan, a decorated Marine who takes his two sons and goes AWOL to protect them from an alien threat and military operatives who are trying to make sure that secret doesn't get out. It comes from writer-director Michael Pearce, who made the excellent 2017 psychological thriller Beast, so you can bet there will be some gut-punching twists and some meaty material for Ahmed to work with. The supporting cast includes Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, and Rory Cochrane. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Shohreh Aghdashloo, The Expanse Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

Season 6 premieres Friday, Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime Video

The ambitious sci-fi series returns to Prime Video for a six-episode final season that we're getting via a good old-fashioned weekly rollout. In Season 6, as Belter rebel leader Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy continue their attacks on Earth and Mars, UN leader Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that's the last-ditch effort to end the war. Meanwhile, on a distant planet way beyond the Rings, a new power is growing that may render all this factional fighting moot. The Expanse has been one of the best sci-fi shows on TV for years now, and it's probably going to stick the landing. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, The Unforgivable Netflix

Friday, Dec. 10 on Netflix



Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a twenty-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world – in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents – wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Jeremy Strong, Succession Graeme Hunter/HBO

Season 3 finale Sunday, Dec. 12 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max



It's been a wild, emotionally laborious season, and I can honestly say I have no idea what's going to happen in Succession's Season 3 finale. The Roy family is, to put it kindly, in shambles: With one mistaken text, Roman (Kieran Culkin) tarnished his status as Logan's (Brian Cox) favorite child, and Shiv (Sarah Snook) is trying to step right into the spot he left behind. (Whether she'll succeed remains to be seen – my guess is that it will end badly for her.) The ultimate question, though, is that of Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) fate, which hangs in uncertainty after the penultimate episode's harrowing last moments. All the major players have convened in Italy for Caroline's (Harriet Walker) wedding, but otherwise, there's no telling what's to come in the final hour. Succession is known for its dramatic season enders, and the stakes feel higher than ever, so I'll just be over here on the edge of my seat until Sunday. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Jim Henson, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street Sesame Workshop/HBO

Monday, Dec. 13 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

I can't think of a more wholesome time than watching a documentary about how Sesame Street came to be. Back in the '60s, a group of geniuses had the radical idea to make kids' programming educational, which of course ended up becoming one of the most successful and influential TV series of all time. It's fun to see people like Jim Henson and Frank Oz when they were young and totally uncertain about the gamble they were making on this show about friendly puppets. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

RECENTLY RELEASED

A Very Boy Band Holiday ABC

Premiered Monday, Dec. 6 at 8/7c on ABC

TV's latest nostalgia play is this special, which features members from beloved boy bands of yore gathering to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by performing various Christmas songs. You can expect to see members of NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake, obviously), New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, New Edition, and 98 Degrees dressed in their holiday best. Call me when they get One Direction to reunite for one of these things. -Allison Picurro



Olivia Colman, Landscapers Stefania Rosini/HBO

Series premiered Monday, Dec. 6 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

If you've recently found yourself looking around at all the TV shows airing right now and thought, "Needs more prestige miniseries based on real crime cases," I have some good news for you. Inspired by the actual story of Christopher and Susan Edwards, Landscapers stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as a married couple sentenced to life in prison for murdering Susan's parents and subsequently burying them in their backyard. Personally, I'd be captivated watching Olivia Colman read a really long CVS receipt, and you can rarely go wrong with an HBO crime series (The Undoing need not interact), so I'll be tuning in. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

