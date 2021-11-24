The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Disney+'s Hawkeye, La Brea Season Finale

If you're stuck at an airport, stuck at a relative's house, or stuck at home thinking of conversation topics for tomorrow's dreaded dinner, it's probably best to take some personal time with one of the best shows and movies to watch this week. You can watch the latest Marvel series, Hawkeye, on Disney+ right now while your flight gets canceled, escape on a Christmas adventure in Netflix's A Boy Called Christmas while you procrastinate cutting the tips off green beans, or dip into Saved by the Bell Season 2 on Peacock while you hide in the bathroom from your parents. It's the most wonderful time of the year, but only if you watch what you want to watch.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Henry Lawfull, A Boy Called Christmas Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas

Wednesday on Netflix

The Santa Claus origin story you've been looking for is right here! The Netflix original Christmas fantasy film adapts the 2015 book and tells the story of young Nikolas, who travels to the North Pole in search of his father and comes across a town of elves and other Christmas goodies. It's a family-friendly affair, as evidenced by the adorable CGI mouse that accompanies young Nik. Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, and Henry Lawfull star. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye Disney+

Series premiere Wednesday on Disney+

Disney+'s quest to give each and every Marvel character their own show has reached Hawkeye, the Avengers' ace archer played by Jeremy Renner. In this series, Clint Barton's Hawkeye, as Ronin, partners up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take out enemies from his past. And because this takes place around Christmastime, it will forever be at the center of debates about whether or not it's an actual Christmas TV show or not. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Amy Schumer, The Humans Wilson Webb/Courtesy of A24/SHOWTIME

Wednesday at 8/7c on Showtime

Showtime gets on the same-day-as-theaters bandwagon with the at-home release of the A24 film The Humans, a very talky family drama praised by critics at the Toronto Film Festival in September. In a refreshing twist, it's set at Thanksgiving rather than Christmas, and lets the conversations between a family set the drama that is sometimes compared to a horror film, despite the absence of monsters and murder. No, the horror is about the human condition and familial relationships! Truly scary, indeed. Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and Amy Schumer star. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Lark Voorhies, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saved by the Bell Trae Patton/Peacock

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Peacock

Peacock's very self-aware continuation of the 1990s teen comedy returns maybe even more aware than it was in the first season. This time, Bayside High battles its valley rivals in a spirit contest, while also continuing the battle between the privileged students and the bussed-in woke kids that made up most of Season 1. And yes, most of the original cast returns. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]





THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



The Beatles: Get Back Apple Corps Ltd.

Part 1 premieres Thursday on Disney+ (parts 2 and 3 premiere Friday and Saturday)

Get back to where you once belonged and get into the studio with The Beatles. This three-part docuseries from Peter Jackson was originally intended to be a feature film, but when you have enough material for six hours of Beatles content, you might as well use it. The series focuses on the making of The Beatles' 1970 album Let It Be, using restored footage that was captured for the original 1970 documentary of the album. That documentary, by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, put the spotlight on tensions in the band, but Jackson's series finds more room for lighter moments. The Beatles' final concert, an impromptu performance on the roof of their headquarters in 1969, is also shown in its entirety here for the first time. Talk about access. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



F Is for Family Netflix

Season 5 premieres Thursday on Netflix

In this case, F is not just for "family" or Frank's favorite word; F is also for "final season," as one of Netflix's better animated adult shows calls it a series after five seasons of cursing, screaming, and broken dreams. Frank Murphy (Bill Burr) is a man whose life didn't quite turn out as he had hoped, and as he strives to be a different father to his kids than his strict dad was with him, he finds himself becoming more like his old man than he's comfortable with. There's a lot of Northeast, blue-collar, mid-'70s energy in F Is for Family — it's amazing Frank hasn't committed homicides or had one too many arteries explode — but that just makes the well-earned heartfelt moments hit that much harder. Say goodbye to one of the best opening credits sequences out there. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Gossip Girl Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Part 2 premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Spotted: the next generation of Manhattan's uber-wealthy queen bees, back in their panopticon. The HBO Max revival about kids behaving badly and teachers behaving badder returns for the second half of Season 1 on Thanksgiving, an iconic holiday in Gossip Girl history — and yes, there is a Thanksgiving feast on the menu. There's also an homage to a certain chocolate fountain scene from the original series. But the new episodes also have some new tricks up their designer sleeves as the scandal gets dialed up a notch at Constance Billard. XOXO. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Super Crooks Netflix

Series premieres Thursday on Netflix

If you're still bummed that Netflix canceled the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, this animeis here to ease some of your pain. Super Crooks is based on another comic series by Mark Millar, whose company Millarworld is owned by Netflix. The heist action series follows a team of small-time supervillains assembled by human lightning generator Johnny Bolt as they plot to rob Matts, aka the Bastard, the fearsome leader of a supervillain cabal who has the extremely unchill power of being able to remotely detonate people's heads. Will they be able to pull it off? Or will their supervillainous traits of greed, paranoia, and wanton cruelty lead them to turn on each other? You'll find yourself rooting for them to pull it off in spite of yourself, while marveling at the detailed San Francisco backdrop. The 13-episode, Japanese-language series was produced by anime studio Bones, and is one of two Super Crooks series in the works at Netflix; the other is a live-action adaptation set in the world of Jupiter's Legacy that's still in development. We'll see if that one manages to be as engaging as this one is, thanks to its zippy and bold ~25-minute episodes. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.

Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (all time zones) on NBC and Peacock

It's not really Thanksgiving until a giant turkey waves over the streets of New York City, and it's not really the Christmas season until Santa does the same (despite what Hallmark's movie schedule says). By our calculations, that leaves us with three hours for Thanksgiving, and Macy's would be happy if you spend all of it watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will once again feature real crowds of possibly freezing tourists. Celebrity performers this year include Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth, Jordan Fisher, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Nelly, K-pop group Aespa, rock band Foreigner, and Girls5eva, of the show Girls5eva. -Kelly Connolly



Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Thanksgiving Football

Thursday 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox, 4:30 p.m. on CBS, and 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Turkey tastes better with a side of high-impact, injury-prone contact sports, so as is tradition, get ready to start screaming at the TV just after noon on Thanksgiving Day (or even earlier on the West Coast!). Fox hosts the early game, in which the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in a matchup of teams that have evaded wins this season. The best game is on CBS, featuring America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, facing off against America's outlaws, the Las Vegas Raiders. In the nightcap, the Buffalo Bills head to New Orleans to play the Saints, but by the time the Bills' Josh Allen throws his third touchdown, you might already be asleep. -Tim Surette



DMX: Don't Try to Understand HBO

DMX: Don't Try to Understand

Thursday at 8/7c on HBO, HBO Max

It's easy to be skeptical of documentaries about deceased celebrities, especially ones who were as beloved and influential as Earl "DMX" Simmons, but this one stands apart for the fact that the late rapper was actually involved. It follows a year in DMX's life, beginning in early 2019 as he rebuilds his life and career after serving a 12-month sentence in prison. The film contains interviews with DMX and gives a look into his private life, all while examining the impact he had on culture. There's no way to watch a film like this without mourning the artist at its center who died too soon, but it's a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn more about the person DMX was behind the music. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields, A Castle for Christmas Mark Mainz/Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Netflix's latest Hallmark-style Christmas movie has a premise genre fans should find as familiar and comfortable as a Scotsman's favorite kilt. After flopping and getting canceled, a famous author (Brooke Shields) decides to shake her life up and buy a castle in Scotland that has personal significance to her family. But there's a catch: The castle's current owner, the stuck-up Duke of Dunbar (Cary Elwes, doing his best burr), will continue to live in the castle alongside her until the escrow period ends on Christmas. He's planning to make her so miserable she leaves, after which point he'll keep her deposit and the castle. Of course, they develop real feelings for each other during their forced cohabitation. And of course, there are complications before the inevitable happy ending. Because if there's one thing Cary Elwes knows about, it's true love! (Yes, that's a Princess Bride reference.) -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Jeremy Morris, 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas Apple TV+

Friday on Apple TV+

Not to be too hyperbolic or anything, but it's safe to say that 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas has what is easily the best trailer I've seen all year. (If you knew how many trailers I watch per week, you'd get what a big deal that is. Just trust me.) This is a documentary about Jeremy Morris, a man who is more obsessed with Christmas than you, your mom, or Mariah Carey herself. He took his obsession to the next level when he decided to throw an enormous, out-of-control holiday extravaganza in his suburban Idaho neighborhood, much to the unhappiness of his neighbors. Even after they all joined forces to send him a letter telling him his event was unauthorized, he went ahead with the festivities anyway, and what followed was an all-out war. There are dramatic lawsuits! There are so many Christmas lights! There are camels! Add this to your holiday season viewing if you need to inject some chaos into it. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Cusp Showtime

Cusp

Friday at 9/8c on Showtime

Take a break from all the superhero movies and discourse about superhero movies with something more true to life: this documentary about how three ordinary teenage girls in small-town Texas spend their summer. The movie, directed by first-time filmmakers Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt, follows three teens — Brittney, Aaloni and Autumn — through what looks like a carefree time, but what becomes apparent is how much their lives have already been shaped by a culture that gives men power over them, and that ultimately enables sexual assault. It's an intimate, candid coming-of-age story about how girlhood really feels today. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



How to With John Wilson Thomas Wilson/HBO

Season 2 premieres Friday at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

I don't know anyone who watched the first season of How to With John Wilson last year and didn't immediately fall in love with its particular brand of simple observational humor. (That's why we named it one of the 100 best shows on TV right now, in case you haven't heard.) It remains the only show (so far) to have a compelling take on COVID-19, as we got to watch those scary, harrowing early days of the virus unfold in New York behind Wilson's camera lens. I have no doubt Season 2 will be just as funny and weird and compelling. This show rules. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Kelsey Bennett/Courtesy of Interscope Records

Sunday at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett, who's 95 years old and living with Alzheimer's disease, announced earlier this year that he's retiring from performing live. Before he finally started collecting Social Security, he and Lady Gaga performed two sold-out concerts at Radio City Music Hall celebrating his birthday and their decade-long musical partnership. This special came out of those August concerts. Bennett and Gaga perform jazz classics together and solo, including "New York, New York," "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," and "The Lady Is a Tramp." It's a living tribute to Bennett's remarkable 70-year career that will put a tear in your eye and a song in your heart. -Liam Mathews



Jen Shah, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Andrew Peterson/Bravo

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker

Monday on Hulu

Whether or not you're a Real Housewives fan, you've probably at least seen the headlines about Jen Shah, a cast member on the franchise's Salt Lake City chapter. While filming the show's second season back in March, Shah was arrested for her alleged involvement in a years-long telemarketing scam that defrauded senior citizens. She's since plead not guilty, and her trial is set for 2022, but this special promises a deeper dive into the case. It'll feature interviews with journalists, Shah's friends and employees, and most notably, some of the alleged victims. Shah is the second Housewife this year to get the Hulu/ABC News documentary treatment: The first, called The Housewife and the Hustler, centered around the legal troubles plaguing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Natalie Zea and Nicholas Gonzalez, La Brea Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Season 1 finale Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC, Wednesday on Hulu

La Brea is, without a doubt, a stupid show, but it's also the highest-rated of the new stupid shows. If you haven't been following, La Brea is about a group of Los Angelenos who fall into a sinkhole and pop out the other side in 10,000 B.C., while the people back in 2021 try to get them home. There are giant sloths, saber-toothed tigers, and inane bickering and arguing between survivors. The series has been renewed for a second season, meaning you can watch the finale knowing you will get answers to whatever ridiculous cliffhanger ends the season. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars ABC/Eric McCandless

Season finale now on Hulu

It seems like everyone has been keeping up with Dancing with the Stars in some capacity this season, and even if "some capacity" for you means via social media highlights, you're probably interested in the fact that one of the more interesting seasons in a while is wrapping up. But let's just be honest here, we all know it's tween sensation JoJo Siwa's — who made history when she became one half of DWTS' first same-sex dancing duo — competition to lose. Good luck to everyone else! -Allison Picurro



Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast Adam Rose/Netflix

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

Now on Netflix

I'm always trying to get my picky 7-year-old daughter to try something other than mac n' cheese and bean and cheese burritos, but it's a futile effort as she would literally rather starve to death. If you're in my boat, maybe Netflix's adorable puppets Waffles and Mochi can help. Waffles + Mochi is food education packaged in a fun way, with the hope that if people (mostly kids) know food better, they'd be inclined to eat healthier. But beyond that, the series, produced by Michelle Obama, is a multimedia delight filled with fun skits, famous chefs, and singing vegetables, like Pee-Wee's Playhouse set in a fridge. It's a real treat. This one-off special is centered around the holidays. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Natalie Wilson, Black and Missing HBO

Black and Missing

Now HBO Max

Remember when the country was absorbed in the missing persons case of Gabby Petito? She wasn't the only person who was missing at the time, and the fact that the media latched on to the story drew backlash for racial bias. Where was the coverage of all the missing minority women? HBO's docuseries Black and Missing follows Derrica and Natalie Wilson, sisters-in-law and founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, an organization that brings awareness to Black missing persons cases. Two episodes air Tuesday, and the final two are Wednesday at the same time. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

