The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, Amazon's The Wheel of Time

If you're spending this weekend with family, I've got good news and bad news. The good news? There really is something for everyone to watch. The bad news? There's something for everyone to watch. The fight over the TV could get dicey. Anime fans and John Cho fans get Netflix's new take on Cowboy Bebop; fans of royal comedy get a new season of The Great on Hulu; fans of tennis royalty get Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' dad in King Richard; theater kids have tick, tick... BOOM!; and everyone out there still mourning Game of Thrones gets Amazon's The Wheel of Time. And you'll only have more great streaming options next week. Stay safe out there.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, Cowboy Bebop Geoffrey Short/Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

Forget Twitter accounts and the children's shows you grew up on, the new hotness in remakes is anime. Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese animated series Cowboy Bebop (also streaming on Netflix) is all sorts of entertaining, retaining the series' oddball mix of science-fiction, Westerns, comedy, and jazz. John Cho and Mustafa Shakir star as Spike and Jet, bounty hunters who get tied up with all sorts of planet-hopping criminals, causing all sorts of destruction through violent shootouts along the way. I've only seen a little bit of the anime, but I love how the new series dips into its source material while also branching out on its own. Superfans of the anime may not feel the same. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Elle Fanning, The Great Hulu

Season 2 available Friday on Hulu

Huzzah! Tony McNamara's The Favourite-flavored royal remix is back for Season 2, which finds Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally claiming the Russian throne and owning her title as Catherine the Great (it's the titular role!). Thrust into a new dynamic with Peter (Nicholas Hoult), Catherine will continue to spar with her court, her husband, and her mother (Gillian Anderson!) over how best to rule. She's also having a baby, but no pressure. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



King Richard Warner Bros.

Friday on HBO Max and in theaters

There's been a lot of buzz for Will Smith's performance in this heartfelt drama about Richard Williams, dad of famed tennis stars Venus and Serena, who helped build them up into the accomplished athletes they are today. It's an underdog story, it's a biopic, Beyoncé wrote a triumphant banger of a song for it — we already know this one is going to win a bunch of Oscars and make us all cry. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Procession Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Robert Greene's gutting documentary comes to Netflix just two months after making its debut at Telluride, a quick turnaround that belies how much time went into this movie. Shot over three years, Procession focuses on six men who each suffered abuse by Catholic priests in the diocese of Kansas City, Missouri, when they were boys. Greene's project is unique: The men, working with both Greene and a therapist who uses theater in her work, create short films about their trauma. It's an unmissable story of how to reckon with evil. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Andrew Garfield, tick tick...Boom! Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a type: musicals about guys who are worried their time is running out. And why mess with success? Miranda makes his directorial debut with this film adaptation, already racking up good reviews, of Rent creator Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical. Andrew Garfield stars as the struggling playwright, who's anxious that he hasn't accomplished enough by his upcoming 30th birthday. (The story is made more poignant by Larson's real-life early death at the age of 35, the night before Rent's off-Broadway premiere.) Garfield is a hit in this, Vanessa Hudgens is in her element, and Bradley Whitford does a rock-solid Sondheim impersonation. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



The Wheel of Time Amazon

Season 1 premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video

It's no billion-dollar Lord of the Rings TV series (that's coming soon courtesy of Prime Video), but Amazon's Wheel of Time is based on another popular high fantasy book series and has its own goals of becoming the next Game of Thrones. It's got the usual fantasy boxes to check off: a prophecy about a powerful young person who will save the world, vast world-building that requires its own atlas to keep track of, British accents (why is everyone always British?), and a roster of characters that will take you a few seasons to familiarize yourself with. But after you get past the initial premise — a magician (Rosamund Pike) takes five young people on an adventure to figure out which one of them is "the dragon reborn" — and the deeper you go beyond the initial episodes, the more this looks like it could actually be the next big thing, thanks to an engaging universe and characters you might actually care about. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO | REVIEW]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars ABC/Eric McCandless

Season finale Monday at 8/7c on ABC

It seems like everyone has been keeping up with Dancing with the Stars in some capacity this season, and even if "some capacity" for you means via social media highlights, you're probably interested in the fact that one of the more interesting seasons in a while is wrapping up. But let's just be honest here, we all know it's tween sensation JoJo Siwa's — who made history when she became one half of DWTS' first same-sex dancing duo — competition to lose. Good luck to everyone else! -Allison Picurro



Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast Adam Rose/Netflix

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

Tuesday on Netflix

I'm always trying to get my picky 7-year-old daughter to try something other than mac n' cheese and bean and cheese burritos, but it's a futile effort as she would literally rather starve to death. If you're in my boat, maybe Netflix's adorable puppets Waffles and Mochi can help. Waffles + Mochi is food education packaged in a fun way, with the hope that if people (mostly kids) know food better, they'd be inclined to eat healthier. But beyond that, the series, produced by Michelle Obama, is a multimedia delight filled with fun skits, famous chefs, and singing vegetables, like Pee-Wee's Playhouse set in a fridge. It's a real treat. This one-off special is centered around the holidays. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Natalie Wilson, Black and Missing HBO

Black and Missing

Series premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on HBO, HBO Max

Remember when the country was absorbed in the missing persons case of Gabby Petito? She wasn't the only person who was missing at the time, and the fact that the media latched on to the story drew backlash for racial bias. Where was the coverage of all the missing minority women? HBO's docuseries Black and Missing follows Derrica and Natalie Wilson, sisters-in-law and founders of the Black and Missing Foundation, an organization that brings awareness to Black missing persons cases. Two episodes air Tuesday, and the final two are Wednesday at the same time. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Henry Lawfull, A Boy Called Christmas Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas

Wednesday on Netflix

The Santa Claus origin story you've been looking for is right here! The Netflix original Christmas fantasy film adapts the 2015 book and tells the story of young Nikolas, who travels to the North Pole in search of his father and comes across a town of elves and other Christmas goodies. It's a family-friendly affair, as evidenced by the adorable CGI mouse that accompanies young Nik. Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, and Henry Lawfull star. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye Disney+

Series premiere Wednesday on Disney+

Disney+'s quest to give each and every Marvel character their own show has reached Hawkeye, the Avengers' ace archer played by Jeremy Renner. In this series, Clint Barton's Hawkeye, as Ronin, partners up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take out enemies from his past. And because this takes place around Christmastime, it will forever be at the center of debates about whether or not it's an actual Christmas TV show or not. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON DISNEY+]



Amy Schumer, The Humans Wilson Webb/Courtesy of A24/SHOWTIME

Wednesday at 8/7c on Showtime

Showtime gets on the same-day-as-theaters bandwagon with the at-home release of the A24 film The Humans, a very talky family drama praised by critics at the Toronto Film Festival in September. In a refreshing twist, it's set at Thanksgiving rather than Christmas, and lets the conversations between a family set the drama that is sometimes compared to a horror film, despite the absence of monsters and murder. No, the horror is about the human condition and familial relationships! Truly scary, indeed. Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and Amy Schumer star. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Lark Voorhies, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saved by the Bell Trae Patton/Peacock

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Peacock

Peacock's very self-aware continuation of the 1990s teen comedy returns maybe even more aware than it was in the first season. This time, Bayside High battles its valley rivals in a spirit contest, while also continuing the battle between the privileged students and the bussed-in woke kids that made up most of Season 1. And yes, most of the original cast returns. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON PEACOCK]



The Beatles: Get Back Apple Corps Ltd.

Part 1 premieres Thursday on Disney+ (parts 2 and 3 premiere Friday and Saturday)

Get back to where you once belonged and get into the studio with The Beatles. This three-part docuseries from Peter Jackson was originally intended to be a feature film, but when you have enough material for six hours of Beatles content, you might as well use it. The series focuses on the making of The Beatles' 1970 album Let It Be, using restored footage that was captured for the original 1970 documentary of the album. That documentary, by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, put the spotlight on tensions in the band, but Jackson's series finds more room for lighter moments. The Beatles' final concert, an impromptu performance on the roof of their headquarters in 1969, is also shown in its entirety here for the first time. Talk about access. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON DISNEY+]



F Is for Family Netflix

Season 5 premieres Thursday on Netflix

In this case, F is not just for "family" or Frank's favorite word; F is also for "final season," as one of Netflix's better animated adult shows calls it a series after five seasons of cursing, screaming, and broken dreams. Frank Murphy (Bill Burr) is a man whose life didn't quite turn out as he had hoped, and as he strives to be a different father to his kids than his strict dad was with him, he finds himself becoming more like his old man than he's comfortable with. There's a lot of Northeast, blue-collar, mid-'70s energy in F Is for Family — it's amazing Frank hasn't committed homicides or had one too many arteries explode — but that just makes the well-earned heartfelt moments hit that much harder. Say goodbye to one of the best opening credits sequences out there. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Gossip Girl Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Part 2 premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Spotted: the next generation of Manhattan's uber-wealthy queen bees, back in their panopticon. The HBO Max revival about kids behaving badly and teachers behaving badder returns for the second half of Season 1 on Thanksgiving, an iconic holiday in Gossip Girl history — and yes, there is a Thanksgiving feast on the menu. There's also an homage to a certain chocolate fountain scene from the original series. But the new episodes also have some new tricks up their designer sleeves as the scandal gets dialed up a notch at Constance Billard. XOXO. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Super Crooks Netflix

Season 1 released Thursday on Netflix

If you're still bummed that Netflix canceled the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, this anime is here to ease some of your pain. Super Crooks is based on another comic series by Mark Millar, whose Millarworld imprint is owned by Netflix. The heist dark comedy follows a team of small-time supervillains assembled by human lightning generator Johnny Bolt as they plot to rob Matts, aka the Bastard, the fearsome leader of a supervillain cabal who has the extremely unchill power of being able to remotely detonate people's heads. Will they be able to pull it off? Or will their supervillainous traits of greed, paranoia, and brutality lead them to turn on each other? You'll find yourself rooting for them to pull it off in spite of yourself, while marveling at the detailed San Francisco backdrop. The 13-episode, Japanese-language series was produced by anime studio Bones, and is one of two Super Crooks series Millar has in the works at Netflix; the other is a live-action adaptation set in the world of Jupiter's Legacy that's still in development. We'll see if that one manages to be as engaging as this one is with its zippy and bold ~25-minute episodes. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.

Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (all time zones) on NBC and Peacock

It's not really Thanksgiving until a giant turkey waves over the streets of New York City, and it's not really the Christmas season until Santa does the same (despite what Hallmark's movie schedule says). By our calculations, that leaves us with three hours for Thanksgiving, and Macy's would be happy if you spend all of it watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will once again feature real crowds of possibly freezing tourists. Celebrity performers this year include Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth, Jordan Fisher, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Nelly, K-pop group Aespa, rock band Foreigner, and Girls5eva, of the show Girls5eva. -Kelly Connolly [WATCH ON PEACOCK]



Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Thanksgiving Football

Thursday 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox, 4:30 p.m. on CBS, and 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Turkey tastes better with a side of high-impact, injury-prone contact sports, so as is tradition, get ready to start screaming at the TV just after noon on Thanksgiving Day (or even earlier on the West Coast!). Fox hosts the early game, in which the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in a matchup of teams that have evaded wins this season. The best game is on CBS, featuring America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, facing off against America's outlaws, the Las Vegas Raiders. In the nightcap, the Buffalo Bills head to New Orleans to play the Saints, but by the time the Bills' Josh Allen throws his third touchdown, you might already be asleep. -Tim Surette



RECENTLY RELEASED

The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For Hulu

Released Thursday on Hulu

At the intersection of true crime and things Lindsay Lohan wore in the early 2000s, you'll find Von Dutch. The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For promises to reveal the wild true story behind the Y2K-era fashion brand, infamous not only for its trucker hats but also, apparently, for money laundering and first-degree murder. Do you think this three-episode docuseries, which features interviews with the likes of Paris Hilton, will do anything to talk Gen Z out of bringing back turn-of-the-millennium fashion? -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



Lead Me Home Netflix

Released Thursday on Netflix

It is unfathomable that there aren't more documentaries on the homeless, which is why I'm really looking forward to this short doc on a community that is in dire need of empathy. Lead Me Home explores homelessness from different perspectives as it follows subjects living on the streets up and down the West Coast, while also covering the programs and resources — or lack thereof — that tackle what is still a growing issue. It's directed by Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk; Shenk was co-director of Netflix's Athlete A. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and... Vanessa Hudgens, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Released Thursday on Netflix

If you haven't been keeping up with the shamelessly cuckoo Princess Switch movies, you might be saying, "Wait, there are three of these now?" There sure are, and this time it's a heist. Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) and Lady Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens with a British accent) are simply trying to host a Christmas festival when they discover that the priceless relic loaned to them by the Vatican (yes, you read that right) has been stolen. To get it back, they have to team up with Margaret's cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens in a blonde wig) and her various criminal associates. Fingers crossed they find a way to somehow add a fourth Vanessa Hudgens to the mix. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez, Psych 3: This Is Gus James Dittiger/Peacock

Released Thursday on Peacock

C'mon, son! Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are back in action in the third Psych movie, Psych 3: This Is Gus, which pivots on a very personal mystery: What is Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) real name? What starts as an effort to track down Selene's husband so she can get a divorce and marry Gus before their child is born goes sideways when the guys realize she's hiding something — but as usual, the case is mostly an excuse for madcap silliness. Expect plenty of obscure references, jokes about Peacock, and the return of old friends, none more beloved than Lassie (Timothy Omundson), who's finally back on the force. We're slicing up a pineapple in celebration. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER | WATCH ON PEACOCK | REVIEW]



Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Amrit Kaur, The Sex Lives of College Girls HBO Max

Premiered Thursday on HBO Max

I'm a simple person, and if you tell me Mindy Kaling is producing a show about weirdo teen girls, I will absolutely be watching that show. This one follows four roommates in their first year at Essex College, navigating their new sex lives and dealing with the various struggles brought on by higher education. It looks funny and sweet in that way Kaling's shows usually are, and I don't need much more than that to be satisfied. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]

