The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Colin in Black and White, Doctor Who

Forget trying to throw together a last-minute costume and spend Halloween weekend on the couch where you belong. Aside from Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the best shows and movies this weekend are seriously light on horror — there's even a zombie movie spin-off without any zombies. But there's still plenty to keep you busy while you wait for trick-or-treaters, including a pair of sports dramas: Colin in Black and White on Netflix and Swagger on Apple TV+. (We'd give the win to Colin in Black and White, but the streaming world is big enough for both of them.) The weekend wraps up on Halloween night with the Season 13 premiere of Doctor Who. After that, you can look forward to the Black Western The Harder They Fall, which is not a scary movie, but it is scary how good the cast is.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Nathalie Emmanuel, Army of Thieves Stanislav Honzik/ Netflix

Friday on Netflix

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black and White Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

Colin Kaepernick's most powerful statement was a silent one. The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest — and was wrongly blackballed from the league because of it — is no longer silent in his new Netflix series, which he co-created with Ava DuVernay. It's part autobiography and part social justice docuseries as it bounces back and forth between a dramatization of his life growing up (starring Jaden Michael as a young Colin, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his parents), metaphorical reenactments of history (comparing an NFL combine to a slave auction will hit you hard), and Kaep talking to the camera about his life and mindset as he attempts to disrupt the owner-athlete power dynamic. At times, it's a bit cheesy, but as he talks about influences like Allen Iverson, how he was forced to cut his braids because of a team that didn't exist before, and how hard he worked to be embraced for his culture, it's always impactful. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Paramount Players

Friday on Paramount+

Paranormal Activity, but make it Amish: What else do we have to say? Ring in Halloween weekend with the first Paranormal Activity movie in six years, the story of a young woman named Margot (Emily Bader) whose search for her biological parents leads her to an Amish community. She brings a friend along to film what she thinks will be a touching journey into her family history. Obviously, what she finds is way creepier. Fans of scary kids with weird dolls, this is one's for you. [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]



Isaiah Hill, Swagger Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday on Apple TV+

Why watch one great athlete's origin story this weekend when you can watch two or three? Inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, Swagger is a youth basketball story told through the eyes of 14-year-old hoops phenom Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) and his coach, Ike (O'Shea Jackson Jr.). Like Colin in Black and White, Swagger is direct about the realities of growing up Black in America, and it's a winning sports drama, too. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker, John Bishop, Doctor Who James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

Season 13 premieres Sunday at 8/7c on BBC America

Jodie Whittaker is taking one last trip through time and space for the road. Lucky number Season 13, a six-episode event series officially known as Doctor Who: Flux, marks the beginning of the end of Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor, as well as Chris Chibnall's era as showrunner. (After this season, Whittaker and company will also return for three specials set to air in 2022.) And they're going out with a bang, which, in the world of Doctor Who, means you can expect plenty of returning monsters — we're talking Weeping Angels, Cybermen, Sontarans, Ood (!), the works. The Doctor is joined in the TARDIS this season by Mandip Gill's Yaz and a new character, Dan (John Bishop), because apparently it was too much to ask for there to just be women in the TARDIS just this once. Sorry Dan, I'm sure you're great. [TRAILER]



Bertie Carvel and Jeremy Irvine, Dalgliesh Acorn TV

Series premieres Monday on Acorn TV

The British churn out murder mysteries faster than they can produce murder mystery victims, but there's no shortage of fascinating corpses in Acorn TV's latest drama, Dalgliesh. Based on the books and set in 1970s England, the titular detective (Bertie Carvel) investigates three murder cases in the six-episode first season (each investigation is a two-parter), including a nurse in training who was poisoned during a training exercise and a homeless man and a former Tory MP who both had their throats slashed. Dalgliesh is, as most British TV detectives are, stoic and observant, and the series isn't afraid to go through the details as Dalgliesh puts the case together. Unlike most British TV detectives, you needn't worry about any messy personal life taking the spotlight over the case. It's a solid, if not extraordinary, British murder mystery to add to your list. [TRAILER | WATCH ON ACORN TV]



Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Son of Monarchs

Son of Monarchs

Tuesday on HBO Max

If you're in need of a contemplative, philosophical visual treat rather than the wham-bam onslaught of a summer blockbuster, the Mexican film Son of Monarchs is a nice visit. The film festival-winner follows a geneticist who specializes in Monarch butterflies and dips into themes of ecological disaster and migration/immigration, but the real draw here is the kaleidoscope of imagery that alternates between the macro and micro to draw parallels between the butterflies and human existence. [TRAILER]



Lee Sun-Kyun, Dr. Brain Apple TV+

Dr. Brain

Series premiere Wednesday on Apple TV+

No, it's not the next Squid Game, but if you've had Korean thrillers on your mind since the Netflix sensation dominated pop culture, this looks like a great, creepy follow-up. The six-episode series stars Parasite's Lee Su-kyun as a specialist in brains who, after his family is involved in a tragic and mysterious accident, figures out a way to see memories of the dead to find out what happened. Yep, he's hacking brains! [TRAILER]



Regina King, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall David Lee/Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beets? The awesome predominantly Black cast is joined by stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. Early reviews are positive. [TRAILER]



Isabella Gomez, Head of the Class Nicole Wilder/HBO Max

Thursday on HBO Max

No, this isn't that multicam sitcom reboot starring Isabella Gomez; it's a new multicam sitcom reboot starring Isabella Gomez. The One Day at a Time alum stars in HBO Max's Head of the Class, a reboot of the 1986-1991 ABC sitcom, as a young, unconventional teacher named Alicia Gomez who wants her high-achieving students to focus on more than just grades. Kids these days! Her laid-back approach to teaching doesn't always make Alicia popular with the parents at the school, including overachiever Darlene Hayward, née Merriman (Robin Givens, reprising her role). Watch it if you miss One Day at a Time — or the original Head of the Class. [TRAILER]



Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Dominic Valente/Hulu

Thursday on Hulu

Padma Lakshmi's delicious travel and food docuseries is back with a new four-part special that's all about the holidays — and because this is Taste the Nation, you know you're in for a lot more than fruitcake. In the new season, Lakshmi highlights Hanukkah traditions in New York, deconstructs Thanksgiving with the Wampanoag Nation in Massachusetts, enjoys a Cuban Christmas in Miami, and celebrates the Korean New Year in Los Angeles. You'll come away educated and very, very hungry. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Jessica Williams and William Jackson Harper, Love Life Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

Season 2 premiered Thursday on HBO Max

Maybe the first season of Love Life slipped under your radar, but Season 2 stars William Jackson Harper, so it's time to take notice. The Good Place actor will lead the new season of the anthology series as Marcus Watkins, a man trying to rebuild his life after his marriage ends unexpectedly. He wants another committed relationship, but dating, in case you haven't heard, is complicated. This is Harper's rom-com leading man era. Let's celebrate that. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Selena Gomez, Selena + Chef HBO Max

Season 3 premiered Thursday on HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building isn't Selena Gomez's only hit series right now. Don't sleep on Selena + Chef, a charmer of a cooking show that's already churned out two pandemic seasons, with the third course coming to HBO Max on Thursday. Like it says on the tin, Selena + Chef finds Gomez inviting chefs into her home (virtually) to teach her how to cook. No one has ever been cooler about starting the occasional kitchen fire — and her knife skills are still slasher-movie scary, making this an oddly perfect Halloween watch. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Star Trek: Prodigy Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Series premiered Thursday on Paramount+

The kids get a Star Trek of their very own with Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series about a group of teen aliens who discover an abandoned starship and set out to escape their lives and search for adventure. On top of some exciting new additions to the Star Trek universe — including John Noble and Jimmi Simpson as the show's main villains — the series also welcomes back Kate Mulgrew as a hologram version of Captain Kathryn Janeway, and Robert Beltran recurs as Chakotay. Prodigy may be the first show in the franchise aimed explicitly at younger viewers, but fans of all ages should dig it. [TRAILER | WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+]

