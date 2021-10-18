The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Bachelorette, Only Murders in the Building

Like solving mysteries? The best shows and movies to watch this week will give you something to sleuth about. Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is out to catch a murderer in its first season finale, and The Bachelorette kicks off another season you'll probably spend trying to solve the mystery of why that one guy got a rose. ABC's new drama Queens asks whether four former '90s hip-hop sensations have still got what it takes. And Dune will have you searching for the answer to the question, "What is Dune really about, anyway?"

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Oct. 18-24 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our massive collection of recommendations, as well as our list of suggestions of what to watch next based on shows you already like.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Season 1 finale Tuesday on Hulu

With their crime-solving superpowers combined, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are (probably) about to crack the case that started it all: Who killed Tim Kono? This fall's coziest mystery series has already been renewed for Season 2, but it's a safe bet that the Season 1 finale of Only Murders in the Building will reveal what really happened to Mabel's (Gomez) old friend — after it reveals what Jan's (Amy Ryan) whole deal is. Get your array of dips ready. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HULU]



Michelle Young, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 18 premiere Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC

There are only two constants in the world of TV. One is David Boreanaz (that guy always has a show!). The other is the Bachelor franchise. The TV empire that never sleeps returns with a new season of The Bachelorette, which turns its blinding spotlight on Michelle Young, the runner-up on Matt's season. Tune in to watch the kindergarten teacher hand out a bunch of roses to guys with job descriptions like "motivational speaker," "wellness coach," "NFL player," and "pizzapreneur." [TRAILER]



Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez; Queens ABC/Kim Simms

Series premiere Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC

This fall's new broadcast shows have been pretty lackluster so far, but here's a pitch that should perk up your ears: Girls5eva, but make it a drama. ABC's Queens focuses on four women who were once known as the Nasty Bitches, a '90s hip-hop sensation. Now in their 40s, they reunite for a shot at recapturing their old glory. The ladies are played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, so you know they've got the pipes for it. [TRAILER]



Night Teeth

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Lucy Fry, Night Teeth Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix

Are vampires cool anymore? They are when Megan Fox is playing one. Fox is just one of the hot vamps lurking around in Netflix's horror thriller Night Teeth, which follows an unsuspecting college student named Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) on a wild night. When Benny is hired to drive a pair of vampires (played by Lucy Fry and Debby Ryan) to a series of parties, he gets caught up in a battle between their world and his. Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, and Raúl Castillo also star. [TRAILER]



Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Timothée Chalamet, Dune Warner Bros.

Thursday at 6/5c on HBO Max and in theaters



So, spices, am I right? Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Hebert's famously dense sci-fi epic is coming to HBO Max a day earlier than expected (it's also showing in theaters), giving you extra time to make sense of Timothée Chalamet's role in this futuristic space opera — but less time to read the book, if you've been trying to finish it. The movie is clearly just one part of what Villeneuve hopes will be a two-part story, but it's a dizzyingly immersive tale anyway. Will it make sense if you haven't read the novel? Some say absolutely yes. Others say absolutely no. One thing you can say for sure: It's certainly Dune. [TRAILER]

Selma Blair Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

Thursday on Discovery+



Selma Blair has been open about her life with Multiple Sclerosis since she went public with her diagnosis, but Introducing, Selma Blair is something else entirely. The intimate documentary from director Rachel Fleit is an unflinching look at the actress' journey, sitting with her in the excruciating low points and celebrating with her when the news is good. And if you didn't already, it'll make you love Blair, who's funny and charming even as she's bracingly honest about her pain. It's not an easy watch, but it'll stick with you. [TRAILER]

RECENTLY RELEASED

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley, You Netflix

Season 3 premiered Friday on Netflix

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back -- or was he always right behind you this whole time? -- for the third season of Netflix's creepy stalker drama, except this time he may not be the one to go to extreme lengths to get what he wants. Now in California and married (!!) to Love (Victoria Pedretti), Joe is raising his son in a chill suburb and everything is going great. OK, not really, because Joe's gotta Joe and he develops an unhealthy obsession with his new neighbor. But will Love let him do his thing? [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



The Velvet Underground Apple TV+

Premiered Friday on Apple TV+

Realize just how cool you aren't with this documentary on one of the greatest American bands of all time, The Velvet Underground. The Todd Haynes-directed film is as much an art project of its own as it is a rock doc, and has been getting rave reviews and charts the band's success from the streets of New York City to being the sound of the burgeoning experimental art scene movement of the 1960s. Sunglasses not included. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Madison Iseman, I Know What You Did Last Summer Michael Desmond

Series premiered Friday on Amazon Prime Video

The latest movie from your childhood to get the adaptation to TV series is I Know What You Did Last Summer, the 1997 suspense film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more. The premise is the same: A group of partying teens accidentally run a stranger over and cover up, then get stalked by a killer who knows what they did. Last summer. I guess the only question is how Instagram, text messaging, and Twitter will be incorporated into this modern take. [TRAILER | WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO]



Ava Duvernay, Home Sweet Home Casey Durkin/NBC

Series premiered Friday at 8/7c on NBC

We love a good "social experiment" on TV, and in this new series, NBC and Ava Duvernay take the idea of Wife Swap and use it for the whole family. Two families from different financial, ethnic, and geographic backgrounds swap homes to see what it's like to live in another's shoes, challenging their perception of what they think they know about other people. [TRAILER]



Day of the Dead Sergei Bachlakov/DOTD S1 Productions/SYFY

Series premiered Friday on Syfy

Apparently the zombie show trend isn't as dead as we thought (which makes total sense now that we're saying it out loud). The latest takes inspiration from the zombie movie that started it all, George R. Romero's Night of the Living Dead, and sees a small group of people trying to survive the first day of a zombie apocalypse. Except this time, there are more jokes! [TRAILER]



Jeremy Strong, Succession David Russell/HBO

Season 3 premiered Sunday at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

In my house, October 17 has officially been named a national holiday — that's how excited I am about the return of the Roys in all their unhinged glory. Things are shaping up to be extra unhinged in Season 3, which picks up in the immediate wake of Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) televised betrayal of his dad (Brian Cox), leaving the rest of the family, as well as everyone else in the world, to deal with the fallout. What results is a full-scale blood war between Kendall and Logan as they battle for control of Waystar Royco, with the rest of the siblings (plus Cousin Greg) forced to choose sides. Let the memes begin. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]

