The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday, The Expanse

You know you Wanya watch ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday, a musical special that will allow you to marvel at which members of NSYNC, Boyz II Men, and other boy bands time has been kind to and which it has not. If you're looking for something totally different, you could watch the premiere of HBO's British limited crime series Landscapers. Later in the week, you could watch NBC's star-studded Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes, HBO Max's gossip-magnet Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, and/or the final season premiere of sci-fi hit The Expanse. TV really has diff'rent strokes for diff'rent folks, doesn't it?

A Very Boy Band Holiday ABC

Monday, Dec. 6 at 8/7c on ABC

TV's latest nostalgia play is this special, which features members from beloved boy bands of yore gathering to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by performing various Christmas songs. You can expect to see members of NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake, obviously), New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, New Edition, and 98 Degrees dressed in their holiday best. Call me when they get One Direction to reunite for one of these things. -Allison Picurro



Olivia Colman, Landscapers Stefania Rosini/HBO

Series premieres Monday, Dec. 6 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

If you've recently found yourself looking around at all the TV shows airing right now and thought, "Needs more prestige miniseries based on real crime cases," I have some good news for you. Inspired by the actual story of Christopher and Susan Edwards, Landscapers stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as a married couple sentenced to life in prison for murdering Susan's parents and subsequently burying them in their backyard. Personally, I'd be captivated watching Olivia Colman read a really long CVS receipt, and you can rarely go wrong with an HBO crime series (The Undoing need not interact), so I'll be tuning in. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary ABC/Prashant Gupta

Series premieres Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, Wednesday on Hulu

There are plenty of shows about kids in school, but like our current society, we've somehow overlooked teachers and relegated them to bit parts. (IFC's very funny and very not-watched Teachers being an exception.) The country's most difficult and underpaid job gets the focus in this ABC workplace sitcom from A Black Lady Sketch Show's Quinta Brunson, who also stars as an idealistic teacher working in a Philadelphia public school where the children are puking and pissing monsters, funding is non-existent, and principals run power trips over the teachers. If it weren't for the barrage of funny jokes, this show might be a little depressing because it loves to find its humor in our broken education system! Vote to pay our teachers more, people. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Live in Front of a Studio Audience ABC

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on ABC

Look out, Annie Live, it's Tootie Live! A broadcast network live special that's actually pretty impressive, ABC's Emmy-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns with a pair of classic sitcoms reenacted with big-name actors. ABC somehow got Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Allison Tolman to play the girls from The Facts of Life (along with Ann Dowd as Ms. Garrett), and Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, and Damon Wayans to play the big three from Diff'rent Strokes. Maybe the actors want to honor the classics, or maybe they see an opportunity to scoop up an Emmy in a less competitive category. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Jeff Johnson, Will Smith, Erik Weihenmayer, Welcome to Earth National Geographic for Disney+/Kyle Christy

Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Disney+

Remember when Zac Efron hosted a travel show? Will Smith is doing his version of that, but instead of learning about wellness and sustainability, he's scaling active volcanoes and going deep-sea diving. Action star stuff. The Disney+ National Geographic series Welcome to Earth follows the actor on globe-trotting adventures — guided by expert explorers, mountaineers, and scientists — that would make his daredevil movie characters proud. Smith admits in the trailer that he's never climbed a mountain before this, but he pretends for a living; he'll probably make it look easy. Do not try this at home. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis, And Just Like That... HBO/HBO Max

Series premieres Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max

The ladies of Sex and the City are back! Well, three of them are, anyway. Whether we like it or not, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are returning to TV with this revival series. The women are in their 50s now, and I don't exactly know what that will mean for them, but I expect we'll get a lot of jokes about the '90s, how much New York has changed, and plenty of voiceover musings from Carrie about the passing of time. I couldn't help but wonder... if this show will be any good, but I guess (I hope?) it can't get any worse than the monstrosity that was Sex and the City 2. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Lucian-River Chauhan, Riz Ahmed, and Aditya Geddada, Encounter Amazon Studios

Friday, Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime Video

Riz Ahmed follows up his Oscar-nominated turn in last year's The Sound of Metal with this paranoid sci-fi thriller that looks like a mix of Take Shelter and War of the Worlds. Ahmed plays Malik Khan, a decorated Marine who takes his two sons and goes AWOL to protect them from an alien threat and military operatives who are trying to make sure that secret doesn't get out. It comes from writer-director Michael Pearce, who made the excellent 2017 psychological thriller Beast, so you can bet there will be some gut-punching twists and some meaty material for Ahmed to work with. The supporting cast includes Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, and Rory Cochrane. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Shohreh Aghdashloo, The Expanse Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

Season 6 premieres Friday, Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime Video

The ambitious sci-fi series returns to Prime Video for a six-episode final season that we're getting via a good old-fashioned weekly rollout. In Season 6, as Belter rebel leader Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy continue their attacks on Earth and Mars, UN leader Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that's the last-ditch effort to end the war. Meanwhile, on a distant planet way beyond the Rings, a new power is growing that may render all this factional fighting moot. The Expanse has been one of the best sci-fi shows on TV for years now, and it's probably going to stick the landing. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, The Unforgivable Netflix

Friday, Dec. 10 on Netflix

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a twenty-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world – in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents – wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Jeremy Strong, Succession Graeme Hunter/HBO

Season 3 finale Sunday at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

It's been a wild, emotionally laborious season, and I can honestly say I have legitimately no idea what's going to happen in Succession's Season 3 finale. The Roy family is, to put it kindly, in shambles: After seemingly securing a deal to buy detached tech bro Lukas Mattson's (Alexander Skarsgård) streaming app, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is temporarily at the top of Logan's (Brian Cox) favorite child ranking, but at everyone else's expense. Shiv (Sarah Snook) is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown, Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) facade of manic hubris is finally collapsing around him, and, of course, there's Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who couldn't be saved from his own unhappiness even after learning he won't be serving time in prison. All the major players will convene in Italy for Caroline's (Harriet Walker) wedding, but otherwise, there's no telling what's to come in the final hour. Succession is known for its dramatic season enders, and the stakes feel higher than ever, so I'll just be over here on the edge of my seat until Sunday. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Jaime Lorente, Belén Cuesta, and Úrsula Corberó, Money Heist Tamara Arranz/Netflix

Final episodes now on Netflix

Netflix's most popular international show not called Squid Game comes to a close this week, with an explosive conclusion that will have you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. The final five episodes of the Spanish crime drama pick up after the death of a beloved character (don't watch the trailer if you're not caught up and don't want to be spoiled), as the team tries to fight their way out of the Bank of Spain while the army closes in on them. Not everyone will make it out alive. -Liam Mathews







Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, PEN15 Hulu

Season 2, Part 2 now on Hulu

Stock up on glitter gel pens for the most anticipated TV return of all time, at least for millennials who still have stress dreams about being late to class: PEN15 is finally back to finish up Season 2 (which will unfortunately be its last). More than a year after the stellar first half of the season was released on Hulu, co-creators and stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine are digging up even more embarrassing middle school memories and forcing us all to face them together. The final batch of episodes might be their cringiest yet, putting Anna and Maya through big life changes — like dating older boys, losing loved ones, and navigating the fallout from Anna's parents' divorce — on top of all the usual edge-of-13 milestones. It's bat mitzvah season, baby! This show is awful — on opposite day. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]

