The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in December on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon

The best shows and movies to watch this month on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max vary from the familiar (Pen15's horrors of middle school) to the spectacular (a billion shows this month are set in space) to Canada (pitter patter, it's a new season of Letterkenny!). But it's also a huge month for huge movies, like the newest chapter of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, and Aaron Sorkin's new film Being the Ricardos. December is slammed with good things to watch, so cancel your plans and get to watching.

We've also added another streaming service to our list of streaming recommendations: Disney+! The Mouse House is now pumping out new shows and movies for all ages, including the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. Below, we've gathered the best shows and movies to stream in December on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix.

Temura Morrison, The Book of Boba Fett Lucasfilm Ltd.

If you're tired of looking around for something to watch, may I suggest you head over to Disney+ and put on the intense and thrilling documentary The Rescue, about the 2018 Thai cave rescue mission, right now? Yep, Disney+ isn't just about Mickey and Buzz Lightyear anymore. December sees other adult-leaning fare like the Hawkeye finale (Dec. 22) and The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off of The Mandalorian, premiering Dec. 29. If you would rather keep it kid-friendly, the computer-animated film Diary of a Wimpy Kid premiered early in the month.

Carrie-Ann Moss and Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections Murray Close

HBO and HBO Max are saying goodbye to 2021 by revisiting old friends at the end of the year. The Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... premiered early in the month on Dec. 9, and the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, hits HBO Max and theaters on Dec. 22. Keanu voice: Whoa! It's also goodbye year, goodbye shows, as Succession aired its Season 3 finale on Dec. 12 and Insecure wraps up its five-season run on Dec. 26. In the middle of it all is Finding Magic Mike (Dec. 16), a competition show about finding the next star of the Magic Mike Las Vegas show! Never say there's a lack of variety on HBO Max.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, PEN15 Hulu

Hulu's 2022 is looking a lot less uncomfortable as the streamer says goodbye to its most awkward series, the cringing-of-age comedy Pen15, which wraps up its two-season run with its final episodes, available now. To be fairrrrrrrr, Pen15 isn't the only comedy reappearing on Hulu this month. The quick-witted comedy about dim-witted Canadians — not you, Wayne and company — Letterkenny is back for its tenth season on Dec. 26. It's the North's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but with more hockey players. On the movie front, Dec. 17 brings another warning that we should throw our Alexas in the bin with the sci-fi film Mother/Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a pregnant woman escaping an android uprising. And as always, Hulu has next-day streaming rights to many of your favorite broadcast shows.

Amos Burton, Nadine Nicole, Frankie Adams, Steven Strait, and Dominique Tipper, The Expanse Amazon Studios

This December, Jeff Bezos will only have his billions and billions of dollars to comfort him as his favorite TV show, The Expanse, begins its six-episode final season on Amazon Prime Video. (The finale will air on Jan. 14, 2022.) Need something lighter and more down to Earth? Gloria Calderon Kellett's (One Day at a Time) new rom-com With Love, a multi-holiday family drama, premieres Dec. 17. On the movie side, Aaron Sorkin brings us Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

Henry Cavill, The Witcher Jay Maidment/Netflix

If you blinked in December, then you already missed Netflix releasing some worthy new shows and movies, like the third season of the family-friendly Lost in Space, the final episodes of Money Heist, or Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog. But the rest of the month is stacked, too. Get your coins ready for tossing, because Season 2 of The Witcher releases on Dec. 17. Get your berets fluffed up, because Season 2 of the award-winning series Emily in Paris is out on Dec. 22. And get ready to strike hard and strike first, because Season 4 of Cobra Kai arrives New Year's Eve.

