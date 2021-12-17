The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Witcher Season 2, Yellowstone's 1883 Prequel

Freya Allan and Henry Cavill, The Witcher Netflix

There are two different kinds of fantasies for you to check out today: The Witcher Season 2, which is now on Netflix, which is all about Henry Cavill slaying monsters, and Swan Song, a new Apple TV+ sci-fi film that dares to imagine a world where there are two Mahershala Alis. (We should be so lucky.) Or maybe you're not interested in any of that and would rather just twiddle your thumbs until Sunday, when you can finally watch the Yellowstone spin-off 1883. Either way, we respect you.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Mahershala Ali and Mahershala Ali, Swan Song Apple TV+

Swan Song

Friday, Dec. 17 on Apple TV+

Mahershala Ali, one of the world's greatest actors, puts on an acting showcase in this film, playing two subtly different versions of the same person. He plays a man with a terminal illness who decides to be cloned. The clone – also played by Ali, of course – will be implanted with his memories (without the memory of being a clone) and sent back to live his life with his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris, Ali's Moonlight co-star). This is one of those sci-fi dramas that grapples with the ethical questions of speculative advanced science. Is the clone human? If you can do this, should you? If you're cloning yourself, should you tell your wife? The film is thematically and visually influenced by Alex Garland's esteemed sci-fi hit Ex Machina, and features Glenn Close as the mysterious scientist behind the cloning technology. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Henry Cavill, The Witcher Jay Maidment/Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday, Dec. 17 on Netflix

It's been two long years since Netflix released The Witcher Season 1, but Season 2 of the fantasy hit is well worth the wait. Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia, the world-weary slayer of monsters who is tasked by destiny with protecting the magical Crown Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) from many different pursuers who all want her for their own nefarious ends. Season 2 is told in a linear fashion, which makes it easier to follow than Season 1, which had a timeline so complicated there are jokes about it in Season 2. But it's still a hardcore fantasy show that will satisfy the nerdiest fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's multimedia franchise. This season, Geralt battles numerous elaborate CGI monsters, but his greatest foe is the plot. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]





Mark Indelicato and Emeraude Toubia, With Love Kevin Estrada/Amazon Studios

Season 1 premieres Friday, Dec. 17 on Prime Video

One Day at a Timeco-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett returns with a new Latinx romantic comedy series – and this time, it's holiday-themed. Shadowhunters' Emeraude Toubia and Ugly Betty's Mark Indelicato star as siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz, who are each looking for love and having a rough go of it. But they have their family to support them through their ups and downs, so that's nice. Each episode of the five-episode season is set on a different holiday, a device that provides a natural way to bring the whole family together, the same way that events like shareholder meetings do on Succession, which might be the only thing these two shows have in common. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 Paramount+

Season 1 premieres Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+; special preview airs on the Paramount Network after Yellowstone

The first spin-off of creator Taylor Sheridan's megahit modern Western Yellowstone is this old-timey Western set during the Old West era. Set in the titular year, it follows James and Margaret Dutton (country music stars and real-life married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) as they travel with their family through plains and mountains from Texas to Montana in order to settle the ranch that their descendants are still trying to hold on to in the present. It's an epic, authentic adventure that Sheridan compares to the classic works of director John Ford. Expect to see the hard-nosed action you expect from Yellowstone and some unexpected familiar faces along the way. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Niecy Nash, Claws TNT

Season 4 premieres Sunday 9/8c on TNT

You might have thought this South Florida crime dramedy was a COVID casualty, but it's back for a fourth and final season, two and a half years after the previous season aired, and as wildly fun as ever. In Season 4, Desna (Niecy Nash) and her nail-painting, money-laundering compatriots decide to cut out the middleman – Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris) – and start dealing drugs themselves. Claws has never gotten the attention it deserved, but it's one of TV's most reliably over-the-top dramedies that will make you cackle with disbelief at what you're seeing. It's the kind of show where a character gets shot in the eye and gets a transplant from a professional psychic that makes her almost supernaturally empathetic. We're glad it's back. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]

Reopening Night HBO

Reopening Night

Monday, Dec. 20 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

HBO is churning out docs lately, and this one – about the first post-pandemic production of the New York summer theater staple Shakespeare in the Park – just looks like a nice, joyful time. The film looks into the difficulties of making theater happen in a world still dealing with COVID, and how the Black Lives Matter movement inspired the modernized, all Black adaptation of Shakespeare's Merry Wives. Sure, it's a little bit of a niche concept, but theater kids will be all over this one. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos Amazon Studios

Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Ever want to see Aaron Sorkin stuff the mouths of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz with his wordy monologues? Sorkin wrote and directed Being the Ricardos, a biopic following I Love Lucy's Ball and Arnaz during a critical moment in their careers when Ball was accused of being a communist and the gossip rags wondered if their relationship was on the fritz. Early reviews are middling, but the draw here is watching Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Arnaz, accompanied by J.K. Simmons, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development reunion!), and Nina Arianda. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]

Jim Gaffigan, Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Jenn Ackerman/ Netflix

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Netflix

Self-proclaimed obese comedian Jim Gaffigan returns for his brand of self-deprecating, observational humor in his latest Netflix comedy special, this time talking about every comic's dream, the pandemic! Gaffigan jokes about missing restaurants, compares the latest wave of COVID to Netflix saving a show from cancellation, and wonders why we let kids go to school on iPads, the same device they play Minecraft on ("That's like having a Weight Watchers meeting at a Wendy's"). He's just up there talking 'bout stuff that will make you turn to the withered person next to you and say, "Ha, he sure is right about that." -Tim Surette [JUST SOME CLIPS OF JIM]

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins, Emily in Paris Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily in Paris

Season 2 available Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Netflix

Emily in Paris (and you gotta say it like it rhymes), who haunts the dreams of actual Parisians, is back on the streets of Paris like some kind of colorfully dressed cryptid. The new episodes kick off where Season 1 left off, with the titular American in Paris getting herself into a love triangle after sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which puts her in a tight spot with Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu! She's also wearing a checkered bucket hat in the trailer. Hard to tell which sin is worse. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]

Carrie-Ann Moss and Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections Murray Close

The Matrix Resurrections

Wednesday, Dec. 22 on HBO Max (also in theaters)

The fourth movie in the Matrix franchise is set 12 years after Revolutions, and it catches us up with Neo (Keanu Reeves), now living a seemingly normal life as Thomas Anderson and seeing a very mysterious therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) who's "helping" him work through all the weird dreams he's been having. He and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have no memory of each other, but they both appear to be back in the Matrix program, and things start to get much clearer when Neo stops taking the blue pills he's being prescribed. As is typical of these films, most of the plot details are being kept under wraps, but there's simply nothing better than knowing we'll soon be watching a new Keanu movie. Happy holidays indeed. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Beanie Mania HBO Max

Beanie Mania



Thursday, Dec. 23 on HBO Max

Do you remember Beanie Babies? I was, like many people, obsessed with them; I named my actual living cat after my favorite one. Still, I wasn't asked to appear in this documentary, so I guess I wasn't that obsessed! No, Beanie Mania is about the real fanatics, the kind of person who wouldn't part with their beloved stuffed animals for $100,000. How does a kids' toy become a symbol for American greed? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out. Here's hoping they touch on the Princess Diana Beanie Baby. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Suranne Jones, Vigil BBC/World Productions/Peacock

Thursday on Peacock

Two things I love — a submarine murder mystery and Scottish accents — collide in this six-episode U.K. thriller that hails from the same producers of Bodyguard. Suranne Jones​ plays a detective asked to investigate a fatal drug overdose on a nuclear submarine — literally on the submarine; she does her work on the sub while it's on its patrols — who believes foul play is involved. It's loaded with familiar faces, including Ygritte, Pod, and Stannis from Game of Thrones (Rose Leslie​, Daniel Portman​, and Stephen Dillane​), as well as Martin Compston​ (Line of Duty), Paterson Joseph​ (Timeless), and Connor Swindells​ (Sex Education). It's tense right from the start, and maintains it from the claustrophobic conflict of jurisdiction between Jones' detective and the military that runs the sub. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Gael García Bernal and Caitlin Fitzgerald, Station Eleven Warrick Page/HBO Max

Limited series premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 on HBO Max

For better or worse, many shows have already addressed the pandemic, but Station Eleven seems a little different than the rest, if only because the book it's based on was written years before COVID (the miniseries also started filming before the pandemic). It centers around a group of survivors in the wake of a global pandemic that has ravaged much of the world as they work to figure out how to go on in the face of so much devastation. The series stars Gael García Bernal, Mackenzie Davis, and Himesh Patel, and is brought to the screen by Maniac and Made for Love's Patrick Somerville. Read TV Guide's full review of Station Eleven here. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Kristen Wiig, Will Forte, and Ryan Ryan Phillippe, MacGruber Peacock

Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock

There are dozens of us who loved the MacGruber movie, I tell you! That's presumably why this show exists, picking up over a decade after the SNL sketch turned flop film turned cult hit was first released. MacGruber (Will Forte) is released from prison to hunt down an enemy from his past, who is named Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth and played by Billy Zane – do with that information what you will. I have a lot of questions about how this absurd, tongue-in-cheek style of comedy is going to work as a series, but I look forward to figuring it out along with the rest of my fellow MacGruber-heads. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]