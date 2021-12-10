The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Expanse Season 6 Releases, Station Eleven

Big day for sci-fi and Jeff Bezos, with the releases of The Expanse's sixth and final season and the Riz Ahmed-starring film Encounter, both on Amazon Prime Video. If you prefer to stay firmly in this world but still want to be sad, Sandra Bullock's latest film, The Unforgiven, about a woman trying to navigate the world after a twenty-year prison sentence, also hits Netflix today. Or maybe you're already looking toward the coming days, when we'll get the Succession Season 3 finale, the Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa, and the premiere of the post-apocalyptic miniseries Station Eleven.

THE BEST SHOW TO WATCH TONIGHT

Lucian-River Chauhan, Riz Ahmed, and Aditya Geddada, Encounter Amazon Studios

Friday, Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime Video

Riz Ahmed follows up his Oscar-nominated turn in last year's The Sound of Metal with this paranoid sci-fi thriller that looks like a mix of Take Shelter and War of the Worlds. Ahmed plays Malik Khan, a decorated Marine who takes his two sons and goes AWOL to protect them from an alien threat and military operatives who are trying to make sure that secret doesn't get out. It comes from writer-director Michael Pearce, who made the excellent 2017 psychological thriller Beast, so you can bet there will be some gut-punching twists and some meaty material for Ahmed to work with. The supporting cast includes Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, and Rory Cochrane. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Shohreh Aghdashloo, The Expanse Shane Mahood/Amazon Studios

Season 6 premieres Friday, Dec. 10 on Amazon Prime Video

The ambitious sci-fi series returns to Prime Video for a six-episode final season that we're getting via a good old-fashioned weekly rollout. In Season 6, as Belter rebel leader Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy continue their attacks on Earth and Mars, UN leader Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that's the last-ditch effort to end the war. Meanwhile, on a distant planet way beyond the Rings, a new power is growing that may render all this factional fighting moot. The Expanse has been one of the best sci-fi shows on TV for years now, and it's probably going to stick the landing. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, The Unforgivable Netflix

Friday, Dec. 10 on Netflix

Sandra Bullock gets miserable in this heavyweight drama about a woman trying to figure out her life after serving a twenty-year prison sentence for killing a police officer. Returning to a town that will never forgive her for what she did, she just wants to find her younger sister, who was adopted by another family and moved on with her life. But the world – in the form of her parole officer, the attorney who lives in her old house, her sister's adoptive parents – wants her to stay away. She really needs this closure, though. The movie is flawed and unrelentingly bleak, but Bullock elevates the material. -Liam Mathews [TRAILER]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, Succession Graeme Hunter/HBO

Season 3 finale Sunday, Dec. 12 at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

It's been a wild, emotionally laborious season, and I can honestly say I have no idea what's going to happen in Succession's Season 3 finale. The Roy family is, to put it kindly, in shambles: With one mistaken text, Roman (Kieran Culkin) tarnished his status as Logan's (Brian Cox) favorite child, and Shiv (Sarah Snook) is trying to step right into the spot he left behind. (Whether she'll succeed remains to be seen — my guess is that it will end badly for her.) The ultimate question, though, is that of Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) fate, which hangs in uncertainty after the penultimate episode's harrowing last moments. All the major players have convened in Italy for Caroline's (Harriet Walker) wedding, but otherwise, there's no telling what's to come in the final hour. Succession is known for its dramatic season enders, and the stakes feel higher than ever, so I'll just be over here on the edge of my seat until Sunday. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Jim Henson, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street Sesame Workshop/HBO

Monday, Dec. 13 at 10/9c on HBO, HBO Max

I can't think of a more wholesome time than watching a documentary about how Sesame Street came to be. Back in the '60s, a group of geniuses had the radical idea to make kids' programming educational, which of course ended up becoming one of the most successful and influential TV series of all time. It's fun to see people like Jim Henson and Frank Oz when they were young and totally uncertain about the gamble they were making on this show about friendly puppets. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, and Echo Kellum, Grand Crew Justin Lubin/NBC

Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9/8c on NBC

Four out of five hangout comedies agree that six is the best number of characters, and NBC's new series Grand Crew upholds the tradition of Friends et al. as half a dozen twenty/thirtysomething Black friends chill out in a Los Angeles wine bar and discuss twenty/thirtysomething things (OK, they start out as a fivesome, but a sixth is coming!). The series comes from Insecure and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Phil Augusta Jackson and is executive produced by B99's Dan Goor, and it has that Happy Endings frenetic energy as they discuss toilet paper, breakups, Black republicans, and more. Things start off a bit pilot-y, but there's potential here thanks to a great cast that includes Nicole Byer, Echo Kellum, and Carl Tart. Two episodes air tonight as part of a preview, but the series officially launches in early January. -Tim Surette [TRAILER]



Selling Tampa Malcolm Jackson/Netflix

Wednesday, Dec. 15 on Netflix

The selling point (sorry) of Selling Tampa is that it's a Selling Sunset spin-off, but as a Floridian, what interests me is how they're going to sell Tampa. The new reality series follows a team of real estate agents at an all-female, Black-owned agency in Tampa, Florida, as they sell off luxury waterfront real estate and presumably don't hang out at the mall where I got my back-to-school clothes. This is the second reality series about Tampa in as many months, following Amazon's show about Tampa's lesbian scene, Tampa Baes. What was it Andy Warhol said? In the future every metropolitan area will get its 15 minutes of fame in a pair of streaming reality series. Looking forward to Selling Buffalo. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, Kenan Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8/7c on NBC

Calm down; you didn't miss any season premieres. NBC is just leaning into ye olde British tradition of throwing a holiday special at you whether a show is currently airing or not. Three of the network's freshman-going-on-sophomore sitcoms — Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor — are making a one-night-only return to the lineup to deck the halls with a trio of Christmas episodes on Wednesday, then vanishing back into the night until some time in the new year, when they'll make their proper Season 2 debuts. Everybody made a big stink when Ted Lasso dropped a Christmas episode in the middle of its season, and look at us now. -Kelly Connolly



Gael García Bernal and Caitlin Fitzgerald, Station Eleven Warrick Page/HBO Max

Thursday, Dec. 16 on HBO Max



For better or worse, many shows have already addressed the pandemic, but Station Eleven seems a little different than the rest, if only because the book it's based on was written years before COVID (the miniseries also started filming before the pandemic). It centers around a group of survivors in the wake of a global pandemic that has ravaged much of the world as they work to figure out how to go on in the face of so much devastation. The series stars Gael García Bernal, Mackenzie Davis, and Himesh Patel, and is brought to the screen by Maniac and Made for Love's Patrick Somerville. Read TV Guide's full review of Station Eleven here. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

Kristen Wiig, Will Forte, and Ryan Ryan Phillippe, MacGruber Peacock

Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock



There are dozens of us who loved the MacGruber movie, I tell you! That's presumably why this show exists, picking up over a decade after the SNL sketch turned flop film turned cult hit was first released. MacGruber (Will Forte) is released from prison to hunt down an enemy from his past, who is named Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth and played by Billy Zane – do with that information what you will. I have a lot of questions about how this absurd, tongue-in-cheek style of comedy is going to work as a series, but I look forward to figuring it out along with the rest of my fellow MacGruber-heads. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

RECENTLY RELEASED

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis, And Just Like That... HBO/HBO Max

Series premieres Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max

The ladies of Sex and the City are back! Well, three of them are, anyway. Whether we like it or not, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are returning to TV with this revival series. The women are in their 50s now, and I don't exactly know what that will mean for them, but I expect we'll get a lot of jokes about the '90s, how much New York has changed, and plenty of voiceover musings from Carrie about the passing of time. I couldn't help but wonder... if this show will be any good, but I guess (I hope?) it can't get any worse than the monstrosity that was Sex and the City 2. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]

