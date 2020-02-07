Pro tip as you prepare for Valentine's Day: You should skip going out for a fancy (and probably too expensive) dinner this year; restaurants are full of loud, annoying people, and the year's most romantic holiday (after Arbor Day, obviously) should obviously be spent with your significant other and not the couple at the next table who's definitely going to break up later in the evening.

As we've told you time and again, nothing is more romantic than spending the evening on your couch, watching movies from the comfort of your own home. So grab some delicious take-out and an inexpensive-but-not-cheap bottle of wine, and settle in for an intimate evening at home with your loved one. (FYI: This scenario works well even if you're not in a relationship this Valentine's Day.)

If you're looking for a few suggestions for what to watch, Disney+ features a number of timeless classics that are sure to make your heart flutter, as well as some real swoon-worthy romances. But if you're looking for something steamy, you might want to check out our recommendations for Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon instead.

10 Things I Hate About You

You might not have read William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, but you've almost certainly seen 10 Things I Hate About You, a charming, modern adaptation in which Heath Ledger, in his breakthrough role of Patrick Verona, is paid to take out Julia Stiles' Kat so Kat's younger sister, Larisa Oleynik's Bianca, can date Andrew Keegan's Joey (before eventually punching him in the nose). We know that doesn't sound romantic, but it totally is... if you don't think about the fact the movie came out more than 20 years ago.

Beauty and the Beast

It's a tale as old as time: An arrogant prince is turned into a beast and only becomes a man again after a young woman, whom he held prisoner, falls in love with him in this film based on the 18th century fairy tale. Now, we're sure that there are some people out there who prefer the 2017 live-action version starring Emma Watson, but the animated classic, which was nominated for Best Picture, is the way to go if you want timeless romance.

Cinderella

If you've ever lost your favorite clothing item and wished a wealthy prince or princess would return it to you so you'd have a really great story to tell friends and strangers at parties, watching Cinderella this Valentine's Day is for you. (FYI: You can watch either the 1950 animated version or the 2015 live-action version.)

Dan in Real Life

Steve Carell dials back the over-the-top comedy he's probably best known for in the sweet, low-key romantic comedy Dan in Real Life, in which he plays a widower and father of three girls who falls for the new girlfriend (Juliette Binoche) of his younger brother.

Lady and the Tramp

There is nothing more romantic than sharing a plate of pasta with your date and finding yourself trying to eat the same piece of spaghetti. At least, that's what this beloved 1955 animated classic that depicts a love story between a posh cocker spaniel named Lady and a stray mutt named Tramp has told us for years and years. Bonus: After you've watched the animated version, check out the new live-action film that was released exclusively on Disney+ in 2019.

The Little Mermaid

To be honest, we're not entirely sure we agree with Ariel's decision to give up the ability to live underwater for a man, but The Little Mermaid is a timeless classic.

Never Been Kissed

When you think of romance, you definitely think of a woman lying about her age to a bunch of high schoolers, right? Never Been Kissed stars Drew Barrymore as a journalist who goes undercover at a high school and ends up falling in love with a hockey-loving English teacher played by Michael Vartan. It's definitely more swoon-inducing than we just made it sound.

The Princess Diaries

Technically, The Princess Diaries, based on the popular young adult book series written by Meg Cabot, is about a high school girl, Mia (Anne Hathaway), who discovers she's not a loser with triangle-shaped hair but actually the princess of a small country. But it's also a sweet story about how a cute guy (Robert Schwartzman) saw her before she was a princess, and that's aww-worthy.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Why not make your Valentine's Day a double feature by following up a viewing of The Princess Diaries with its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in which Princess Mia (Anne Hathaway) must find a husband? We know that sounds kind of bad, especially in 2020 (love whoever you want, on your own time!), but it's actually pretty cute — and not just because the film also stars Chris Pine.

Tuck Everlasting

Based on the novel of the same name, Tuck Everlasting is about the romance between a young, upper-class woman, Winnie Foster (Alexis Bledel), and a handsome young man, Jesse Tuck (Jonathan Jackson), whom she discovers comes from a family of immortals. After nearly being exposed, the Tucks must leave, and Winnie has to choose between living forever with the man she loves or living her life without fear.

Up

The opening minutes of Up are the most romantic moments ever seen in film, depicting the love story between Carl, an adventure-loving young boy (voiced by Ed Asner), and Ellie, an adventure-loving young girl, across their entire lives. After Ellie passes away, the film depicts Carl, now an elderly widow, attempting to travel to Paradise Falls, the couple's dream vacation destination that initially brought them together. While Carl's adventure might not be wholly romantic — a talking dog is involved, for example — Carl and Ellie's love story grounds the entire movie and will make you believe in happily ever after.

WALL-E

What's more romantic than an adorable but lonely robot falling for another robot? Let me tell you: nothing. WALL-E is the perfect Valentine's Day movie.

While You Were Sleeping

After saving the life of Peter (Peter Gallagher), a man she's had a crush on for a while, Sandra Bullock's Lucy ends up falling in love with his brother, Jack (Bill Pullman), while Peter is in a coma (aka "sleeping") in this popular romantic comedy. There's only one problem though: Peter's family, including Jack, thinks Lucy is engaged to Peter, thanks to a teeny, tiny moment of misunderstanding. Honestly, it could happen to anybody!

