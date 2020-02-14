Valentine's Day is here, and you've got almost everything planned: Dinner reservations at a swanky new restaurant are in place, expensive, sensual gifts are all wrapped and ready to go, and you have a date planned with a really lovely man/woman/being! That's great for you! We're just planning on sitting at home and watching some of our favorite romantic comedies and dramas.

Forget the outing to the movies to see the latest Hollywood shlock; get your V-Day viewing done in the privacy of your home. There are plenty of romantic movies and shows to stream via the main streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ — and we've sorted through their catalogs to pick out the best ones to watch.

Netflix may own the market on true-crime series, but it would truly be a crime if you didn't hit up the world's biggest streaming service for some movies and shows about loooooove. From new original films like To All the Boys I've Loved Before to classics of the genre like Like Water for Chocolate, as well as several series about relationships, Netflix's trove of romance is most certainly the place to find your chill.

If it's modern classics like If Beale Street Could Talk that you're looking for, Hulu has you covered this Valentine's Day. But it's not just movies; Hulu also has the shows that introduced you to warm, fuzzy feelings when you were growing up, like Dawson's Creek. Here are the best romantic movies and shows on Hulu.

Need something to go with the two-day delivery on fancy lingerie, chocolate flowers, and that oversized teddy bear with the "Be Mine" heart? Instantly stream some romance from Amazon Prime Video, like its anthology about love, Modern Love, or the critically acclaimed Fleabag. Amazon's list of things to watch on Valentine's Day also includes timeless films like Breathless and Ghost.

If you're looking for more wholesome love, Disney+ is the place to go. It's got all the animated fairy tales like Beauty & the Beast and Cinderella, as well as the live-action updates of many of those, like Lady & The Tramp. And if you want to revisit the teeny movies of the late-'90s, there are titles like 10 Things I Hate About You and Never Been Kissed.

