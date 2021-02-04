Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie, a Pole-Dancing Documentary

The best new shows and movies on Netflix this week include Zendaya's new film with her Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie, as well as the chilling new docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. But to be honest, this is kind of a wack week for Netflix releases, as nothing is looking that great. Maybe spend some time reading. Ha! Just kidding, watch The Prom again. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of Feb. 5-11, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, Feb. 5 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Malcolm & Marie

Unlike you and I, Euphoria creator and star Zendaya haven't been twiddling their thumbs this entire pandemic, and have worked together on several projects. The first was the excellent special episode of Euphoria (available on HBO Max), and the second is this black-and-white film shot with a limited crew. John David Washington and Zendaya star as a couple who have one of those long, long conversations where you're not quite fighting about your relationship, but you're pretty damn close. As the trailer says, it's not a love story, it's a story about love.



Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

If you've ever stayed at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, then you're probably a ghost because all kinds of crazy stuff went down there. It was the inspiration for Season 5 of American Horror Story, after all. This docuseries focuses on the 2013 mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam, who became one of the hotel's most famous victims when footage of her having an episode alone in an elevator was released and her body was later found in a water tower on the hotel's roof. [Trailer]



Everything Else

Space Sweepers

This Korean sci-fi has special effects that would have been impressive about 15 years ago, but the movie looks like it makes up for it by having special effects on the screen at all times! A space-faring crew that does interstellar dumpster diving finds trouble when they discover a secret weapon that looks a lot like a little girl.



Hache, Season 2

Netflix Spain is pumping out an unreal amount of shows, the latest of which is the second season of a noir-ish crime thriller that follows a woman working with the cops to infiltrate a heroin dealer's empire, only to rise up the ranks and run the biz herself. Oops! [Trailer]



Invisible City, Season 1

If you enjoyed Grimm, then you are bound to love this Spanish supernatural series that's also about a handsome man who discovers he's connected to mythical creatures that have been living among us just out of our view. One of them has a head full of fire. I will call him Hothead. [Trailer]



The Last Paradiso

This Italian film has it all! Sweeping forbidden romance between a good-looking guy and a good-looking gal! Gorgeous 1950s Italian orchards! A worker uprising demanding more from their overlords! Olive oil! [Trailer]



Little Big Women

So what if the title is an oxymoron! You liked True Lies, didn't you? A family of women -- a mother and her daughters -- struggle to cope with the death of the family patriarch in this emotional Taiwanese movie. [Trailer]



Strip Down, Rise Up

A diverse group of women in San Francisco find comfort in themselves and their bodies through therapeutic pole dancing. [Trailer]



The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

A not-so-diverse group of men in China find comfort in themselves and their bodies through therapeutic demon-slaying. [Trailer]



The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Two inept French drug dealers go on madcap adventures in Paris in this goofy, trippy comedy best watched under the influence of many, many substances (not that we condone that sort of thing). [Trailer / Wednesday, Feb. 10]



Capitani

A crime thriller from Luxembourg in which a stern police officer investigates the brutal killing of a 15-year-old girl, so you know this one is going to be a real pick-me-up! [Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 11]



Layla Majnun

In this Indonesian romance film, a woman is caught between two men: the one she's totally into, and the one she's been arranged-married to! [Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 11]



Red Dot

While on a romantic getaway, a young couple is terrorized by sadistic weirdos who are probably just jealous. Perfect for Valentine's Day to tell your partner, "SEE? It could be worse." [Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 11]



Squared Love

Need a predictable rom-com fix? In the mood for a Polish movie? Where then watch Squared Love, about a celebrity dude who falls for a glamorous model, but also develops feelings for a bookish schoolteacher who wears glasses. Who will he choose? Well, the two women are the same person, and I'm sure there's a perfectly good reason for why she's leading a double life. [Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 11]



