Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of April 10-16.

In this wacky world, it's perfectly OK for many to wake up at 10:30, maybe put on pants, eat cereal out of the box, and fire up Netflix for a 12-hour binge session. We all have to do what we all have to do, and there's nothing wrong with that. In a few decades, you'll be telling your kids how you survived the coronavirus pandemic by hunting for $400 million in gold with some other hottie teenagers off the coast of North Carolina, knowing that they won't know you just told them the plot to Outer Banks, one of the new releases on Netflix this week.

All titles debuted on Friday, April 10 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page. If you'd like to look ahead toward what's coming out on Netflix in April, here are our Editors' Picks for Netflix's April releases and everything that's coming to the service in the month.

The Biggest Releases

Tigertail

Alan Yang (Master of None, Little America) once again looks to his parents for inspiration in this Netflix film that dramatizes his father's emigration from Taiwan to America. An emotional and funny tale about multiple generations, Tigertail follows a young man's decision to leave behind the homeland he loves to start a new life in the U.S. with a woman he barely knows, and fast-forwards to the future as the man realizes that his adult American-born daughter, who he also feels little connection with, is showing the same stubbornness he did. They bond, you'll cry.

The Innocence Files, Season 1

In this country, you're innocent until proven guilty. Supposedly. The truth is this country's justice system is broken, with too much emphasis and pressure on prosecutors getting a conviction in cases. That's led to a rash of wrongful convictions on flimsy evidence, destroying lives all across the country. A bunch of Oscar nominees and winners, including Alex Gibney, Liz Garbus, and Roger Ross Williams, produce this series that follows the non-profit Innocence Project as it works tirelessly to overturn eight cases in which the wrong person went to prison. Get ready to be gutted as those who have spent half their lives in jail for something they didn't do finally see justice. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 15)

The Best Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in April

Everything Else

Outer Banks, Season 1

Looking for a show in which sexy teens take off their shirts and wear bikinis all the time while hunting down $400 million in gold in an island chain off the coast of North Carolina? Well this is that show and I still wouldn't recommend it. It's bad. But so bad it's good. But so bad it's good that it's bad again. We're going to watch all of this, aren't we? Ugh. (Wednesday, April 15)

Brews Brothers, Season 1

What if It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was painfully unfunny? (Trailer)

LA Originals

Chicano tattoo artist Mister Cartoon and photographer Estevan Oriol are the subject of this documentary film chronicling their rise to become behind-the-scenes legends of hip-hop and Los Angeles. Eminem, Snoop, and others drop by to say, "These fellers are wonderful." (Trailer)

Love Wedding Repeat

'Ave a jolly romp with this incredibly British comedy about a wedding that goes horribly wrong as one man evades his ex, sedates the wrong guest, and flirts with the American woman (Olivia Munn) who got away. This movie is so British that it turned all my Ruffles into french fries. (Trailer)

The Main Event

A young boy with aspirations to become a famous WWE wrestler takes the easy road to stardom when he discovers a magical luchador mask that gives him superpowers. You thought the "easy road" was going to be steroids, didn't you? (Trailer)

Time to Hunt

In this Korean film, a group of friends try to escape a wretched, dystopian future in which the world has gone to hell — it looks like May 2020 — by getting enough cash through any means necessary. But someone who wants to kill them has other ideas. (Trailer)

The Trial (Il processo), Season 1

In this Italian series, a teen is murdered and it causes problems for lots of people... especially the teen! Note: This was supposed to be out two weeks ago, but it was delayed to this week. Apparently we can't trust Il processo. (Trailer)

Chris D'Elia: No Pain

Comedian Chris D'Elia, last seen playing an annoying comedian with a sex dungeon in Season 2 of You, takes the stage to make jokes about iPhones in this stand-up special. (Trailer / Tuesday, April 14)

Fary: Hexagone (Part 2)

French comedian Fary returns for more insightful and funny observations about culture in the second part of his stand-up special, I think. (Trailer / Thursday, April 16)

Fauda, Season 3

This Israeli action series follows an undercover agent in the Israeli Defense Forces who clashes with Hamas and takes them out the only way he knows how: by shooting them until they are dead. Israel, America, literally any country in the world... sometimes, we're more alike than we think. (Trailer / Thursday, April 16)

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles makes people laugh by talking about something we can all relate to: Netflix. (Trailer / Thursday, April 16)

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. And check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and movies to watch in April.

The 52 Netflix Originals You Should Be Watching