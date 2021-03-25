Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: The Supernatural Teen Series The Irregulars, Pranks Galore

There are no new shows and movies on Netflix week. April Fools! Get ready for even more hilarious jokes since Netflix's new releases are heavy on pranks as we approach the holiday we're all tired of, April Fools Day. The movie Bad Trip mixes candid camera action with an actual script, and Prank Encounters returns for a second season just in time for April 1. Maybe I shouldn't be opining here in this strictly informational post, but I hate April Fools Day and I hate prank shows even more.

Instead, I'll be watching the Jenji Kohan-produced Worn Stories, where real people talk about their favorite clothes and what they mean to them. I have worn the same sweatpants for 372 days and they've fused to my skin, so it will be nice to hear more uplifting, life-affirming sartorial stories. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of March 26-April 1, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, March 26 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

The Irregulars, Season 1

Those familiar with the stories of Sherlock Holmes will recognize the Baker Street Irregulars, a ragtag group of teenagers who were employed by Holmes and Dr. Watson. Netflix gives the alley kids their own show with The Irregulars, only this time they're under orders from Watson -- who's kind of a jerk here -- to solve supernatural crimes. Expect creepy-crawly procedural action with an overarching story and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones' The Hound).



Bad Trip

We need another prank movie like we need another global pandemic, but if we must have a new prank movie, at least let it include Eric Andre, comedy's current king of chaos. Bad Trip mixes real pranks with a scripted story of two men (Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery) on a road trip from Florida to New York so one can confess his love to his high school crush. Twenty bucks says Andre is nude at least half of the time. That guy is body positive. [Trailer]



Everything Else

Worn Stories, Season 1

Everyone's got that one article of clothing they'll never get rid of. Worn Stories, a new docuseries by Emily Spivack based on her novel of the same name, explores the sentimental value people attach to their clothes through conversations with real people, who talk about the things in their closet that hold meaning for them. You're already thinking about what story you'd tell, aren't you? -Kelly Connolly [Thursday, April 1]



Magic for Humans by Mago Pop, Season 1

You know you've got a hit when it goes international, and Justin Willman's Magic for Humans gets a Spanish adaptation with trickster Mago Pop bewildering people on the street with illusions. The big question: Will he do Magic for Susanas? [Trailer]



Nailed It Double Trouble, Season 1

It's Nailed It! But instead of solo amateur bakers who might burn the studio down, it's teams of two amateur bakers who might burn the studio down. Netflix looks intent on milking this inexpensive and fun franchise for all it can. [Trailer]



Pagglait

In this movie from India, a young woman's husband unexpectedly dies... which becomes a springboard for comedy! Pagglait uses her new singlehood to rediscover herself, and from what I saw in the trailer, that includes giggling at one extremely long fart. [Trailer]



A Week Away

Call it High School Summer Christian Camp Musical and be done with it. A troubled teen goes to a Christian summer camp, where he meets a cute young girl and everyone does extravagant song-and-dance numbers. [Trailer]



Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

In this movie for children, adorable little critters must work together to save other adorable little critters when a ring of adorable volcanos erupt, threatening to adorably burn adorable little critters alive. Who will live and who will die? [Trailer / Tuesday, March 30]



Haunted: Latin America

Netflix's docuseries featuring real people talking about their encounters with ghosts, banshees, wraiths, specters, and bedsheets that just so happen to be hanging in a way that makes them look like ghosts goes international, with a south of the border edition. [Trailer / Wednesday, March 31]



Prank Encounters, Season 2

Back to what I said about needing another prank show, this one does NOT star Eric Andre. But it is hosted by Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, who tricks unsuspecting people with supernatural-themed pranks. [Trailer / Thursday, April 1]



