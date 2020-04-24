Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of April 24-30.

Netflix had a pretty good week, adding 15.8 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year as the world stays home and has little else to do but watch Netflix. Maybe you're one of those 15.8 million subscribers. Welcome to Netflix! Here's how it works. You fire up Netflix on your TV, sit on your couch, and you don't move for three weeks. Then you ask all your friends, "Have you seen [show] on Netflix?" Repeat. This is the future. This is also the present. Don't fight it.

All titles debuted on Friday, April 24 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Never Have I Ever, Season 1

Mindy Kaling co-created this teenage rom-com about an Indian-American girl named Devi who enters her sophomore year of high school determined to shed her nerdy image and get a boyfriend. Do I need to even tell you that things do not go as planned? It's great, filled with fun writing and an energetic performance from its lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who meets every of Devi's obstacles with spirit and a smile. It's been a few since Netflix's last horny teen hit; this looks like the next one. (Monday, April 27)

The Last Kingdom, Season 4

The next chapter in the show that's most likely to appear on "If You Liked Game of Thrones, Then Watch This" and "If You Liked Vikings, Then Watch This" lists continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. It is very much in line with Vikings, with 9th Century dudes with Bryce Harper haircuts hacking each other to pieces and a surprisingly great story of family, politics, and war. (Trailer / Sunday, April 26)

Everything Else

After Life, Season 2

Ricky Gervais returns for a second season of his "woe is me, Ricky Gervais" comedy-drama, playing a man trying to get his life back together after the untimely death of his wife. The problem is that he's kind of a jerk who has no problem saying the first thing that comes to his mind, which pushes people away as he deals with his grief. In Season 2, he tries to help others who helped him and says, "f--king 'ell" a lot. That's a very underrated British-ism.

Hello Ninja, Season 2

The age-old question of who would win in a fight — pirates or ninjas — will be answered as the two kid ninjas and their fat cat visit a pirate ship. Unless they do something lame like become friends instead of fight. (Trailer)

Love 101, Season 1

Remind me never to go to a Turkish high school, because the four teens at the center of this series are unruly rabble-rousers! But when the teacher who protects them threatens to leave the school, they band together to find someone she can fall in love with in this school-set drama with multiple-personality disorder. Seriously, this looks more all-over-the-place than COVID-19. (Trailer)

Extraction

Chris Hemsworth has guns in his muscles and muscles in his guns in this popcorn flick about a guy who goes to another country and kills a lot of people. Our reviewer called it a "bore" but also said Hemsworth's character, named Rake, kills someone with a rake. I'll watch two minutes of it. (Trailer)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Indian comic Kanan Gill tells jokes about being young and being fat. The trailer features English subtitles even though he speaks English. Read into that what you will. (Trailer)

Extracurricular, Season 1

In this Korean film, a straight-A student leads a double-life of crime to help pay for school, but then other students find out about his extracurricular — oh hey, that's why it's called that! This looks good; I will tell myself I will watch this before realizing that I have way too much stuff to watch and then stress-watch Community to decompress. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 29)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

When she was 16, Cyntoia Brown shot and killed a man who paid her for sex after feeling threatened for her life. She was sentenced to life in prison, highlighting a myopic, punitive justice system that throws juveniles in jail to rot. Years later, her case was brought up again, and I don't want to spoil anything in this documentary film about her life, but if you really want to know, head over to Wikipedia. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 29)

Nadiya's Time to Eat, Season 1

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain hosts this cooking program in which she shows off easy recipes that cut corners with what she calls "time hacks" so that you can spend less time cooking and more time ignoring your kids. Meanwhile, my legs are sore from churning my own butter. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 29)

A Secret Love

Ryan Murphy produced this documentary film about two women who have been together for 65 years but kept their love a secret during times when we were a lot dumber and more closed-minded. On second thought, maybe we're dumber and more close-minded now. It's hard to tell. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 29)

Summertime, Season 1

Two young hotties fall in love in Italy during the summertime and really, who can blame them? They probably share a plate of spaghetti and end up eating the same noodle until their tongues are in each other's mouths. ( Trailer / Wednesday, April 29)

Dangerous Lies

Riverdale's Camila Mendes plays the caretaker of an elderly man who dies and leaves his fortune to her, entangling her in a web of secrets, lies, and movie tropes. (Trailer / Thursday, April 30)

Drifting Dragons

I really hoped this was a show about oversized, street-racing lizards but it's an anime about people who hunt dragons in blimps. (Trailer / Thursday, April 30)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut, Season 1

Japanese director Sion Sono delivers this depraved story of a con man who takes two impressionable young girls down a path of torture and misery. It's based on the real story of a Japanese serial killer. The bipolarism of Japanese pop culture is SOMETHING. (Trailer / Thursday, April 30)

Rich in Love

Two young hotties fall in love in Brazil during the summertime and really, who can blame them? They probably share a bowl of feijoada and end up eating the same black bean until their tongues are in each other's mouths. (Trailer / Thursday, April 30)

The Victims' Game, Season 1

In this Taiwanese crime drama, a detective with Asperger's chases a serial killer, and the trailer shows off a corpse that's been mostly burned by acid, so that's a plus. It reminded me of the "Titannica" sketch from Mr. Show. (Trailer / Thursday, April 30)

